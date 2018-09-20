Log in
AES CORPORATION    AES

AES CORPORATION (AES)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

sPower : Closes $498.7 Million Bond Deal

09/20/2018 | 06:01pm CEST

sPower, a leading renewable energy Independent Power Producer, recently closed a $498.7 million, investment grade, private placement financing. The financed portfolio represents approximately half of sPower’s 1.3 GW of operating portfolio. This financing follows sPower’s $421.4 million debt issuance against approximately 565 MW of utility-scale solar and wind assets in 2017 (a transaction that received Project Finance International’s “Americas Renewables Deal of the Year” award). These transactions are among the first ever widely-distributed back-leverage bond financings on tax equity partnerships. The portfolio is comprised of four previously financed tax equity partnerships with four leading financial investors.

“Repeated success always feels great. Our first issuance was an achievement, but this second deal cements sPower’s ability to execute consistently and at the highest level in the institutional debt markets. We are grateful to have financing counterparties and partners that continue to ‘be there’ to support sPower’s growth,” said sPower CEO, Ryan Creamer.

The proceeds from this issuance refinanced approximately $425 million of medium-term bank loans, lengthening tenor to a fully-amortizing 23.5-year facility and eliminating the refinancing risk associated with previous bank loans. Incremental proceeds net of the bank loan refinancing will be used to fund sPower’s continued development of additional renewable generating facilities. The offering was significantly oversubscribed by a diverse group of leading US private placement investors.

“We feel great about taking this much interest rate risk off the table in today’s environment. As the space continues to get more competitive, the importance of de-risking cash flows to preserve our margins has never been more important. We are also very pleased with the level of execution around term and rates,” said sPower CFO, David Shipley.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc. served as Ratings Advisor, Structuring Agent, and Lead Placement Agent. CIBC World Markets Corp, Credit Agricole Securities, KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Rabo Securities USA Inc., Societe Generale Americas Securities, LLC, and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC served as Co-Placement Agents. CohnReznick Capital served as an advisor. Stoel Rives LLP served as sPower’s counsel in the deal and Skadden served as Note Purchasers’ counsel.

About sPower:

sPower, an AES and AIMCo company, is the largest private owner of operating solar assets in the United States. sPower owns and operates a portfolio of solar and wind assets greater than 1.3 GW and has a development pipeline of more than 10 GW. sPower is owned by a joint venture partnership between The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES), a worldwide energy company headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, and the Alberta Investment Management Corporation, one of Canada’s largest and most diversified institutional investment fund managers. For more information, visit www.sPower.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 11 449 M
EBIT 2018 2 639 M
Net income 2018 992 M
Debt 2018 18 672 M
Yield 2018 3,88%
P/E ratio 2018 7,53
P/E ratio 2019 10,85
EV / Sales 2018 2,42x
EV / Sales 2019 2,53x
Capitalization 8 992 M
Chart AES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
AES Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 13,7 $
Spread / Average Target 0,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrés Ricardo Gluski Weilert President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John B. Morse Chairman
Bernerd Raymond da Santos Ávila Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas M. O'Flynn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Tarun Khanna Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AES CORPORATION26.96%8 992
DUKE ENERGY CORP-4.78%57 052
IBERDROLA-1.64%47 487
DOMINION ENERGY-11.28%46 169
SOUTHERN COMPANY-6.86%44 318
EXELON CORPORATION9.72%41 766
