AES CORPORATION (THE)

(AES)
AES : Dayton Power & Light Company Earns EEI Emergency Recovery Award for Efforts to Restore Service in Ohio Following an Ice Storm

06/11/2019 | 08:34am EDT

The Dayton Power and Light Company (DP&L), a subsidiary of The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES), was presented today with the Edison Electric Institute’s (EEI’s) “Emergency Recovery Award” for its outstanding power restoration efforts after an ice storm hit Ohio in November 2018.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190611005548/en/

The Emergency Recovery Award is given to select EEI member companies to recognize their extraordinary efforts to restore power to customers after service disruptions caused by severe weather conditions or other natural events. The winners are chosen by a panel of judges following an international nomination process. Dayton Power & Light Company received the award during EEI 2019, the electric power industry’s premiere annual conference.

In November, a snow and ice storm struck Ohio resulting in more than 80,000 service outages in Dayton Power & Light Company’s territory. Due to their tireless work, Dayton Power & Light Company’s crews restored service to 100 percent of customers within four days after the storm, dedicating 37,360 man-hours to the recovery.

“Dayton Power & Light Company is deserving of this award for its efforts to restore service quickly and safely in Ohio after ice and wind storms,” said EEI President Tom Kuhn. “The dedication of Dayton Power & Light Company’s crews reflects our industry’s commitment to our customers, and I thank them for their tireless work.”

“On behalf of all of our DP&L people, we are extremely honored to be recognized with EEI’s Emergency Recovery Award for our recovery efforts following the snow and ice storm in Ohio last November,” said Lisa Krueger, AES US SBU President “We take great pride in serving our customers and thank the crews for their extraordinary efforts working long hours in difficult conditions to safely restore electric service to our customers and neighbors.”

About The Dayton Power and Light Company and AES

The Dayton Power and Light Company is the principal subsidiary of DPL Inc. (DPL), a regional energy provider and an AES company. DPL’s primary subsidiaries include The Dayton Power and Light Company, AES Ohio Generation, LLC (AES Ohio Gen), and Miami Valley Insurance Company (MVIC).The Dayton Power and Light Company, a regulated electric utility, provides service to over 525,000 customers in West Central Ohio; AES Ohio Gen co-owns generation facilities; and MVIC, a captive insurance company, provides insurance services to DPL and its subsidiaries. For more information about the company, please visit www.dplinc.com. Connect with DP&L at www.twitter.com/dpltoday, www.linkedin.com/company/dayton-power-and-light, and at www.facebook.com/DPLToday.

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) is a Fortune 200 global power company. We provide affordable, sustainable energy to 15 countries through our diverse portfolio of distribution businesses as well as thermal and renewable generation facilities. Our workforce is committed to operational excellence and meeting the world’s changing power needs. Our 2018 revenues were $11 billion and we own and manage $33 billion in total assets. To learn more, please visit www.aes.com. Follow AES on Twitter @TheAESCorp.

About EEI

EEI is the association that represents all U.S. investor-owned electric companies. Our members provide electricity for 220 million Americans, and operate in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. As a whole, the electric power industry supports more than 7 million jobs in communities across the United States. In addition to our U.S. members, EEI has more than 65 international electric companies as International Members, and hundreds of industry suppliers and related organizations as Associate Members.


© Business Wire 2019
