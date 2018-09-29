AES : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership

Log in
09/29/2018 | 02:27am CEST

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0104 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the

Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

Dubuc Manuel Perez

2. Date of Event Requiring Statement (MM/DD/YYYY)

9/18/2018

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

AES CORP [AES]

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

4300 WILSON BLVD.

4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)

_____ Director

_____ 10% Owner

___ X ___ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

SVP, New Energy Solutions /

(Street)

ARLINGTON, VA 22203

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

5. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security (Instr. 4)

2. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned (Instr. 4)

3. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I)

(Instr. 5)

4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 5)

Common Stock

27374

(1)

D

Common Stock

5952

(2)

I

by 401(k)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate Security (Instr. 4)

2. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date

(MM/DD/YYYY)

3. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 4)

4. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security

5. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 5)

6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 5)

Date Exercisable

Expiration Date

Title

Amount or Number of Shares

Stock Option (Right to Buy)

(3)

2/15/2023

Common Stock

34837

$11.17

D

Stock Option (Right to Buy)

(4)

2/21/2024

Common Stock

26805

$14.63

D

Stock Option (Right to Buy)

(5)

2/20/2025

Common Stock

46791

$11.89

D

Units

(6)

(6)

Common Stock

1616

(6)

D

Explanation of Responses:

  • (1) Includes Restricted Stock Unit ("RSU") awards granted pursuant to The AES Corporation 2003 Long Term Compensation Plan, with such awards vesting in three equal annual installments from the date of grant if certain continuing employment conditions are satisfied. If such conditions are satisfied, each RSU entitles the holder to one share of AES Common Stock for each RSU granted.

  • (2) Consists of shares of AES Common Stock acquired pursuant to The AES Corporation Retirement Savings Plan. The information in this report is based on a plan statement dated September 25, 2018.

  • (3) This stock option was granted pursuant to The AES Corporation 2003 Long Term Compensation Plan and vested in three equal annual installments. The first installment vested on 2/15/2014, the second installment vested on 2/15/2015 and the final installment vested on 2/15/2016.

  • (4) This stock option was granted pursuant to The AES Corporation 2003 Long Term Compensation Plan and vested in three equal annual installments. The first

installment vested on 2/21/2015, the second installment vested on 2/21/2016 and the final installment vested on 2/21/2017.

(5) This stock option was granted pursuant to The AES Corporation 2003 Long Term Compensation Plan and vested in three equal annual installments. The first installment vested on 2/20/2016, the second installment vested on 2/20/2017 and the final installment vested on 2/20/2018.

(6)

These units were awarded pursuant to the Restoration Supplemental Retirement Plan ("Restoration Plan"). Generally, units under the Restoration Plan are paid out in cash following termination of employment or later per the Restoration Plan document. Each unit represents a hypothetical AES investment equal to one share of AES Common Stock, and units under the Restoration Plan are 100% vested upon award.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

Dubuc Manuel Perez 4300 WILSON BLVD. ARLINGTON, VA 22203

SVP, New Energy Solutions

Signatures /s/ Manuel Perez Dubuc

9/28/2018

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

The AES Corporation published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 11 449 M
EBIT 2018 2 639 M
Net income 2018 992 M
Debt 2018 18 672 M
Yield 2018 3,88%
P/E ratio 2018 7,54
P/E ratio 2019 10,87
EV / Sales 2018 2,42x
EV / Sales 2019 2,53x
Capitalization 9 006 M
Chart AES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
AES Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 13,8 $
Spread / Average Target 1,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrés Ricardo Gluski Weilert President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John B. Morse Chairman
Bernerd Raymond da Santos Ávila Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas M. O'Flynn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Tarun Khanna Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AES CORPORATION29.27%9 006
DUKE ENERGY CORP-6.15%55 628
IBERDROLA0.28%47 830
DOMINION ENERGY-14.71%44 992
SOUTHERN COMPANY-10.09%43 263
EXELON CORPORATION8.63%40 761
