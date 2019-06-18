AES : Presentation The AES Corporation JP Morgan Energy Conference
June 18, 2019
The AES Corporation
JP Morgan Energy Conference
Safe Harbor Disclosure
Certain statements in the following presentation regarding AES business operations may constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those related to future earnings, growth and financial and operating performance. Forward-looking statements are not intended to be a guarantee of future results, but instead constitute AES current expectations based on reasonable assumptions. Forecasted financial information is based on certain material assumptions. These assumptions include, but are not limited to, accurate projections of future interest rates, commodity prices and foreign currency pricing, continued normal or better levels of operating performance and electricity demand at our distribution companies and operational performance at our generation businesses consistent with historical levels, as well as the execution of PPAs, conversion of our backlog and growth from investments at investment levels and rates of return consistent with prior experience. For additional assumptions see Slide 31 and the Appendix to this presentation. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in our forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties and other factors. Important factors that could affect actual results are discussed in AES filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including but not limited to the risks discussed under Item 1A: Risk Factors and Item 7: "Management's Discussion & Analysis" in AES' 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as our other SEC filings. AES undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Reconciliation to U.S. GAAP Financial Information
The following presentation includes certain "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined in Regulation G under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Schedules are included herein that reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures included in the following presentation to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
Contains Forward-Looking Statements
Core Strategy
Enhancing the
Increasing Our
Investing in
Resilience of Our
Innovative
Backlog
Portfolio
Technologies
to Deliver
to Ensure
to Maintain
Attractive
Profitable
Our Market-Leading
Returns
Growth
Position
Contains Forward-Looking Statements
Enhancing the Resilience of Our Portfolio
2011
Current
Change
Impact from Movements in
Foreign Currencies,$0.21 $0.0768%
Commodities and Hydrology1
Countries with Operations
28
13
15
Parent Debt ($ in Millions)
$6,515
$3,6862
$2,829 or
43%
Credit Rating
B+/BB-
BB+
2-3
notches
Estimated annual EPS at risk at a 95% confidence level.
As of December 31, 2018.
Contains Forward-Looking Statements
4.5 GW Currently Under Construction
2,4684,462
1,994
2019
2020-2021
Total
Contains Forward-Looking Statements
Achieving Key Milestones on Projects Under
Construction
OPGC 2 in India
Southland Repowering in California
Alto Maipo in Chile
Contains Forward-Looking Statements
Renewables Under Construction Across Our Portfolio
1,327 MW Wind, Solar and Energy Storage;
Majority Coming On-Line in 2019
Eurasia 4%
MCAC
23%
49%US & Utilities
24%
South America
Contains Forward-Looking Statements
Delivering Attractive Risk-Adjusted Returns
Focus: Natural Gas & Renewables with Long-Term,USD-Denominated Contracts
Levered After-Tax Returns on
2017-2018 Investments in Renewables
17%16%
13%
US
Brazil
MCAC1
1.Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean.
Contains Forward-Looking Statements
Leveraging Existing Relationships to Drive New Growth
Green Blend and Extend
Well-positionedto negotiate long-term renewable PPAs with better returns
Through thiswin-win strategy we are:
Preserving the value of existing thermal contracts
Extending average contract life by signing new contracts for renewables
Near-termaddressable universe of 7 GW across our portfolio
Contains Forward-Looking Statements
New Long-Term Contracts for Renewables (PPAs)
On Pace to Sign 10 GW of Renewable PPAs Through 2022
2,500
10,000
2,500
2,500
9,5061
2,006
494
Q1 2019
YTG 2019
2020
2021
2022
Total
Signed as of 5/6/19
Projected
1.For each year, half the projected amount is expected to come on-line in the following year and the remaining half in the second year. Thus, the projected amount through 2022 is expected to be on-line by 2024.
