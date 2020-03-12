Bologna Airport: Changes to the Financial calendar for the year 2020 and update on traffic movement

PRESS RELEASE

AEROPORTO GUGLIELMO MARCONI DI BOLOGNA: Changes to the Financial calendar for the year 2020 and update on traffic movement

Bologna, March 12, 2020 - The Board of Directors of Aeroporto Guglielmo Marconi di Bologna S.p.A today approved some changes to the 2020 financial calendar in relation to the global effect of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In particular, the meeting of the Board of Directors to approve the statutory and consolidated financial statements as at December 31, 2019 will be held on 30 March 2020 and a second call of the Shareholders' Meeting is expected on 25 May 2020.

Here below is the 2020 Financial Calendar, revised to include the change indicated above

Financial calendar for the year 2020

Board of Directors Meetings March 30, 2020 Statutory and consolidated financial statements as at December 31, 2019 May 15, 2020 First quarter 2020 results September 7, 2020 Second quarter 2020 results and interim financial report as at June 30, 2020 November 13, 2020 Third quarter 2020 results Shareholders' Meeting April 27 and May 25, 2020 Shareholders' Meeting - respectively in first and second call - to approve the statutory financial statements for the fiscal year 2019 and the net income allocation

The Company states that, in accordance with art. 2.2.3, paragraph 3, lett. A) of Market Regulations organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., the Interim Report as of December 31, 2019 will not be published. Therefore, the Company will publish the Individual and Consolidated Financial Statements for the 2019 fiscal year within 90 days from the closing of the 2019 fiscal year.

Possible changes of the dates above indicated will be promptly communicated.