AeroVironment, Inc. : Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

06/11/2019 | 05:51pm EDT

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) today announced it will issue financial results for the Company's fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended April 30, 2019, after the market closes on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Management will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss the results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time that day.

Hosting the call to review results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full fiscal year will be Wahid Nawabi, president and chief executive officer, Teresa P. Covington, chief financial officer, and Steven A. Gitlin, vice president of investor relations.

Conference Call Event Summary

Date: June 25, 2019
Time: 1:30 PM PT (2:30 PM MT, 3:30 PM CT, 4:30 PM ET)
Toll-free: (800) 708-4539
International: (847) 619-6396
Confirmation Number: 48685250

Investors with Internet access may listen to the live audio webcast via the Investor Relations section of the AeroVironment, Inc. website, http://investor.avinc.com. Please allow 15 minutes prior to the call to download and install any necessary audio software.

Audio Replay Options

An audio replay of the event will be archived on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, at http://investor.avinc.com. The audio replay will also be available via telephone from Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at approximately 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time through Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time. Dial (888) 843-7419 and enter the passcode 48685250#. International callers should dial (630) 652-3042 and enter the same passcode number to access the audio replay.

About AeroVironment, Inc.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) provides customers with more actionable intelligence so they can proceed with certainty. Based in California, AeroVironment is a global leader in unmanned aircraft systems and tactical missile systems, and serves defense, government and commercial customers. For more information visit www.avinc.com.


© Business Wire 2019
