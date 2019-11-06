Log in
AES CORPORATION (THE)

AES CORPORATION (THE)

(AES)
  Report  
News 
News

AES : Google Form Alliance to Accelerate Growth, Adoption of Clean Energy

0
11/06/2019 | 12:19pm GMT

By Maitane Sardon

AES Corp. (AES) said Wednesday that it has formed a 10-year alliance with Alphabet Google to develop and implement solutions to help AES's customers tap into clean energy.

The Virginia-based power company said it will work with Google to improve the corporate energy customers' experience and develop and implement solutions that enable a broader adoption of energy collected from renewable sources.

As part of the alliance, AES said it will use Google Cloud's platform, tools and technology to help enhance its electrical grid. Google's technology will also be used by AES's partner Uplight, a provider of technology solutions to utility companies.

AES and Uplight said Google's technology will help them redefine and improve their solutions for customers through advanced cloud computing, data analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Write to Maitane Sardon at maitane.sardon@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AES CORPORATION (THE) -1.32% 17.19 Delayed Quote.18.88%
ALPHABET 0.14% 1291.44 Delayed Quote.23.59%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 11 007 M
EBIT 2019 2 425 M
Net income 2019 689 M
Debt 2019 18 953 M
Yield 2019 3,21%
P/E ratio 2019 13,9x
P/E ratio 2020 11,7x
EV / Sales2019 2,76x
EV / Sales2020 2,75x
Capitalization 11 412 M
Chart AES CORPORATION (THE)
Duration : Period :
AES Corporation (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AES CORPORATION (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 18,75  $
Last Close Price 17,19  $
Spread / Highest target 16,3%
Spread / Average Target 9,08%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrés Ricardo Gluski Weilert President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John B. Morse Chairman
Bernerd Raymond da Santos Ávila Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Gustavo Pimenta Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sanjeev Addala Chief Information Digital Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AES CORPORATION (THE)18.88%11 412
NEXTERA ENERGY, INC.30.66%111 006
ENEL S.P.A.36.99%77 761
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION7.94%67 869
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.13.84%66 959
SOUTHERN COMPANY39.71%64 350
