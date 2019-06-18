Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AES Corporation (The)    AES

AES CORPORATION (THE)

(AES)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AES : Presentation The AES Corporation JP Morgan Energy Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/18/2019 | 03:39pm EDT

June 18, 2019

The AES Corporation

JP Morgan Energy Conference

Safe Harbor Disclosure

Certain statements in the following presentation regarding AES business operations may constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those related to future earnings, growth and financial and operating performance. Forward-looking statements are not intended to be a guarantee of future results, but instead constitute AES current expectations based on reasonable assumptions. Forecasted financial information is based on certain material assumptions. These assumptions include, but are not limited to, accurate projections of future interest rates, commodity prices and foreign currency pricing, continued normal or better levels of operating performance and electricity demand at our distribution companies and operational performance at our generation businesses consistent with historical levels, as well as the execution of PPAs, conversion of our backlog and growth from investments at investment levels and rates of return consistent with prior experience. For additional assumptions see Slide 31 and the Appendix to this presentation. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in our forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties and other factors. Important factors that could affect actual results are discussed in AES filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including but not limited to the risks discussed under Item 1A: Risk Factors and Item 7: "Management's Discussion & Analysis" in AES' 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as our other SEC filings. AES undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Reconciliation to U.S. GAAP Financial Information

The following presentation includes certain "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined in Regulation G under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Schedules are included herein that reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures included in the following presentation to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Contains Forward-Looking Statements

2

Core Strategy

Enhancing the

Increasing Our

Investing in

Resilience of Our

Innovative

Backlog

Portfolio

Technologies

to Deliver

to Ensure

to Maintain

Attractive

Profitable

Our Market-Leading

Returns

Growth

Position

Contains Forward-Looking Statements

3

Enhancing the Resilience of Our Portfolio

2011

Current

Change

Impact from Movements in

Foreign Currencies,$0.21 $0.0768%

Commodities and Hydrology1

Countries with Operations

28

13

15

Parent Debt ($ in Millions)

$6,515

$3,6862

$2,829 or

43%

Credit Rating

B+/BB-

BB+

2-3

notches

  1. Estimated annual EPS at risk at a 95% confidence level.
  2. As of December 31, 2018.

Contains Forward-Looking Statements

4

4.5 GW Currently Under Construction

2,4684,462

1,994

2019

2020-2021

Total

Contains Forward-Looking Statements

5

Achieving Key Milestones on Projects Under

Construction

OPGC 2 in India

Southland Repowering in California

Alto Maipo in Chile

Contains Forward-Looking Statements

6

Renewables Under Construction Across Our Portfolio

1,327 MW Wind, Solar and Energy Storage;

Majority Coming On-Line in 2019

Eurasia 4%

MCAC

23%

49%US & Utilities

24%

South America

Contains Forward-Looking Statements

7

Delivering Attractive Risk-Adjusted Returns

Focus: Natural Gas & Renewables with Long-Term,USD-Denominated Contracts

Levered After-Tax Returns on

2017-2018 Investments in Renewables

17%16%

13%

US

Brazil

MCAC1

1.Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean.

Contains Forward-Looking Statements

8

Leveraging Existing Relationships to Drive New Growth

Green Blend and Extend

  • Well-positionedto negotiate long-term renewable PPAs with better returns
  • Through thiswin-win strategy we are:
    • Preserving the value of existing thermal contracts
    • Extending average contract life by signing new contracts for renewables
  • Near-termaddressable universe of 7 GW across our portfolio

Contains Forward-Looking Statements

9

New Long-Term Contracts for Renewables (PPAs)

On Pace to Sign 10 GW of Renewable PPAs Through 2022

2,500

10,000

2,500

2,500

9,5061

2,006

494

Q1 2019

YTG 2019

2020

2021

2022

Total

Signed as of 5/6/19

Projected

1.For each year, half the projected amount is expected to come on-line in the following year and the remaining half in the second year. Thus, the projected amount through 2022 is expected to be on-line by 2024.

