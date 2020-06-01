Aerpio Pharmaceuticals : -I-SPY COVID Summary Presentation

Covid-19 Program

May 28, 2020

Covid-19 Program: Aerpio Invited into I-SPY Network

Aerpio has been selected to participate in the I-SPY clinical platform to treat respiratory distress (ARDS) in Covid-19 patients with razuprotafib (AKB-9778)

I-SPY (Quantum Leap Health Collaborative, QLHC) - invited Aerpio into their platform trial to treat severe Covid-19 patients; I-SPY network supports clinical sites and acts as the clinical CRO for their sites with the target to treat 120 severe Covid-19 patients. Aerpio supplies drug and provides regulatory support for the trial. Drug supply already produced to support a fast start up of the trial.

Aerpio (razuprotafib = AKB-9778) was one of four drugs selected to be included in the I- SPY platform trial and is the highest priority drug on their platform (dozens of programs were evaluated)

Covid Grant: Background I-SPY (QLHC) Organization

I-SPY - Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative (QLHC)

Originally formed as collaborative network to run rapid trials using adaptive design in oncology to optimize drug combinations and new entities for cancer; Leadership from UCSF Medical School, Carolyn Calfee, MD, Professor of Medicine and Critical Care UCSF; and Laura Esserman, MD, Co-Principal Investigator of I-SPY2, Member, QLHC Board of Directors

Initiated I-SPY2 trial in their collaborative network to run a platform trial in Covid-19 patient March 17th 2020

I-SPY Has selected 4 drugs to include in Covid Network Trial with Aerpio's drug as top priority

"Aerpio's drug is the one that most excites the investigators." Dr. Michael Matthay Professor of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, UCSF and ISPY investigator

Aerpio COVID-19 Steering Committee

Strong Support from Highly Regarded Steering Team; received significant input on trial design and introductions to I-SPY team

Member Affiliation Dr. Gordon Bernard Professor of Medicine, Melinda Owen Bass Chair in Medicine, Associate Vice Chancellor for Research, Vanderbilt University Medical Center Dr. Chris Kontos Professor of Medicine, Professor of Pharmacology and Cancer Biology, Duke University Dr. Michael Lotze Professor of Surgery, Immunology and Bioengineering, Vice Chair of Research, Department of Surgery, University of Pittsburgh Dr. John Marshall Professor of Surgery, St. Michael's Hospital, University of Toronto Dr. Samir Parikh Associate Professor of Medicine, Director, Center for Vascular Biology Research Associate Vice Chair for Research, Department of Medicine Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Harvard Medical School Dr. Marc Pritzker Professor of Medicine, Surgery and Biomedical Innovation, Cardiovascular Division, University of Minnesota Dr. Wesley Self Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine, Vanderbilt University Medical Center