Contains Forward-Looking Statements
Significantly Reducing Carbon Intensity
Carbon Intensity (Tons of CO2/MWh of Generation)
0.672016-2022:
50%
Reduction in
Carbon Intensity
0.36
2016 Actual
2022
2016-2030:
70%
Reduction in
Carbon Intensity
0.22
2030
Contains Forward-Looking Statements
Advancing Our LNG Strategy
Capitalizing on Our Infrastructure Experience
Vietnam
Leveraging our position in Vietnam (1,240 MW)
Growing need for reliable and efficient generation
Developing 450 TBTU of LNG capacity and 2 GW of combined cycle gas plants
Caribbean and Central America
Annual installed capacity of 150
TBTU
Majority of capacity is contracted
Remaining capacity provides $0.03 of upside to guidance through 2022
Profitable opportunities for growth
Synergies with our existing infrastructure
Limited capital investment
Contains Forward-Looking Statements
Investing in Innovative Technologies: Fluence
Fluence Energy Storage Joint Venture with Siemens
#1Utility-scale energy storage integrator by Navigant Research
Global market leader:
776 MW delivered or awarded
81 projects in 18 countries
Contains Forward-Looking Statements
Lawa'i Solar + Storage
Selected for EEI's 2019 Edison Award
20 MW solar
100 MWh(5-hour duration at 20 MW)
Contains Forward-Looking Statements
$100 Million of Additional Annual Run Rate Savings by 2022
5% Annual Reduction in Targeted Expense Categories
to Realize $100 Million in Savings
Utilizing Artificial Intelligence (AI) for predictive maintenance and to reduce outages
Lower maintenance expense and higher availability
Using technology, such as robotics and drones
Implementing process automation to reduce administrative and support function costs
Contains Forward-Looking Statements
Since Announcing Goal to Achieve Investment Grade in Q3 2016, Reduced Parent Debt by $1.3 Billion or 26%
$ in Millions
$4,992
$3,686
Parent Debt as of
Parent Debt as of
September 30, 2016
December 31, 2018
Parent
4.9x
3.95x
Leverage1
Achieved Investment Grade Metric of Parent Leverage1<4x in 2018, One
Year Ahead of Goal
1.Parent Debt/Last Twelve Months Parent Free Cash Flow Before Interest.
Contains Forward-Looking Statements
$4.0 Billion in Discretionary Cash Being Generated 2019-2022
$ in Millions
$3,240 $4,028
$384
$380
$24
Parent FCF 3
2019 Beginning
Asset Sales
Asset Sale
Total
Cash
Announced or
Proceeds Target2
Discretionary
Closed1
Cash
Includes:sell-down of sPower's operating portfolio; and $211 million sales of businesses in Jordan and Northern Ireland expected to close in 2019.
Remaining portion of $2 billion target, net of $1.4 billion already received in 2018 and 2019, as well as $211 million expected to close in 2019.
Anon-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix for definition. For illustrative purposes, Parent Free Cash Flow assumes the low end of expectations.
Contains Forward-Looking Statements
2019-2022: $4.0 Billion of Discretionary Cash Available for Allocation
$ in Millions
Debt Paydown
$300
Unallocated
$670
Shareholder Dividend1
$1,560
$1,500
Investments in Backlog and
Projected PPAs
Disciplined Capital Allocation to Maximize Risk-Adjusted
Total Shareholder Return
1.Assumes 2019 payment of $0.1365 per share each quarter on 662 million shares outstanding as of December 31, 2018, growing at 5% per year through 2022.
Contains Forward-Looking Statements
AES Value Proposition
Enhancing the
Investing in Innovative
Resilience of Our
Increasing Our Backlog
Technologies
Portfolio
to Deliver
to Ensure
to Maintain
Attractive Returns
Profitable Growth
Our Market-Leading
Position
7% to 9%
3.0%
10% to 12%
Annual Growth in
Current
Annual Total
Adjusted EPS1
Dividend Yield
Shareholder
and Parent Free
Return
Cash Flow1
Through 2022
1.A non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix for definition.