Contains Forward-Looking Statements

10

Significantly Reducing Carbon Intensity

Carbon Intensity (Tons of CO2/MWh of Generation)

0.672016-2022:

50%

Reduction in

Carbon Intensity

0.36

2016 Actual

2022

2016-2030:

70%

Reduction in

Carbon Intensity

0.22

2030

Contains Forward-Looking Statements

11

Advancing Our LNG Strategy

Capitalizing on Our Infrastructure Experience

  • Vietnam
    • Leveraging our position in Vietnam (1,240 MW)
    • Growing need for reliable and efficient generation
  • Developing 450 TBTU of LNG capacity and 2 GW of combined cycle gas plants
  • Caribbean and Central America
  • Annual installed capacity of 150
    TBTU
    • Majority of capacity is contracted
    • Remaining capacity provides $0.03 of upside to guidance through 2022
  • Profitable opportunities for growth
    • Synergies with our existing infrastructure
    • Limited capital investment

Contains Forward-Looking Statements

12

Investing in Innovative Technologies: Fluence

Fluence Energy Storage Joint Venture with Siemens

  • #1Utility-scale energy storage integrator by Navigant Research
  • Global market leader:
    • 776 MW delivered or awarded
    • 81 projects in 18 countries

Contains Forward-Looking Statements

13

Lawa'i Solar + Storage

  • Selected for EEI's 2019 Edison Award
  • 20 MW solar
  • 100 MWh(5-hour duration at 20 MW)

Contains Forward-Looking Statements

14

$100 Million of Additional Annual Run Rate Savings by 2022

5% Annual Reduction in Targeted Expense Categories

to Realize $100 Million in Savings

  • Utilizing Artificial Intelligence (AI) for predictive maintenance and to reduce outages
    • Lower maintenance expense and higher availability
  • Using technology, such as robotics and drones
  • Implementing process automation to reduce administrative and support function costs

Contains Forward-Looking Statements

15

Since Announcing Goal to Achieve Investment Grade in Q3 2016, Reduced Parent Debt by $1.3 Billion or 26%

$ in Millions

$4,992

$3,686

Parent Debt as of

Parent Debt as of

September 30, 2016

December 31, 2018

Parent

4.9x

3.95x

Leverage1

Achieved Investment Grade Metric of Parent Leverage1<4x in 2018, One

Year Ahead of Goal

1.Parent Debt/Last Twelve Months Parent Free Cash Flow Before Interest.

Contains Forward-Looking Statements

16

$4.0 Billion in Discretionary Cash Being Generated 2019-2022

$ in Millions

$3,240 $4,028

$384

$380

$24

Parent FCF 3

2019 Beginning

Asset Sales

Asset Sale

Total

Cash

Announced or

Proceeds Target2

Discretionary

Closed1

Cash

  1. Includes:sell-down of sPower's operating portfolio; and $211 million sales of businesses in Jordan and Northern Ireland expected to close in 2019.
  2. Remaining portion of $2 billion target, net of $1.4 billion already received in 2018 and 2019, as well as $211 million expected to close in 2019.
  3. Anon-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix for definition. For illustrative purposes, Parent Free Cash Flow assumes the low end of expectations.

Contains Forward-Looking Statements

17

2019-2022: $4.0 Billion of Discretionary Cash Available for Allocation

$ in Millions

Debt Paydown

$300

Unallocated

$670

Shareholder Dividend1

$1,560

$1,500

Investments in Backlog and

Projected PPAs

Disciplined Capital Allocation to Maximize Risk-Adjusted

Total Shareholder Return

1.Assumes 2019 payment of $0.1365 per share each quarter on 662 million shares outstanding as of December 31, 2018, growing at 5% per year through 2022.

Contains Forward-Looking Statements

18

AES Value Proposition

Enhancing the

Investing in Innovative

Resilience of Our

Increasing Our Backlog

Technologies

Portfolio

to Deliver

to Ensure

to Maintain

Attractive Returns

Profitable Growth

Our Market-Leading

Position

7% to 9%

3.0%

10% to 12%

Annual Growth in

Current

Annual Total

Adjusted EPS1

Dividend Yield

Shareholder

and Parent Free

Return

Cash Flow1

Through 2022

1.A non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix for definition.

