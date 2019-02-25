AES : DP&L and Vectren Offering Scholarships for High School Seniors Interested in Careers in Energy

The Dayton Power and Light Company (DP&L), a subsidiary of The AES
Corporation (NYSE:AES), and Vectren Energy Delivery of Ohio (Vectren), a
CenterPoint Energy Company, are offering three scholarships to high
school seniors planning to work in the energy industry.
The scholarships, in the amount of $1,000 each, will be granted for
college tuition and expenses to deserving students who demonstrate
outstanding energy knowledge and leadership, and an interest in
continuing their studies in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and
Math) or energy-related fields. Scholarships are available to students
pursuing any higher education including a 4-year degree, 2-year degree
or advanced training program.
The scholarships will be facilitated by the Ohio Energy Project, a
non-profit energy education organization that also works with DP&L and
Vectren on their energy efficiency programs and activities, including
the annual Energy Fair. The Energy Fair, which will be held February 26
and 27 at Wright State University, allows high school students to teach
younger students about energy efficiency through hands-on experiments
and activities.
Students applying for the scholarships must be graduating seniors,
residents of DP&L or Vectren’s service territories and members of
families who are DP&L or Vectren customers. Students also must
demonstrate involvement in STEM or energy-related classrooms, school or
community activities or programs.
The deadline for applying for a scholarship is April 15.
Scholarships will be presented at Ohio Energy Project’s Youth Energy
Celebration on May 8, 2019 at the Columbus Zoo & Aquarium or at the
applicant’s school.
Information about the scholarships is being distributed to local area
schools. To download an application, visit ohioenergy.org.
About The Dayton Power and Light Company and AES
The Dayton Power and Light Company is the principal subsidiary of DPL
Inc. (DPL), a regional energy provider and an AES company. DPL’s
significant subsidiaries include The Dayton Power and Light Company, AES
Ohio Generation, LLC (AES Ohio Gen), Miami Valley Insurance Company
(MVIC), and Miami Valley Lighting, LLC (MVLt). The Dayton Power and
Light Company, a regulated electric utility, provides service to over
520,000 customers in West Central Ohio; MVIC, a captive insurance
company, provides insurance services to DPL and its subsidiaries, and
MVLt maintains outdoor lighting to governments and businesses. AES Ohio
Gen co-owns merchant generation facilities. For more information about
the company, please visit www.dplinc.com.
Connect with DP&L at www.twitter.com/dpltoday,
www.linkedin.com/company/dayton-power-and-light,
and at www.facebook.com/DPLToday.
The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) is a Fortune 500 global power
company. We provide affordable, sustainable energy to 15 countries
through our diverse portfolio of distribution businesses as well as
thermal and renewable generation facilities. Our workforce is committed
to operational excellence and meeting the world’s changing power
needs. Our 2017 revenues were $11 billion and we own and manage $33
billion in total assets. To learn more, please visit www.aes.com.
Follow AES on Twitter @TheAESCorp.
About CenterPoint Energy
Headquartered in Houston, Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. is an energy
delivery company with regulated utility businesses in eight states and a
competitive energy businesses footprint in nearly 40 states. Through its
electric transmission & distribution, power generation and natural gas
distribution businesses, the company serves more than 7 million metered
customers primarily in Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota,
Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas. CenterPoint Energy’s competitive
energy businesses include natural gas marketing and energy-related
services; energy efficiency, sustainability and infrastructure
modernization solutions; and construction and repair services for
pipeline systems, primarily natural gas. The company also owns 54.0
percent of the common units representing limited partner interests in
Enable Midstream Partners, LP, a publicly traded master limited
partnership that owns, operates and develops strategically located
natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. With approximately
14,000 employees and nearly $29 billion in assets, CenterPoint Energy
and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150
years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.com.
About the Ohio Energy Project
The Ohio Energy Project (OEP), an award-winning energy education
organization, facilitates DP&L and Vectren's School Education Program.
The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency recognized OEP’s work with an
“Outstanding Energy Education Program” award in 2008.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190225005693/en/