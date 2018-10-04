Aéroports de Paris SA: 500M 20-year new bond issue

PRESS RELEASE

4 October 2018

Aéroports de Paris SA

€500 million 20-year new bond issue

On 4 October 2018, Aéroports de Paris launched a 20-year bond issue for a total amount of €500 million with the following characteristics:

Format: Fixed rate

Redemption: in fine

Annual rate: 2.125%

Re-offer spread: 65 bp over mid swap

Re-offer yield: 2.174%

Payment date: 11 October 2018

Maturity date: 11 October 2038

Aéroports de Paris is rated A+ (stable outlook) by Standard and Poor's.

Investor Relations: Audrey Arnoux, Head of Investor Relations +33 1 74 25 70 64 - invest@adp.fr

Press contact: Lola Bourget, Head of Medias and Reputation Department +33 1 74 25 23 23

Groupe ADP develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2017, the group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport more than 101 million passengers and 2.3 million metric tonnes of freight and mail at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly, and more than 127 million passengers in airports abroad through its subsidiary ADP International. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, the Group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities and upgrading quality of services; the group also intends to develop its retail and real estate businesses. In 2017, group revenue stood at €3,617 million and net income at €571 million.

Registered office: 1, rue de France, 93 290 Tremblay-en-France. Aéroports de Paris is a public limited company (Société Anonyme) with share capital of €296,881,806. Registered in the Bobigny Trade and Company Register under no. 552 016 628.

groupeadp.fr





This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Aéroports de Paris via Globenewswire

