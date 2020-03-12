Bologna Airport: Changes to the Financial calendar for the year 2020 and update on traffic movement

PRESS RELEASE
AEROPORTO GUGLIELMO MARCONI DI BOLOGNA: Changes to the Financial calendar for the year 2020 and update on traffic movement
Bologna, March 12, 2020 - The Board of Directors of Aeroporto Guglielmo Marconi di Bologna S.p.A today approved some changes to the 2020 financial calendar in relation to the global effect of the Covid-19 pandemic.
In particular, the meeting of the Board of Directors to approve the statutory and consolidated financial statements as at December 31, 2019 will be held on 30 March 2020 and a second call of the Shareholders' Meeting is expected on 25 May 2020.
Here below is the 2020 Financial Calendar, revised to include the change indicated above
Financial calendar for the year 2020
|
Board of Directors Meetings
|
|
March 30, 2020
|
Statutory and consolidated financial statements as at
|
|
December 31, 2019
|
May 15, 2020
|
First quarter 2020 results
|
September 7, 2020
|
Second quarter 2020 results and interim financial report
|
|
as at June 30, 2020
|
November 13, 2020
|
Third quarter 2020 results
|
Shareholders' Meeting
|
|
April 27 and May 25, 2020
|
Shareholders' Meeting - respectively in first and second
|
|
call - to approve the statutory financial statements for
|
|
the fiscal year 2019 and the net income allocation
The Company states that, in accordance with art. 2.2.3, paragraph 3, lett. A) of Market Regulations organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., the Interim Report as of December 31, 2019 will not be published. Therefore, the Company will publish the Individual and Consolidated Financial Statements for the 2019 fiscal year within 90 days from the closing of the 2019 fiscal year.
Possible changes of the dates above indicated will be promptly communicated.
Dedicated conference calls with institutional investors and financial analysts will be held after the financial results approvals.
Update on traffic movement
As a result of further flight cancellations by the airlines, based on the information available today, a reduction in movements of around 60% compared to 2019 is expected for March. In particular, in the last two weeks of March the movement decrease, with about 60 weekly flights, could be around 95% compared to the scheduling of the same period. A further update about the punctual traffic trend in the second week of March will be communicated on March 16, 2020.
* * *
Bologna Guglielmo Marconi Airport, classified as a "strategic airport" in the centre-north area of the National Airports Plan prepared by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, in 2019 was the seventh biggest Italian airport by passenger numbers, with 9.4 million passengers (Source: Assaeroporti). Located in the heart of the Emilian food valley and the automotive and packaging industrial districts, the airport has a catchment area of about 11 million inhabitants and around 47,000 companies, with a strong propensity to exports and internationalisation and with commercial expansion policies to Eastern Europe and Asia.
The presence at the airport of some of the largest airlines in Europe along with some of the leading low- cost carriers and the close link with European continental hubs make Bologna Italy's forth airport for global connectivity (Source: ICCSAI - Fact Book 2019).
As for airport infrastructure, the airport has among its strategic objectives in the next few years an important development plan that mainly concerns the expansion of the terminal, particularly in the parts of security checks and gate area. The company's aim is to make Bologna Airport one of the most modern and functional in Italy, an important gateway to the city and region.
* * *
For further information: www.bologna-airport.it
|
Press Office:
|
Investor Relations:
|
Anna Rita Benassi
|
Patrizia Muffato
|
Responsabile Comunicazione
|
Chief Financial Officer e Investor
|
e Ufficio Stampa
|
Relations Manager
|
ufficiostampa@bologna-airport.it
|
investor.relations@bologna-airport.it
|
Tel: +39/051/6479961
|
Tel: +39/051/6479960
Disclaimer
Aeroporto Guglielmo Marconi di Bologna S.p.A. published this content on 12 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2020 15:29:06 UTC