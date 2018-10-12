Log in
AES CORPORATION (AES)
AES : Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
10/11AES ANNOUNCES T : 00 a.m. EST
AQ
10/09AES : Appoints Sanjeev Addala Chief Information Digital Officer
BU
AES : Announces Quarterly Dividend

10/12/2018

The Board of Directors of The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.13 per share payable on November 15, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 1, 2018.

Additional information regarding dividends paid by AES, including tax treatment, can be found on www.aes.com by selecting “Investors” and then “Dividend History.”

About AES

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) is a Fortune 500 global power company. We provide affordable, sustainable energy to 15 countries through our diverse portfolio of distribution businesses as well as thermal and renewable generation facilities. Our workforce is committed to operational excellence and meeting the world’s changing power needs. Our 2017 revenues were $11 billion and we own and manage $33 billion in total assets. To learn more, please visit www.aes.com. Follow AES on Twitter @TheAESCorp.

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those related to future earnings, growth and financial and operating performance. Forward-looking statements are not intended to be a guarantee of future results, but instead constitute AES’ current expectations based on reasonable assumptions. Forecasted financial information is based on certain material assumptions. These assumptions include, but are not limited to, our accurate projections of future interest rates, commodity price and foreign currency pricing, continued normal levels of operating performance and electricity volume at our distribution companies and operational performance at our generation businesses consistent with historical levels, as well as achievements of planned productivity improvements and incremental growth investments at normalized investment levels and rates of return consistent with prior experience.

Actual results could differ materially from those projected in our forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties and other factors. Important factors that could affect actual results are discussed in AES’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including, but not limited to, the risks discussed under Item 1A “Risk Factors” and Item 7: Management’s Discussion & Analysis in AES’ 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent reports filed with the SEC. Readers are encouraged to read AES’ filings to learn more about the risk factors associated with AES’ business. AES undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Any Stockholder who desires a copy of the Company’s 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K dated on or about February 27, 2018 with the SEC may obtain a copy (excluding Exhibits) without charge by addressing a request to the Office of the Corporate Secretary, The AES Corporation, 4300 Wilson Boulevard, Arlington, Virginia 22203. Exhibits also may be requested, but a charge equal to the reproduction cost thereof will be made. A copy of the Form 10-K may be obtained by visiting the Company’s website at www.aes.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 11 444 M
EBIT 2018 2 629 M
Net income 2018 992 M
Debt 2018 18 813 M
Yield 2018 3,65%
P/E ratio 2018 8,00
P/E ratio 2019 11,53
EV / Sales 2018 2,48x
EV / Sales 2019 2,59x
Capitalization 9 555 M
Managers
NameTitle
Andrés Ricardo Gluski Weilert President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John B. Morse Chairman
Bernerd Raymond da Santos Ávila Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas M. O'Flynn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Tarun Khanna Independent Director
