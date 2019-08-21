Log in
AeroVironment, Inc. : Schedules First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

0
08/21/2019 | 04:32pm EDT

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) today announced it will issue financial results for the Company's first quarter ended July 27, 2019, after the market closes on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Management will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss the results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time that day.

Hosting the call to review results for the fiscal first quarter will be Wahid Nawabi, president and chief executive officer, Teresa P. Covington, chief financial officer, and Steven A. Gitlin, vice president of investor relations.

Conference Call Event Summary

Date: September 4, 2019
Time: 1:30 PM PT (2:30 PM MT, 3:30 PM CT, 4:30 PM ET)
Toll-free: (866) 228-2226
International: (847) 619-6397
Confirmation Number: 48934545

Investors with Internet access may listen to the live audio webcast via the Investor Relations section of the AeroVironment, Inc. website, http://investor.avinc.com. Please allow 15 minutes prior to the call to download and install any necessary audio software.

Audio Replay Options

An audio replay of the event will be archived on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, at http://investor.avinc.com. The audio replay will also be available via telephone from Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at approximately 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time through Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time. Dial (888) 843-7419 and enter the passcode 4893 4545#. International callers should dial (630) 652-3042 and enter the same passcode number to access the audio replay.

About AeroVironment, Inc.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) provides customers with more actionable intelligence so they can proceed with certainty. Based in California, AeroVironment is a global leader in unmanned aircraft systems and tactical missile systems, and serves defense, government and commercial customers. For more information visit www.avinc.com.


© Business Wire 2019
