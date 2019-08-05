AeroVironment, Inc. : to Present at the Canaccord Genuity's 39th Annual Growth Conference and the Jefferies 2019 Industrials Conference

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Wahid Nawabi will present at the Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference in Boston on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Mr. Nawabi will also present at the Jefferies 2019 Industrials Conference in New York City on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of each presentation will be available in the Events and Presentations section of the AeroVironment website at http://investor.avinc.com/events.cfm. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

About AeroVironment, Inc. (AV)

AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) provides customers with more actionable intelligence so they can proceed with certainty. Based in California, AeroVironment is a global leader in unmanned aircraft systems and tactical missile systems, and serves defense, government and commercial customers. For more information visit www.avinc.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are made on the basis of current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors outside of our control, that may cause our business, strategy or actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our ability to perform under existing contracts and obtain additional contracts; changes in the regulatory environment; the activities of competitors; failure of the markets in which we operate to grow; failure to expand into new markets; failure to develop new products or integrate new technology with current products; and general economic and business conditions in the United States and elsewhere in the world. For a further list and description of such risks and uncertainties, see the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