Contains Forward-Looking Statements

19

Appendix

Guidance & Expectations

Slides 21-22

Currencies and Commodities

Slides 23-25

AES Modeling Disclosures

Slide 26

Construction Program

Slide 27

PPAs Signed Year-to-Date

Slide 28

15.7 GW Expected to Come On-Line Through 2024

Slide 29

Reconciliation

Slide 30

Assumptions & Definitions

Slides 31-32

Contains Forward-Looking Statements

20

Adjusted EPS1Guidance and Longer-Term Growth Rate Target

$ Per Share

$1.24

$1.28-$1.40

+New businesses, including OPGC 2, AES Colón and renewables

+Cost savings

+Lower Parent interest

Sold businesses

7%-9%

Average

Annual

Growth2

2018 Actual

2019 Guidance

2022 Target

  1. Anon-GAAP financial measure. See "definitions". The Company is not able to provide a corresponding GAAP equivalent or reconciliation for its Adjusted EPS guidance without unreasonable effort. See Slide 30 for a description of the adjustments to reconcile Adjusted EPS to diluted EPS for Q1 2019.
  2. From a base of 2018 Adjusted EPS of $1.24.

Contains Forward-Looking Statements

21

Parent Free Cash Flow1Expectation and Longer-Term Growth Rate Target

$ in Millions

$700-$750

$689

7%-9%

Average

Annual

Growth2

2018 Actual

2019 Expectation

2022 Target

  1. Anon-GAAP financial measure. The Company is not able to provide corresponding GAAP equivalent or GAAP reconciliation for its Parent Free Cash Flow expectation without unreasonable effort. See "definitions".
  2. From a base of 2018 Parent Free Cash Flow of $689 million.

Contains Forward-Looking Statements

22

Year-to-Go 2019 Guidance Estimated Sensitivities

Interest Rates1

100 bps increase in interest rates over YTG 2019 is forecasted to have a change in EPS of approximately ($0.015)

10% appreciation of USD against following

Year-to-Go 2019

currencies is forecasted to have the

Average Rate

Sensitivity

following EPS impacts:

Argentine Peso (ARS)

49.95

Less than ($0.005)

Brazilian Real (BRL)

3.96

Less than ($0.005)

Currencies

Chilean Peso (CLP)

680

Less than $0.005

Colombian Peso (COP)

3,211

($0.005)

Euro (EUR)

1.13

Less than ($0.005)

Indian Rupee (INR)

70.59

Less than ($0.005)

Mexican Peso (MXN)

19.85

$0.01

10% increase in commodity prices is

Year-to-Go 2019

forecasted to have the following EPS

Average Rate

Sensitivity

impacts:

Commodity

IPE Brent Crude Oil

$67.13/bbl

($0.005)

NYMEX Henry Hub Natural Gas

$2.8/mmbtu

($0.005)

Rotterdam Coal (API 2)

$67.44/ton

($0.005)

US Power - SP15

$43.02/MWh

$0.005

Note: Guidance reaffirmed on May 7, 2019. Sensitivities are provided on a standalone basis, assuming no change in the other factors, to illustrate the magnitude and direction of changing key market factors on AES' results. Estimates show the impact on year-to-go 2019 Adjusted EPS. Actual results may differ from the sensitivities provided due to execution of risk management strategies, local market dynamics and operational factors.

Reaffirmed 019 guidance is based on currency and commodity forward curves and forecasts as of March 31, 2019. There are inherent uncertainties in the forecasting process and actual results may differ from projections. The Company undertakes no obligation to update the guidance presented. Please see Item 3 of the Form 10-Q for a more complete discussion of this topic. AES has exposure to multiple coal, oil, natural gas and power indices; forward curves are provided for representative liquid markets. Sensitivities are rounded to the nearest $0.005 per share.

1.The move is applied to the floating interest rate portfolio balances as of March 31, 2019.

Contains Forward-Looking Statements

23

Foreign Exchange (FX) Risk Before Hedges

Cents Per Share, Exposures Before Hedges

Full Year 2020 Adjusted EPS1FX Sensitivity2

1.5

0.5

(0.5)(0.5)

(1.0)

(1.5)

Argentine Peso

Brazilian Real

Chilean Peso

Colombian Peso

Euro

Indian Rupee

    • 2020 FX risk before hedges for 10% US dollar appreciation against foreign currency
    • FX risk mitigated on a rolling basis by active FX hedging
  2. Anon-GAAP financial measure. See "definitions".
  3. Sensitivity represents full year 2020 exposure as of December 31, 2018.

Contains Forward-Looking Statements

24

Commodity Risk

Cents Per Share

Full Year 2020 Adjusted EPS1Commodity Sensitivity2

1.00

(0.5)

(1.0)

Coal

Gas

Oil

Power

  1. Anon-GAAP financial measure. See "definitions".
  2. Sensitivities assumes fuel moves 10% relative to commodities as of December 31, 2018. Adjusted EPS is negatively correlated to coal and gas price movement, and positively correlated oil and power price movements.

