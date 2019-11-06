AES : Google Form Alliance to Accelerate Growth, Adoption of Clean Energy

By Maitane Sardon

AES Corp. (AES) said Wednesday that it has formed a 10-year alliance with Alphabet Google to develop and implement solutions to help AES's customers tap into clean energy.

The Virginia-based power company said it will work with Google to improve the corporate energy customers' experience and develop and implement solutions that enable a broader adoption of energy collected from renewable sources.

As part of the alliance, AES said it will use Google Cloud's platform, tools and technology to help enhance its electrical grid. Google's technology will also be used by AES's partner Uplight, a provider of technology solutions to utility companies.

AES and Uplight said Google's technology will help them redefine and improve their solutions for customers through advanced cloud computing, data analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Write to Maitane Sardon at maitane.sardon@wsj.com