Contains Forward-Looking Statements
Appendix
•Guidance & Expectations
Slides 21-22
•Currencies and Commodities
Slides 23-25
•AES Modeling Disclosures
Slide 26
•Construction Program
Slide 27
•PPAs Signed Year-to-Date
Slide 28
•15.7 GW Expected to Come On-Line Through 2024
Slide 29
•Reconciliation
Slide 30
•Assumptions & Definitions
Slides 31-32
Contains Forward-Looking Statements
Adjusted EPS1Guidance and Longer-Term Growth Rate Target
$ Per Share
$1.24
$1.28-$1.40
+New businesses, including OPGC 2, AES Colón and renewables
+Cost savings
+Lower Parent interest
−Sold businesses
7%-9%
Average
Annual
Growth2
2018 Actual
2019 Guidance
2022 Target
Anon-GAAP financial measure. See "definitions". The Company is not able to provide a corresponding GAAP equivalent or reconciliation for its Adjusted EPS guidance without unreasonable effort. See Slide 30 for a description of the adjustments to reconcile Adjusted EPS to diluted EPS for Q1 2019.
From a base of 2018 Adjusted EPS of $1.24.
Contains Forward-Looking Statements
Parent Free Cash Flow1Expectation and Longer-Term Growth Rate Target
$ in Millions
$700-$750
$689
7%-9%
Average
Annual
Growth2
2018 Actual
2019 Expectation
2022 Target
Anon-GAAP financial measure. The Company is not able to provide corresponding GAAP equivalent or GAAP reconciliation for its Parent Free Cash Flow expectation without unreasonable effort. See "definitions".
From a base of 2018 Parent Free Cash Flow of $689 million.
Contains Forward-Looking Statements
Year-to-Go 2019 Guidance Estimated Sensitivities
Interest Rates1
•100 bps increase in interest rates over YTG 2019 is forecasted to have a change in EPS of approximately ($0.015)
10% appreciation of USD against following
Year-to-Go 2019
currencies is forecasted to have the
Average Rate
Sensitivity
following EPS impacts:
Argentine Peso (ARS)
49.95
Less than ($0.005)
Brazilian Real (BRL)
3.96
Less than ($0.005)
Currencies
Chilean Peso (CLP)
680
Less than $0.005
Colombian Peso (COP)
3,211
($0.005)
Euro (EUR)
1.13
Less than ($0.005)
Indian Rupee (INR)
70.59
Less than ($0.005)
Mexican Peso (MXN)
19.85
$0.01
10% increase in commodity prices is
Year-to-Go 2019
forecasted to have the following EPS
Average Rate
Sensitivity
impacts:
Commodity
IPE Brent Crude Oil
$67.13/bbl
($0.005)
NYMEX Henry Hub Natural Gas
$2.8/mmbtu
($0.005)
Rotterdam Coal (API 2)
$67.44/ton
($0.005)
US Power - SP15
$43.02/MWh
$0.005
Note: Guidance reaffirmed on May 7, 2019. Sensitivities are provided on a standalone basis, assuming no change in the other factors, to illustrate the magnitude and direction of changing key market factors on AES' results. Estimates show the impact on year-to-go 2019 Adjusted EPS. Actual results may differ from the sensitivities provided due to execution of risk management strategies, local market dynamics and operational factors.
Reaffirmed 019 guidance is based on currency and commodity forward curves and forecasts as of March 31, 2019. There are inherent uncertainties in the forecasting process and actual results may differ from projections. The Company undertakes no obligation to update the guidance presented. Please see Item 3 of the Form 10-Q for a more complete discussion of this topic. AES has exposure to multiple coal, oil, natural gas and power indices; forward curves are provided for representative liquid markets. Sensitivities are rounded to the nearest $0.005 per share.
1.The move is applied to the floating interest rate portfolio balances as of March 31, 2019.
