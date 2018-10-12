AES : Announces Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of The
AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) declared a quarterly common stock
dividend of $0.13 per share payable on November 15, 2018, to
shareholders of record at the close of business on November 1, 2018.
Additional information regarding dividends paid by AES, including tax
treatment, can be found on www.aes.com
by selecting “Investors”
and then “Dividend
History.”
About AES
The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) is a Fortune 500 global power company.
We provide affordable, sustainable energy to 15 countries through our
diverse portfolio of distribution businesses as well as thermal and
renewable generation facilities. Our workforce is committed to
operational excellence and meeting the world’s changing power needs. Our
2017 revenues were $11 billion and we own and manage $33 billion in
total assets. To learn more, please visit www.aes.com.
Follow AES on Twitter @TheAESCorp.
Safe Harbor Disclosure
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning
of the Securities Act of 1933 and of the Securities Exchange Act of
1934. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to,
those related to future earnings, growth and financial and operating
performance. Forward-looking statements are not intended to be a
guarantee of future results, but instead constitute AES’ current
expectations based on reasonable assumptions. Forecasted financial
information is based on certain material assumptions. These assumptions
include, but are not limited to, our accurate projections of future
interest rates, commodity price and foreign currency pricing, continued
normal levels of operating performance and electricity volume at our
distribution companies and operational performance at our generation
businesses consistent with historical levels, as well as achievements of
planned productivity improvements and incremental growth investments at
normalized investment levels and rates of return consistent with prior
experience.
Actual results could differ materially from those projected in our
forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties and other
factors. Important factors that could affect actual results are
discussed in AES’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission
(the “SEC”), including, but not limited to, the risks discussed under
Item 1A “Risk Factors” and Item 7: Management’s Discussion & Analysis in
AES’ 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent reports filed
with the SEC. Readers are encouraged to read AES’ filings to learn more
about the risk factors associated with AES’ business. AES undertakes no
obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether
as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Any Stockholder who desires a copy of the Company’s 2017 Annual Report
on Form 10-K dated on or about February 27, 2018 with the SEC may obtain
a copy (excluding Exhibits) without charge by addressing a request to
the Office of the Corporate Secretary, The AES Corporation, 4300 Wilson
Boulevard, Arlington, Virginia 22203. Exhibits also may be requested,
but a charge equal to the reproduction cost thereof will be made. A copy
of the Form 10-K may be obtained by visiting the Company’s website at www.aes.com.
