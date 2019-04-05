Log in
Bologna Airport: passenger traffic sound growth of 11.3% in March

04/05/2019

BOLOGNA AIRPORT: PASSENGER TRAFFIC SOUND GROWTH OF 11.3% IN MARCH,

NEARLY TWO MILLION PASSENGERS IN THE FIRST THREE MONTHS OF 2019

(+9.1%)

Double-digit growth for Bologna Airport: March recorded an increase of 11.3% on the same month in 2018 with 730,658 passengers.

In detail, international passengers were 569,256 with a growth of 13.2% and domestic passengers were 161,402, increasing by 5.2%.

Flight movements were on the rise too (+8.2%, 5,770 movements) and air cargo traffic decreased by 1.5% on previous year, totaling 3,583 tons.

The three most popular destinations in March were: Barcelona, over 30 thousand passengers, Catania (almost 30 thousand passengers) and Frankfurt (around 28,500 passengers). The top-tendestination ranking also includes: Paris CDG, Madrid, Rome Fiumicino, Palermo, London Heathrow, London Stansted and Munich.

In the first three months of 2019 nearly two million passengers (1,960,547) travelled through Bologna Airport, which means a growth of 9.1%. Flight movements increased by 8.3% (16,149) and air freight, 10,082 tons, slightly decreased (-1.1%).

New connections have just started with the beginning of Summer Season 2019: Corfù, Crotone, Heraklion, Marseilles, Podgorica and Reggio Calabria and two more new direct connections are going to start soon, the flight to Helsinki (on 10th April) and the first departure to Philadelphia (7th June).

Other destinations, already served, have increased their offer since the beginning of the season: Amsterdam, Athens, Frankfurt, London LHR, London STN, Sharm el Sheikh, Tblisi and Vienna.

Bologna, 5th April 2019

* * *

Bologna Guglielmo Marconi Airport, classified as a "strategic airport" in the centre-north area of the National Airports Plan prepared by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, in 2018 was the eighth biggest Italian airport by passenger numbers, with 8.5 million passengers, of which 76,8% on international flights (Source: Assaeroporti). Located in the heart of the Emilian food valley and the automotive and packaging industrial districts, the airport has a catchment area of about 11 million inhabitants and around 47,000 companies with a strong propensity to exports and internationalisation and with commercial expansion policies to Eastern Europe and Asia.

In 2018 114 destinations were served from Bologna: the presence at the airport of some of the largest airlines in Europe along with some of the leading low-cost carriers and the close link with European continental hubs make Bologna Italy's forth airport in for global connectivity (Source: ICCSAI - Fact Book 2017) and the first in Europe in terms of growth of connectivity in the decade from 2004 to 2014 (Source: ACI Europe Airport Connectivity Report 2004-2014).

As for airport infrastructure, the airport has recently completed a major upgrade and expansion of the passenger terminal, while the capacity of aeronautical infrastructure is deemed adequate to accommodate the expected growth over the coming years. The company's aim is to make Bologna Airport one of the most modern and functional in Italy, an important gateway to the city and region.

* * *

For further information: www.bologna-airport.it/en/

Press Office:

Investor Relations:

Anna Rita Benassi

Patrizia Muffato

Corporate Communication and Press Office Manager

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations

ufficiostampa@bologna-airport.it

investor.relations@bologna-airport.it

Tel: +39/051/6479961

Tel: +39/051/6479960

Disclaimer

Aeroporto Guglielmo Marconi di Bologna S.p.A. published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
About