Contains Forward-Looking Statements
Foreign Exchange (FX) Risk Before Hedges
Cents Per Share, Exposures Before Hedges
Full Year 2020 Adjusted EPS1FX Sensitivity2
1.5
0.5
(0.5)(0.5)
(1.0)
(1.5)
Argentine Peso
Brazilian Real
Chilean Peso
Colombian Peso
Euro
Indian Rupee
2020 FX risk before hedges for 10% US dollar appreciation against foreign currency
FX risk mitigated on a rolling basis by active FX hedging
Anon-GAAP financial measure. See "definitions".
Sensitivity represents full year 2020 exposure as of December 31, 2018.
Contains Forward-Looking Statements
Commodity Risk
Cents Per Share
Full Year 2020 Adjusted EPS1Commodity Sensitivity2
1.00
(0.5)
(1.0)
Coal
Gas
Oil
Power
Anon-GAAP financial measure. See "definitions".
Sensitivities assumes fuel moves 10% relative to commodities as of December 31, 2018. Adjusted EPS is negatively correlated to coal and gas price movement, and positively correlated oil and power price movements.
Contains Forward-Looking Statements
AES Modeling Disclosures
$ in Millions
2019
Subsidiary Distributions (a)
$1,115-$1,165
Cash Interest (b)
($200)
Corporate Overhead
($150)
Parent-Funded SBU Overhead
($55)
Business Development/Taxes
($10)
Cash for Development, General & Administrative and Tax (c)
($215)
Parent Free Cash Flow1(a - b - c)
$700-$750
1.A non-GAAP financial measure. The Company is not able to provide a corresponding GAAP equivalent or reconciliation for its Parent Free Cash Flow expectation without unreasonable effort. See "definitions".
Contains Forward-Looking Statements
Projects Under Construction: Expected to Earn
Double Digit After-Tax Returns
$ in Millions, Unless Otherwise Stated
AES
Gross
Expected
Total
Total
Project
Country
Fuel/Technology
AES
Ownership
MW
COD
Capex
Equity
Construction Projects Coming On-Line2019-2021
Global Renewables
Various
24%-100%
Solar/Wind/
1,327
1H 2019-
$1,942
$269
Energy Storage
1H 2021
OPGC 2
India
49%
Coal
1,320
1H 2019
$1,585
$227
Southland Repowering
US-CA
100%
Gas
1,284
1H 2020
$2,287
$329
Alto Maipo
Chile
62%
Hydro
531
2H 2020
$3,439
$683
Total
4,462
$9,253
$1,508
27
PPAs Signed in YTD 2019
Gross
AES
Expected
PPA
Project
Location
Technology
Equity
Length
MW
COD1
Interest
(Years)
Keydet (sPower)
US-VA
Solar
175
50%
2H 2021
15
APS
US-AZ
Energy
100
100%
1H 2021
20
Storage
HECO - West Oahu Solar (AES DE)
US-HI
Solar
13
100%
2H 2021
25
Energy
13
Storage
HECO - Waikoloa (AES DE)
US-HI
Solar
30
100%
2H 2021
25
Energy
30
Storage
HECO - Kuihelni (AES DE)
US-HI
Solar
60
100%
1H 2022
25
Energy
60
Storage
NY Community Solar (AES DE)
US-NY
Solar
10
100%
1H 2020
20
Energy
4
Storage
Total
494
1.Commercial Operations Date.
Contains Forward-Looking Statements
Summary of 15.7 GW Expected to Come On-Line Through 2024
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
Total
(a) COD of Construction
1,596
2,149
100
-
-
-
3,845
(Legacy)
(b) COD of Construction
398
219
-
-
-
-
617
(PPAs Signed in 2018)
Construction (a + b)
1,994
2,368
100
-
-
-
4,462
(c) COD of PPAs Signed in 2018-2019
185
577
611
390
-
-
1,763
(Not Yet Under Construction)
Total PPAs Signed in 2018-2019 (b + c)
583
796
611
390
-
-
2,380
Backlog (a + b + c)
2,179
2,945
711
390
-
-
6,225
(d) COD of Projected PPAs1
-
1,003
2,253
2,500
2,500
1,250
9,506
Total (a + b + c + d)
2,179
3,948
2,964
2,890
2,500
1,250
15,731
1.For each year, half the projected amount is expected to come on-line in the following year and the remaining half in the second year. Thus, the projected amount through 2022 is expected to be on-line by 2024.
