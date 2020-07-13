Aerpio Pharmaceuticals : Corporate Presentation

Log in
07/13/2020

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation has been prepared by Aerpio Pharmaceuticals ("we", "us" or, the "Company") and includes forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this presentation other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding our product candidates, their therapeutic potential and development plans, our future results of operations and our financial position, our business strategy and plans and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof unless it is stated otherwise. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements relate to our strategy, our intellectual property position, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected costs, prospects, plans, objectives of management and expected market growth, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements including those contained in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This presentation also contains estimates and other statistical data made by independent parties and by us. Management bases all estimates and projections as to events that may occur in the future (including projections of revenue, development plans and timing of clinical trial results) upon their best judgment as of the date of this presentation. Whether or not such estimates or projections may be achieved will depend upon the Company achieving its overall business objectives and the availability of funds. The Company does not guarantee that any of these projections will be attained. Actual results will vary from the projections, and such variations may be material. New risks emerge from time to time, and except as required by law, neither we nor any other person makes any representation as to the accuracy or completeness of such data or undertakes any obligation to update such data after the date of this presentation. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this presentation.

This presentation may contain trade names, trademarks or service marks of other companies. The Company does not intend the use or display of other parties' trade names, trademarks or service marks to imply a relationship with, or endorsement or sponsorship of, these other parties. Solely for convenience, the trade names, trademarks or service marks in this presentation are referred to without the symbols ® and ™, but such references should not be construed as any indicator that their respective owners will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, their rights thereto.

2

Razuprotafib

AKB-9778

A novel, small molecule approach to adjunctive glaucoma treatment targeting Tie2, a key regulator of conventional outflow integrity to:

REDUCE intraocular pressure (IOP)

and

IMPROVE tolerability and outcomes

Robust IP; Phase 1b completed; Phase 2 readout Q1 2021

Investment Highlights

SIGNIFICANT UNMET NEED for safe, effective adjunctive therapy to improve outcomes in glaucoma, a sight-threatening condition affecting over 3M in US

POTENTIAL BEST-IN-CLASS TOPICAL THERAPEUTIC Razuprotafib with novel mechanism of action to lower IOP without problematic tolerability and inconvenient dosing of competitive adjunctive therapies

A PORTFOLIO OF ASSETS in ophthalmology, IBD, nephrology and cancer that adds incremental value

MULTIPLE NEAR-TERM VALUE INFLECTION CATALYSTS

Phase 2 readout early 2021; COVID readout in 2021; Gossamer progress in 2020; funded through 2021

ARPO (NASDAQ)

Market Cap $45.5M

(5/29/20)

Cash $34.6M + $15M*

(3/31/20)

Gossamer Potential $90M in Milestones and

20% on Asset Sale

* Plus $15M from Gossamer 5/12/20

Open Angle Glaucoma: A Sight-threatening Disease

Major Cause of

Current 1st Line

Significant Need for

Sources: IMS, MIDAS as of 10/13/17, Aerie Investor Day Presentation, Symphony Health data (2019 annual)

Disclaimer

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 13 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2020 14:50:09 UTC
