Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Aeroporto Guglielmo Marconi di Bologna S.p.A.    ADB   IT0001006128

AEROPORTO GUGLIELMO MARCONI DI BOLOGNA S

(ADB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bologna Airport: Changes to the Financial calendar for the year 2020 and update on traffic movement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/12/2020 | 11:30am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

AEROPORTO GUGLIELMO MARCONI DI BOLOGNA: Changes to the Financial calendar for the year 2020 and update on traffic movement

Bologna, March 12, 2020 - The Board of Directors of Aeroporto Guglielmo Marconi di Bologna S.p.A today approved some changes to the 2020 financial calendar in relation to the global effect of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In particular, the meeting of the Board of Directors to approve the statutory and consolidated financial statements as at December 31, 2019 will be held on 30 March 2020 and a second call of the Shareholders' Meeting is expected on 25 May 2020.

Here below is the 2020 Financial Calendar, revised to include the change indicated above

Financial calendar for the year 2020

Board of Directors Meetings

March 30, 2020

Statutory and consolidated financial statements as at

December 31, 2019

May 15, 2020

First quarter 2020 results

September 7, 2020

Second quarter 2020 results and interim financial report

as at June 30, 2020

November 13, 2020

Third quarter 2020 results

Shareholders' Meeting

April 27 and May 25, 2020

Shareholders' Meeting - respectively in first and second

call - to approve the statutory financial statements for

the fiscal year 2019 and the net income allocation

The Company states that, in accordance with art. 2.2.3, paragraph 3, lett. A) of Market Regulations organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., the Interim Report as of December 31, 2019 will not be published. Therefore, the Company will publish the Individual and Consolidated Financial Statements for the 2019 fiscal year within 90 days from the closing of the 2019 fiscal year.

Possible changes of the dates above indicated will be promptly communicated.

Dedicated conference calls with institutional investors and financial analysts will be held after the financial results approvals.

Update on traffic movement

As a result of further flight cancellations by the airlines, based on the information available today, a reduction in movements of around 60% compared to 2019 is expected for March. In particular, in the last two weeks of March the movement decrease, with about 60 weekly flights, could be around 95% compared to the scheduling of the same period. A further update about the punctual traffic trend in the second week of March will be communicated on March 16, 2020.

* * *

Bologna Guglielmo Marconi Airport, classified as a "strategic airport" in the centre-north area of the National Airports Plan prepared by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, in 2019 was the seventh biggest Italian airport by passenger numbers, with 9.4 million passengers (Source: Assaeroporti). Located in the heart of the Emilian food valley and the automotive and packaging industrial districts, the airport has a catchment area of about 11 million inhabitants and around 47,000 companies, with a strong propensity to exports and internationalisation and with commercial expansion policies to Eastern Europe and Asia.

The presence at the airport of some of the largest airlines in Europe along with some of the leading low- cost carriers and the close link with European continental hubs make Bologna Italy's forth airport for global connectivity (Source: ICCSAI - Fact Book 2019).

As for airport infrastructure, the airport has among its strategic objectives in the next few years an important development plan that mainly concerns the expansion of the terminal, particularly in the parts of security checks and gate area. The company's aim is to make Bologna Airport one of the most modern and functional in Italy, an important gateway to the city and region.

* * *

For further information: www.bologna-airport.it

Press Office:

Investor Relations:

Anna Rita Benassi

Patrizia Muffato

Responsabile Comunicazione

Chief Financial Officer e Investor

e Ufficio Stampa

Relations Manager

ufficiostampa@bologna-airport.it

investor.relations@bologna-airport.it

Tel: +39/051/6479961

Tel: +39/051/6479960

Disclaimer

Aeroporto Guglielmo Marconi di Bologna S.p.A. published this content on 12 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2020 15:29:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AEROPORTO GUGLIELMO MARCON
11:30aBOLOGNA AIRPORT : Changes to the Financial calendar for the year 2020 and update..
PU
03/11AEROPORTO GUGLIELMO MARCONI DI BOLOG : annual earnings release
01/09BOLOGNA AIRPORT : for the first time over 9 Million passengers travelled through..
PU
2019BOLOGNA AIRPORT : financial calendar for the year 2020
PU
2019BOLOGNA AIRPORT : passenger growth of 6.5% in November
PU
2019AEROPORTO GUGLIELMO MARCONI DI BOLOG : Bologna Airport, new charges proposal 202..
PU
2019AEROPORTO GUGLIELMO MARCONI DI BOLOG : Bologna Airport, almost 900 thousand pass..
PU
2019AEROPORTO GUGLIELMO MARCONI DI BOLOG : Bologna Airport, agreement with users on ..
PU
2019AEROPORTO GUGLIELMO MARCONI DI BOLGN : Bologna Airport, agreement with users on ..
PU
2019AEROPORTO GUGLIELMO MARCONI DI BOLGN : Bologna Airport, 900 thousand passengers ..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 129 M
EBIT 2019 29,1 M
Net income 2019 20,5 M
Finance 2019 4,31 M
Yield 2019 6,97%
P/E ratio 2019 12,8x
P/E ratio 2020 14,6x
EV / Sales2019 2,02x
EV / Sales2020 2,32x
Capitalization 264 M
Chart AEROPORTO GUGLIELMO MARCONI DI BOLOGNA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Aeroporto Guglielmo Marconi di Bologna S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEROPORTO GUGLIELMO MARCON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 11,60  €
Last Close Price 7,32  €
Spread / Highest target 58,5%
Spread / Average Target 58,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 58,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nazareno Ventola Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Enrico Postacchini Chairman
Patrizia Muffato Head-Administration, Finance, Control & IR
Silvia Lombardi Head-Innovation, ICT & Quality
Giada Grandi Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AEROPORTO GUGLIELMO MARCONI DI BOLOGNA S.P.A.-39.60%298
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND PCL--.--%27 478
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.-11.00%19 412
GUANGZHOU BAIYUN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.-10.54%4 643
FRAPORT-41.94%4 582
BEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT COMPANY LIMITED-4.07%3 613
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group