Contains Forward-Looking Statements

25

AES Modeling Disclosures

$ in Millions

2019

Subsidiary Distributions (a)

$1,115-$1,165

Cash Interest (b)

($200)

Corporate Overhead

($150)

Parent-Funded SBU Overhead

($55)

Business Development/Taxes

($10)

Cash for Development, General & Administrative and Tax (c)

($215)

Parent Free Cash Flow1(a - b - c)

$700-$750

1.A non-GAAP financial measure. The Company is not able to provide a corresponding GAAP equivalent or reconciliation for its Parent Free Cash Flow expectation without unreasonable effort. See "definitions".

Contains Forward-Looking Statements

26

Projects Under Construction: Expected to Earn

Double Digit After-Tax Returns

$ in Millions, Unless Otherwise Stated

AES

Gross

Expected

Total

Total

Project

Country

Fuel/Technology

AES

Ownership

MW

COD

Capex

Equity

Construction Projects Coming On-Line2019-2021

Global Renewables

Various

24%-100%

Solar/Wind/

1,327

1H 2019-

$1,942

$269

Energy Storage

1H 2021

OPGC 2

India

49%

Coal

1,320

1H 2019

$1,585

$227

Southland Repowering

US-CA

100%

Gas

1,284

1H 2020

$2,287

$329

Alto Maipo

Chile

62%

Hydro

531

2H 2020

$3,439

$683

Total

4,462

$9,253

$1,508

Contains Forward-Looking Statements

27

PPAs Signed in YTD 2019

Gross

AES

Expected

PPA

Project

Location

Technology

Equity

Length

MW

COD1

Interest

(Years)

Keydet (sPower)

US-VA

Solar

175

50%

2H 2021

15

APS

US-AZ

Energy

100

100%

1H 2021

20

Storage

HECO - West Oahu Solar (AES DE)

US-HI

Solar

13

100%

2H 2021

25

Energy

13

Storage

HECO - Waikoloa (AES DE)

US-HI

Solar

30

100%

2H 2021

25

Energy

30

Storage

HECO - Kuihelni (AES DE)

US-HI

Solar

60

100%

1H 2022

25

Energy

60

Storage

NY Community Solar (AES DE)

US-NY

Solar

10

100%

1H 2020

20

Energy

4

Storage

Total

494

1.Commercial Operations Date.

Contains Forward-Looking Statements

28

Summary of 15.7 GW Expected to Come On-Line Through 2024

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

Total

(a) COD of Construction

1,596

2,149

100

-

-

-

3,845

(Legacy)

(b) COD of Construction

398

219

-

-

-

-

617

(PPAs Signed in 2018)

Construction (a + b)

1,994

2,368

100

-

-

-

4,462

(c) COD of PPAs Signed in 2018-2019

185

577

611

390

-

-

1,763

(Not Yet Under Construction)

Total PPAs Signed in 2018-2019 (b + c)

583

796

611

390

-

-

2,380

Backlog (a + b + c)

2,179

2,945

711

390

-

-

6,225

(d) COD of Projected PPAs1

-

1,003

2,253

2,500

2,500

1,250

9,506

Total (a + b + c + d)

2,179

3,948

2,964

2,890

2,500

1,250

15,731

1.For each year, half the projected amount is expected to come on-line in the following year and the remaining half in the second year. Thus, the projected amount through 2022 is expected to be on-line by 2024.

Contains Forward-Looking Statements

29

Reconciliation of Q1 Adjusted PTC1and Adjusted EPS1

Q1 2019

Q1 2018

Net of NCI2

Per Share

Net of NCI2

Per Share

$ in Millions, Except Per Share Amounts

(Diluted) Net of

(Diluted) Net of

NCI2

NCI2

Income from Continuing Operations, Net of Tax, Attributable to AES and

$154

$0.23

$685

$1.03

Diluted EPS

Add: Income Tax Expense from Continuing Operations Attributable to AES

$85

$198

Pre-Tax Contribution

$239

$883

Adjustments

Unrealized Derivative and Equity Securities Losses

$3

$0.01

$12

$0.02

Unrealized Foreign Currency Losses (Gains)

$11

$0.02

($3)

-

Disposition/Acquisition Losses (Gains)

$9

$0.01

($778)

