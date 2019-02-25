Log in
AES : DP&L and Vectren Offering Scholarships for High School Seniors Interested in Careers in Energy

02/25/2019 | 10:43am EST

The Dayton Power and Light Company (DP&L), a subsidiary of The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES), and Vectren Energy Delivery of Ohio (Vectren), a CenterPoint Energy Company, are offering three scholarships to high school seniors planning to work in the energy industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190225005693/en/

The scholarships, in the amount of $1,000 each, will be granted for college tuition and expenses to deserving students who demonstrate outstanding energy knowledge and leadership, and an interest in continuing their studies in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) or energy-related fields. Scholarships are available to students pursuing any higher education including a 4-year degree, 2-year degree or advanced training program.

The scholarships will be facilitated by the Ohio Energy Project, a non-profit energy education organization that also works with DP&L and Vectren on their energy efficiency programs and activities, including the annual Energy Fair. The Energy Fair, which will be held February 26 and 27 at Wright State University, allows high school students to teach younger students about energy efficiency through hands-on experiments and activities.

Students applying for the scholarships must be graduating seniors, residents of DP&L or Vectren’s service territories and members of families who are DP&L or Vectren customers. Students also must demonstrate involvement in STEM or energy-related classrooms, school or community activities or programs.

The deadline for applying for a scholarship is April 15.

Scholarships will be presented at Ohio Energy Project’s Youth Energy Celebration on May 8, 2019 at the Columbus Zoo & Aquarium or at the applicant’s school.

Information about the scholarships is being distributed to local area schools. To download an application, visit ohioenergy.org.

About The Dayton Power and Light Company and AES

The Dayton Power and Light Company is the principal subsidiary of DPL Inc. (DPL), a regional energy provider and an AES company. DPL’s significant subsidiaries include The Dayton Power and Light Company, AES Ohio Generation, LLC (AES Ohio Gen), Miami Valley Insurance Company (MVIC), and Miami Valley Lighting, LLC (MVLt). The Dayton Power and Light Company, a regulated electric utility, provides service to over 520,000 customers in West Central Ohio; MVIC, a captive insurance company, provides insurance services to DPL and its subsidiaries, and MVLt maintains outdoor lighting to governments and businesses. AES Ohio Gen co-owns merchant generation facilities. For more information about the company, please visit www.dplinc.com. Connect with DP&L at www.twitter.com/dpltoday, www.linkedin.com/company/dayton-power-and-light, and at www.facebook.com/DPLToday.

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) is a Fortune 500 global power company. We provide affordable, sustainable energy to 15 countries through our diverse portfolio of distribution businesses as well as thermal and renewable generation facilities. Our workforce is committed to operational excellence and meeting the world’s changing power needs. Our 2017 revenues were $11 billion and we own and manage $33 billion in total assets. To learn more, please visit www.aes.com. Follow AES on Twitter @TheAESCorp.

About CenterPoint Energy

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. is an energy delivery company with regulated utility businesses in eight states and a competitive energy businesses footprint in nearly 40 states. Through its electric transmission & distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution businesses, the company serves more than 7 million metered customers primarily in Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas. CenterPoint Energy’s competitive energy businesses include natural gas marketing and energy-related services; energy efficiency, sustainability and infrastructure modernization solutions; and construction and repair services for pipeline systems, primarily natural gas. The company also owns 54.0 percent of the common units representing limited partner interests in Enable Midstream Partners, LP, a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns, operates and develops strategically located natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. With approximately 14,000 employees and nearly $29 billion in assets, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.com.

About the Ohio Energy Project

The Ohio Energy Project (OEP), an award-winning energy education organization, facilitates DP&L and Vectren's School Education Program. The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency recognized OEP’s work with an “Outstanding Energy Education Program” award in 2008.


© Business Wire 2019
