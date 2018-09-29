AES : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the

Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person * Dubuc Manuel Perez 2. Date of Event Requiring Statement (MM/DD/YYYY) 9/18/2018 3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol AES CORP [AES] (Last) (First) (Middle) 4300 WILSON BLVD. 4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable) _____ Director _____ 10% Owner ___ X ___ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below) SVP, New Energy Solutions / (Street) ARLINGTON, VA 22203 (City) (State) (Zip) 5. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line) _ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned 1.Title of Security (Instr. 4) 2. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned (Instr. 4) 3. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 5) 4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 5) Common Stock 27374 (1) D Common Stock 5952 (2) I by 401(k) Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Title of Derivate Security (Instr. 4) 2. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (MM/DD/YYYY) 3. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 4) 4. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 5. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 5) 6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 5) Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares Stock Option (Right to Buy) (3) 2/15/2023 Common Stock 34837 $11.17 D Stock Option (Right to Buy) (4) 2/21/2024 Common Stock 26805 $14.63 D Stock Option (Right to Buy) (5) 2/20/2025 Common Stock 46791 $11.89 D Units (6) (6) Common Stock 1616 (6) D

Explanation of Responses:

(1) Includes Restricted Stock Unit ("RSU") awards granted pursuant to The AES Corporation 2003 Long Term Compensation Plan, with such awards vesting in three equal annual installments from the date of grant if certain continuing employment conditions are satisfied. If such conditions are satisfied, each RSU entitles the holder to one share of AES Common Stock for each RSU granted.

(2) Consists of shares of AES Common Stock acquired pursuant to The AES Corporation Retirement Savings Plan. The information in this report is based on a plan statement dated September 25, 2018.

(3) This stock option was granted pursuant to The AES Corporation 2003 Long Term Compensation Plan and vested in three equal annual installments. The first installment vested on 2/15/2014, the second installment vested on 2/15/2015 and the final installment vested on 2/15/2016.

(4) This stock option was granted pursuant to The AES Corporation 2003 Long Term Compensation Plan and vested in three equal annual installments. The first

installment vested on 2/21/2015, the second installment vested on 2/21/2016 and the final installment vested on 2/21/2017.

(5) This stock option was granted pursuant to The AES Corporation 2003 Long Term Compensation Plan and vested in three equal annual installments. The first installment vested on 2/20/2016, the second installment vested on 2/20/2017 and the final installment vested on 2/20/2018.

(6)

These units were awarded pursuant to the Restoration Supplemental Retirement Plan ("Restoration Plan"). Generally, units under the Restoration Plan are paid out in cash following termination of employment or later per the Restoration Plan document. Each unit represents a hypothetical AES investment equal to one share of AES Common Stock, and units under the Restoration Plan are 100% vested upon award.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships Director 10% Owner Officer Other Dubuc Manuel Perez 4300 WILSON BLVD. ARLINGTON, VA 22203 SVP, New Energy Solutions

Signatures /s/ Manuel Perez Dubuc

9/28/2018

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