($1.17)3

Impairment Expense

$2

-

-

-

Loss on Extinguishment of Debt

$8

$0.01

$171

$0.264

Restructuring Costs

-

-

$3

-

U.S. Tax Law Reform Impact

-

$0.01

-

-

Less: Net Income Tax Expense (Benefit)

-

($0.01)

-

$0.145

Adjusted PTC1& Adjusted EPS1

$272

$0.28

$288

$0.28

  1. Non-GAAPfinancial measures. See "definitions".
  2. NCI is defined as Noncontrolling Interests.
  3. Amount primarily relates to gain on sale of Masinloc of $777 million, or $1.17 per share.
  4. Amount primarily relates to loss on early retirement of debt at the Parent Company of $169 million, or $0.26 per share.
  5. Amount primarily relates to the income tax expense under the GILTI provision associated with gain on sale of Masinloc of $155 million, or $0.23 per share, partially offset by income tax benefits associated with the loss on early retirement of debt at the Parent Company of $53 million, or $0.08 per share.

Contains Forward-Looking Statements

30

Assumptions

Forecasted financial information is based on certain material assumptions. Such assumptions include, but are not limited to: (a) no unforeseen external events such as wars, depressions, or economic or political disruptions occur; (b) businesses continue to operate in a manner consistent with or better than prior operating performance, including achievement of planned productivity improvements including benefits of global sourcing, and in accordance with the provisions of their relevant contracts or concessions; (c) new business opportunities are available to AES in sufficient quantity to achieve its growth objectives; (d) no material disruptions or discontinuities occur in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), foreign exchange rates, inflation or interest rates during the forecast period; and (e) material business-specific risks as described in the Company's SEC filings do not occur individually or cumulatively. In addition, benefits from global sourcing include avoided costs, reduction in capital project costs versus budgetary estimates, and projected savings based on assumed spend volume which may or may not actually be achieved. Also, improvement in certain Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) such as equivalent forced outage rate and commercial availability may not improve financial performance at all facilities based on commercial terms and conditions. These benefits will not be fully reflected in the Companys consolidated financial results.

The cash held at qualified holding companies (QHCs) represents cash sent to subsidiaries of the Company domiciled outside of the U.S. Such subsidiaries had no contractual restrictions on their ability to send cash to AES, the Parent Company; however, cash held at qualified holding companies does not reflect the impact of any tax liabilities that may result from any such cash being repatriated to the Parent Company in the U.S. Cash at those subsidiaries was used for investment and related activities outside of the U.S. These investments included equity investments and loans to other foreign subsidiaries as well as development and general costs and expenses incurred outside the U.S. Since the cash held by these QHCs is available to the Parent, AES uses the combined measure of subsidiary distributions to Parent and QHCs as a useful measure of cash available to the Parent to meet its international liquidity needs. AES believes that unconsolidated parent company liquidity is important to the liquidity position of AES as a parent company because of the non-recourse nature of most of AES' indebtedness.

Contains Forward-Looking Statements

31

Definitions

  • Adjusted Earnings Per Share, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as diluted earnings per share from continuing operations excluding gains or losses of both consolidated entities and entities accounted for under the equity method due to (a) unrealized gains or losses related to derivative transactions and equity securities; (b) unrealized foreign currency gains or losses; (c) gains, losses, benefits and costs associated with dispositions and acquisitions of business interests, including early plant closures, and the tax impact from the repatriation of sales proceeds; (d) losses due to impairments; (e) gains, losses and costs due to the early retirement of debt; (f) costs directly associated with a major restructuring program, including, but not limited to, workforce reduction efforts, relocations, and office consolidation; and (g) tax benefit or expense related to the enactment effects of 2017 U.S. tax law reform and related regulations and any subsequent period adjustments related to enactment effects.
  • AdjustedPre-TaxContribution, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as pre-tax income from continuing operations attributable to The AES Corporation excluding gains or losses of the consolidated entity due to (a) unrealized gains or losses related to derivative transactions and equity securities;
    (b) unrealized foreign currency gains or losses; (c) gains, losses, benefits and costs associated with dispositions and acquisitions of business interests,

including early plant closures; (d) losses due to impairments; (e) gains, losses and costs due to the early retirement of debt; and (f) costs directly associated with a major restructuring program, including, but not limited to, workforce reduction efforts, relocations, and office consolidation. Adjusted PTC also includes net equity in earnings of affiliates on an after-tax basis adjusted for the same gains or losses excluded from consolidated entities. Adjusted PTC reflects the impact of NCI and excludes the items specified in the definition above. In addition to the revenue and cost of sales reflected in Operating Margin, Adjusted PTC includes the other components of our Consolidated Statement of Operations, such as general and administrative expenses in the corporate segment, as well as business development costs, interest expense and interest income, other expense and other income, realized foreign currency transaction gains and losses, and net equity in earnings of affiliates.

