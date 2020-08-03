Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  AeroVironment, Inc.    AVAV

AEROVIRONMENT, INC.

(AVAV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AeroVironment, Inc. : Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/03/2020 | 04:32pm EDT

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), a global leader in unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), today announced that the company plans to participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences.

Date:

August 5, 2020

Conference:

Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference

Presentation Time:

1:50 PM Eastern Time

Management Participants:

Steven A. Gitlin, Chief Marketing Officer and Vice President Investor Relations

Date:

August 13, 2020

Conference:

Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Virtual Conference

Presentation Time:

9:00 AM Eastern Time

Management Participants:

Wahid Nawabi, President and Chief Executive Officer

Kevin McDonnell, Sr. Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Steven A. Gitlin, Chief Marketing Officer and Vice President Investor Relations

A live webcast of the presentations will be accessible in the Events and Presentations section of the AeroVironment website at http://investor.avinc.com/events.cfm. A replay of the webcasts will be available for 90 days.

About AeroVironment, Inc.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) provides customers with more actionable intelligence so they can proceed with certainty. Based in California, AeroVironment is a global leader in unmanned aircraft systems and tactical missile systems, and serves defense, government, and commercial customers. For more information, visit www.avinc.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are made on the basis of current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors outside of our control, that may cause our business, strategy or actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our ability to perform under existing contracts and obtain additional contracts; changes in the regulatory environment; the activities of competitors; failure of the markets in which we operate to grow; failure to expand into new markets; failure to develop new products or integrate new technology with current products; and general economic and business conditions in the United States and elsewhere in the world. For a further list and description of such risks and uncertainties, see the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For additional media and information, please follow us at:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aerovironmentinc/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/aerovironment
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/aerovironment
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/AeroVironmentInc
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/aerovironmentinc/


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on AEROVIRONMENT, INC.
04:32pAEROVIRONMENT, INC. : Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
07/27AEROVIRONMENT : Team Collaborates with NASA/JPL for Mars Helicopter Launch in Ju..
PU
07/27AEROVIRONMENT : Marks 50 Years of Achieving the Impossible
BU
07/15AEROVIRONMENT : We talk drones and the future of unmanned warfare with aeroviron..
AQ
07/08AEROVIRONMENT : Receives $21 Million Initial Contract Option for Raven Radio Fre..
BU
06/24AEROVIRONMENT INC. : Announces Fiscal 2020 Full Year and Fourth Quarter Results
AQ
06/24AEROVIRONMENT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
06/23AEROVIRONMENT : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06/23AEROVIRONMENT INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD..
AQ
06/23AEROVIRONMENT, INC. : Announces Fiscal 2020 Full Year and Fourth Quarter Results
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 403 M - -
Net income 2021 42,9 M - -
Net cash 2021 422 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 43,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 827 M 1 827 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,49x
EV / Sales 2022 3,06x
Nbr of Employees 826
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart AEROVIRONMENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
AeroVironment, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEROVIRONMENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 86,67 $
Last Close Price 76,55 $
Spread / Highest target 17,6%
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wahid Nawabi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy E. Conver Chairman
Kenneth Karklin Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin McDonnell Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Scott Newbern Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AEROVIRONMENT, INC.23.99%1 827
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-2.67%105 938
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-35.83%85 494
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-5.51%54 184
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-16.79%42 008
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-14.93%36 337
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group