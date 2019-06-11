AeroVironment, Inc. : Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

AeroVironment,
Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) today announced it will issue financial results
for the Company's fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended April 30,
2019, after the market closes on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Management will
host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss the results at
1:30 p.m. Pacific Time that day.
Hosting the call to review results for the fiscal fourth quarter and
full fiscal year will be Wahid Nawabi, president and chief executive
officer, Teresa P. Covington, chief financial officer, and Steven A.
Gitlin, vice president of investor relations.
Conference Call Event Summary
Date: June 25, 2019
Time: 1:30 PM PT (2:30 PM MT, 3:30 PM CT, 4:30
PM ET)
Toll-free: (800) 708-4539
International: (847) 619-6396
Confirmation
Number: 48685250
Investors with Internet access may listen to the live audio webcast via
the Investor Relations section of the AeroVironment, Inc. website, http://investor.avinc.com.
Please allow 15 minutes prior to the call to download and install any
necessary audio software.
Audio Replay Options
An audio replay of the event will be archived on the Investor Relations
section of the Company's website, at http://investor.avinc.com.
The audio replay will also be available via telephone from Tuesday, June
25, 2019, at approximately 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time through Tuesday, July
2, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time. Dial (888) 843-7419 and enter the
passcode 48685250#. International callers should dial (630) 652-3042 and
enter the same passcode number to access the audio replay.
About AeroVironment, Inc.
AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) provides customers with more actionable
intelligence so they can proceed with certainty. Based in California,
AeroVironment is a global leader in unmanned aircraft systems and
tactical missile systems, and serves defense, government and commercial
customers. For more information visit www.avinc.com.