  • NCIis defined as noncontrolling interests.
  • Parent Company Liquidity(a non-GAAP financial measure) is defined as as cash available to the Parent Company plus available borrowings under existing credit facility plus cash at qualified holding companies ("QHCs"). The cash held at qualified holding companies represents cash sent to subsidiaries of the Company domiciled outside of the U.S. Such subsidiaries have no contractual restrictions on their ability to send cash to the Parent Company.
  • Parent Free Cash Flow(a non-GAAP financial measure) should not be construed as an alternative to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities which is determined in accordance with GAAP. Parent Free Cash Flow is equal to Subsidiary Distributions less cash used for interest costs, development, general and administrative activities, and tax payments by the Parent Company. Parent Free Cash Flow is used for dividends, share repurchases, growth investments, recourse debt repayments, and other uses by the Parent Company.
  • Subsidiary Liquidity(a non-GAAP financial measure) is defined as cash and cash equivalents and bank lines of credit at various subsidiaries.
  • Subsidiary Distributionsshould not be construed as an alternative to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities which is determined in accordance with GAAP. Subsidiary Distributions are important to the Parent Company because the Parent Company is a holding company that does not derive any significant direct revenues from its own activities but instead relies on its subsidiaries' business activities and the resultant distributions to fund the debt service, investment and other cash needs of the holding company. The reconciliation of the difference between the Subsidiary Distributions and Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities consists of cash generated from operating activities that is retained at the subsidiaries for a variety of reasons which are both discretionary and non-discretionary in nature. These factors include, but are not limited to, retention of cash to fund capital expenditures at the subsidiary, cash retention associated with non-recourse debt covenant restrictions and related debt service requirements at the subsidiaries, retention of cash related to sufficiency of local GAAP statutory retained earnings at the subsidiaries, retention of cash for working capital needs at the subsidiaries, and other similar timing differences between when the cash is generated at the subsidiaries and when it reaches the Parent Company and related holding companies.

Contains Forward-Looking Statements

32

Attachments
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AES CORPORATION (THE)
03:39pAES : Presentation The AES Corporation JP Morgan Energy Conference
PU
06/12AES : Executive Vice President and CFO Gustavo Pimenta to Present at JP Morgan E..
BU
06/11AES : Selected for EEI's 2019 Edison Award for Launching the World's Largest Sol..
AQ
06/11AES : Dayton Power & Light Company Earns EEI Emergency Recovery Award for Effort..
BU
06/10AES : Selected for EEI's 2019 Edison Award for Launching the World's Largest Sol..
BU
06/07RENOVA ENERGIA : Brazilian ANEEL blocks the sale of Renova's wind complex to AES..
AQ
05/16AES : United States Strategic Business Unit (SBU) Announces New President of U.S..
BU
05/15AES : OG&E secures regulatory approval for acquisition of 506MW power plants
AQ
05/08AES : Miami Valley Seniors Receive Energy Leadership Scholarships at the Ohio Yo..
BU
05/07AES CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosu..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 10 563 M
EBIT 2019 2 502 M
Net income 2019 708 M
Debt 2019 18 897 M
Yield 2019 3,31%
P/E ratio 2019 11,82
P/E ratio 2020 11,02
EV / Sales 2019 2,84x
EV / Sales 2020 2,77x
Capitalization 11 084 M
Chart AES CORPORATION (THE)
Duration : Period :
AES Corporation (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AES CORPORATION (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 18,0 $
Spread / Average Target 7,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrés Ricardo Gluski Weilert President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John B. Morse Chairman
Bernerd Raymond da Santos Ávila Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Gustavo Pimenta Chief Financial Officer
Sanjeev Addala Chief Information Digital Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AES CORPORATION (THE)16.39%10 573
NEXTERA ENERGY INC18.73%95 586
ENEL20.54%64 224
DUKE ENERGY CORP1.91%62 627
IBERDROLA26.82%61 823
DOMINION ENERGY INC.7.28%60 948
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About