Contains Forward-Looking Statements
Reconciliation of Q1 Adjusted PTC1and Adjusted EPS1
Q1 2019
Q1 2018
Net of NCI2
Per Share
Net of NCI2
Per Share
$ in Millions, Except Per Share Amounts
(Diluted) Net of
(Diluted) Net of
NCI2
NCI2
Income from Continuing Operations, Net of Tax, Attributable to AES and
$154
$0.23
$685
$1.03
Diluted EPS
Add: Income Tax Expense from Continuing Operations Attributable to AES
$85
$198
Pre-Tax Contribution
$239
$883
Adjustments
Unrealized Derivative and Equity Securities Losses
$3
$0.01
$12
$0.02
Unrealized Foreign Currency Losses (Gains)
$11
$0.02
($3)
-
Disposition/Acquisition Losses (Gains)
$9
$0.01
($778)
($1.17)3
Impairment Expense
$2
-
-
-
Loss on Extinguishment of Debt
$8
$0.01
$171
$0.264
Restructuring Costs
-
-
$3
-
U.S. Tax Law Reform Impact
-
$0.01
-
-
Less: Net Income Tax Expense (Benefit)
-
($0.01)
-
$0.145
Adjusted PTC1& Adjusted EPS1
$272
$0.28
$288
$0.28
Non-GAAPfinancial measures. See "definitions".
NCI is defined as Noncontrolling Interests.
Amount primarily relates to gain on sale of Masinloc of $777 million, or $1.17 per share.
Amount primarily relates to loss on early retirement of debt at the Parent Company of $169 million, or $0.26 per share.
Amount primarily relates to the income tax expense under the GILTI provision associated with gain on sale of Masinloc of $155 million, or $0.23 per share, partially offset by income tax benefits associated with the loss on early retirement of debt at the Parent Company of $53 million, or $0.08 per share.
Contains Forward-Looking Statements
Assumptions
Forecasted financial information is based on certain material assumptions. Such assumptions include, but are not limited to: (a) no unforeseen external events such as wars, depressions, or economic or political disruptions occur; (b) businesses continue to operate in a manner consistent with or better than prior operating performance, including achievement of planned productivity improvements including benefits of global sourcing, and in accordance with the provisions of their relevant contracts or concessions; (c) new business opportunities are available to AES in sufficient quantity to achieve its growth objectives; (d) no material disruptions or discontinuities occur in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), foreign exchange rates, inflation or interest rates during the forecast period; and (e) material business-specific risks as described in the Company's SEC filings do not occur individually or cumulatively. In addition, benefits from global sourcing include avoided costs, reduction in capital project costs versus budgetary estimates, and projected savings based on assumed spend volume which may or may not actually be achieved. Also, improvement in certain Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) such as equivalent forced outage rate and commercial availability may not improve financial performance at all facilities based on commercial terms and conditions. These benefits will not be fully reflected in the Companys consolidated financial results.
The cash held at qualified holding companies (QHCs) represents cash sent to subsidiaries of the Company domiciled outside of the U.S. Such subsidiaries had no contractual restrictions on their ability to send cash to AES, the Parent Company; however, cash held at qualified holding companies does not reflect the impact of any tax liabilities that may result from any such cash being repatriated to the Parent Company in the U.S. Cash at those subsidiaries was used for investment and related activities outside of the U.S. These investments included equity investments and loans to other foreign subsidiaries as well as development and general costs and expenses incurred outside the U.S. Since the cash held by these QHCs is available to the Parent, AES uses the combined measure of subsidiary distributions to Parent and QHCs as a useful measure of cash available to the Parent to meet its international liquidity needs. AES believes that unconsolidated parent company liquidity is important to the liquidity position of AES as a parent company because of the non-recourse nature of most of AES' indebtedness.
Contains Forward-Looking Statements
Definitions
Adjusted Earnings Per Share, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as diluted earnings per share from continuing operations excluding gains or losses of both consolidated entities and entities accounted for under the equity method due to (a) unrealized gains or losses related to derivative transactions and equity securities; (b) unrealized foreign currency gains or losses; (c) gains, losses, benefits and costs associated with dispositions and acquisitions of business interests, including early plant closures, and the tax impact from the repatriation of sales proceeds; (d) losses due to impairments; (e) gains, losses and costs due to the early retirement of debt; (f) costs directly associated with a major restructuring program, including, but not limited to, workforce reduction efforts, relocations, and office consolidation; and (g) tax benefit or expense related to the enactment effects of 2017 U.S. tax law reform and related regulations and any subsequent period adjustments related to enactment effects.
AdjustedPre-TaxContribution, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as pre-tax income from continuing operations attributable to The AES Corporation excluding gains or losses of the consolidated entity due to (a) unrealized gains or losses related to derivative transactions and equity securities;
(b) unrealized foreign currency gains or losses; (c) gains, losses, benefits and costs associated with dispositions and acquisitions of business interests,
including early plant closures; (d) losses due to impairments; (e) gains, losses and costs due to the early retirement of debt; and (f) costs directly associated with a major restructuring program, including, but not limited to, workforce reduction efforts, relocations, and office consolidation. Adjusted PTC also includes net equity in earnings of affiliates on an after-tax basis adjusted for the same gains or losses excluded from consolidated entities. Adjusted PTC reflects the impact of NCI and excludes the items specified in the definition above. In addition to the revenue and cost of sales reflected in Operating Margin, Adjusted PTC includes the other components of our Consolidated Statement of Operations, such as general and administrative expenses in the corporate segment, as well as business development costs, interest expense and interest income, other expense and other income, realized foreign currency transaction gains and losses, and net equity in earnings of affiliates.
NCIis defined as noncontrolling interests.
Parent Company Liquidity(a non-GAAP financial measure) is defined as as cash available to the Parent Company plus available borrowings under existing credit facility plus cash at qualified holding companies ("QHCs"). The cash held at qualified holding companies represents cash sent to subsidiaries of the Company domiciled outside of the U.S. Such subsidiaries have no contractual restrictions on their ability to send cash to the Parent Company.
Parent Free Cash Flow(a non-GAAP financial measure) should not be construed as an alternative to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities which is determined in accordance with GAAP. Parent Free Cash Flow is equal to Subsidiary Distributions less cash used for interest costs, development, general and administrative activities, and tax payments by the Parent Company. Parent Free Cash Flow is used for dividends, share repurchases, growth investments, recourse debt repayments, and other uses by the Parent Company.
Subsidiary Liquidity(a non-GAAP financial measure) is defined as cash and cash equivalents and bank lines of credit at various subsidiaries.
Subsidiary Distributionsshould not be construed as an alternative to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities which is determined in accordance with GAAP. Subsidiary Distributions are important to the Parent Company because the Parent Company is a holding company that does not derive any significant direct revenues from its own activities but instead relies on its subsidiaries' business activities and the resultant distributions to fund the debt service, investment and other cash needs of the holding company. The reconciliation of the difference between the Subsidiary Distributions and Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities consists of cash generated from operating activities that is retained at the subsidiaries for a variety of reasons which are both discretionary and non-discretionary in nature. These factors include, but are not limited to, retention of cash to fund capital expenditures at the subsidiary, cash retention associated with non-recourse debt covenant restrictions and related debt service requirements at the subsidiaries, retention of cash related to sufficiency of local GAAP statutory retained earnings at the subsidiaries, retention of cash for working capital needs at the subsidiaries, and other similar timing differences between when the cash is generated at the subsidiaries and when it reaches the Parent Company and related holding companies.