AES : Presentation The AES Corporation JP Morgan Energy Conference 06/18/2019

June 18, 2019 The AES Corporation JP Morgan Energy Conference Safe Harbor Disclosure Certain statements in the following presentation regarding AES business operations may constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those related to future earnings, growth and financial and operating performance. Forward-looking statements are not intended to be a guarantee of future results, but instead constitute AES current expectations based on reasonable assumptions. Forecasted financial information is based on certain material assumptions. These assumptions include, but are not limited to, accurate projections of future interest rates, commodity prices and foreign currency pricing, continued normal or better levels of operating performance and electricity demand at our distribution companies and operational performance at our generation businesses consistent with historical levels, as well as the execution of PPAs, conversion of our backlog and growth from investments at investment levels and rates of return consistent with prior experience. For additional assumptions see Slide 31 and the Appendix to this presentation. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in our forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties and other factors. Important factors that could affect actual results are discussed in AES filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including but not limited to the risks discussed under Item 1A: Risk Factors and Item 7: "Management's Discussion & Analysis" in AES' 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as our other SEC filings. AES undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Reconciliation to U.S. GAAP Financial Information The following presentation includes certain "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined in Regulation G under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Schedules are included herein that reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures included in the following presentation to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

to negotiate long-term renewable PPAs with better returns Through this win-win strategy we are:

win-win strategy we are: Preserving the value of existing thermal contracts Extending average contract life by signing new contracts for renewables

Near-term addressable universe of 7 GW across our portfolio New Long-Term Contracts for Renewables (PPAs) On Pace to Sign 10 GW of Renewable PPAs Through 2022 2,500 10,000 2,500 2,500 9,5061 2,006 494 Q1 2019 YTG 2019 2020 2021 2022 Total Signed as of 5/6/19 Projected 1.For each year, half the projected amount is expected to come on-line in the following year and the remaining half in the second year. Thus, the projected amount through 2022 is expected to be on-line by 2024.

Leveraging our position in Vietnam (1,240 MW) Growing need for reliable and efficient generation

Developing 450 TBTU of LNG capacity and 2 GW of combined cycle gas plants Caribbean and Central America Annual installed capacity of 150

TBTU Majority of capacity is contracted Remaining capacity provides $0.03 of upside to guidance through 2022

Profitable opportunities for growth

Synergies with our existing infrastructure Limited capital investment

Fluence Energy Storage Joint Venture with Siemens #1 Utility-scale energy storage integrator by Navigant Research Global market leader: 776 MW delivered or awarded 81 projects in 18 countries

Utility-scale energy storage integrator by Navigant Research Global market leader:

776 MW delivered or awarded 81 projects in 18 countries

Lawa'i Solar + Storage Selected for EEI's 2019 Edison Award 20 MW solar 100 MWh (5-hour duration at 20 MW)

20 MW solar

$100 Million of Additional Annual Run Rate Savings by 2022 5% Annual Reduction in Targeted Expense Categories to Realize $100 Million in Savings Utilizing Artificial Intelligence (AI) for predictive maintenance and to reduce outages Lower maintenance expense and higher availability Using technology, such as robotics and drones Implementing process automation to reduce administrative and support function costs

Lower maintenance expense and higher availability

Using technology, such as robotics and drones

Implementing process automation to reduce administrative and support function costs Contains Forward-Looking Statements 15 Since Announcing Goal to Achieve Investment Grade in Q3 2016, Reduced Parent Debt by $1.3 Billion or 26% $ in Millions $4,992 $3,686 Parent Debt as of Parent Debt as of September 30, 2016 December 31, 2018 Parent 4.9x 3.95x Leverage1 Achieved Investment Grade Metric of Parent Leverage1<4x in 2018, One Year Ahead of Goal 1.Parent Debt/Last Twelve Months Parent Free Cash Flow Before Interest. Contains Forward-Looking Statements 16 $4.0 Billion in Discretionary Cash Being Generated 2019-2022 $ in Millions $3,240 $4,028 $384 $380 $24 Parent FCF 3 2019 Beginning Asset Sales Asset Sale Total Cash Announced or Proceeds Target2 Discretionary Closed1 Cash Includes: sell-down of sPower's operating portfolio; and $211 million sales of businesses in Jordan and Northern Ireland expected to close in 2019. Remaining portion of $2 billion target, net of $1.4 billion already received in 2018 and 2019, as well as $211 million expected to close in 2019. A non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix for definition. For illustrative purposes, Parent Free Cash Flow assumes the low end of expectations. Contains Forward-Looking Statements 17 2019-2022: $4.0 Billion of Discretionary Cash Available for Allocation $ in Millions Debt Paydown $300 Unallocated $670 Shareholder Dividend1 $1,560 $1,500 Investments in Backlog and Projected PPAs Disciplined Capital Allocation to Maximize Risk-Adjusted Total Shareholder Return 1.Assumes 2019 payment of $0.1365 per share each quarter on 662 million shares outstanding as of December 31, 2018, growing at 5% per year through 2022. Contains Forward-Looking Statements 18 AES Value Proposition Enhancing the Investing in Innovative Resilience of Our Increasing Our Backlog Technologies Portfolio to Deliver to Ensure to Maintain Attractive Returns Profitable Growth Our Market-Leading Position 7% to 9% 3.0% 10% to 12% Annual Growth in Current Annual Total Adjusted EPS1 Dividend Yield Shareholder and Parent Free Return Cash Flow1 Through 2022 1.A non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix for definition. Contains Forward-Looking Statements 19 Appendix •Guidance & Expectations Slides 21-22 •Currencies and Commodities Slides 23-25 •AES Modeling Disclosures Slide 26 •Construction Program Slide 27 •PPAs Signed Year-to-Date Slide 28 •15.7 GW Expected to Come On-Line Through 2024 Slide 29 •Reconciliation Slide 30 •Assumptions & Definitions Slides 31-32 Contains Forward-Looking Statements 20 Adjusted EPS1Guidance and Longer-Term Growth Rate Target $ Per Share $1.24 $1.28-$1.40 +New businesses, including OPGC 2, AES Colón and renewables +Cost savings +Lower Parent interest −Sold businesses 7%-9% Average Annual Growth2 2018 Actual 2019 Guidance 2022 Target A non-GAAP financial measure. See "definitions". The Company is not able to provide a corresponding GAAP equivalent or reconciliation for its Adjusted EPS guidance without unreasonable effort. See Slide 30 for a description of the adjustments to reconcile Adjusted EPS to diluted EPS for Q1 2019. From a base of 2018 Adjusted EPS of $1.24. Contains Forward-Looking Statements 21 Parent Free Cash Flow1Expectation and Longer-Term Growth Rate Target $ in Millions $700-$750 $689 7%-9% Average Annual Growth2 2018 Actual 2019 Expectation 2022 Target A non-GAAP financial measure. The Company is not able to provide corresponding GAAP equivalent or GAAP reconciliation for its Parent Free Cash Flow expectation without unreasonable effort. See "definitions". From a base of 2018 Parent Free Cash Flow of $689 million. Contains Forward-Looking Statements 22 Year-to-Go 2019 Guidance Estimated Sensitivities Interest Rates1 •100 bps increase in interest rates over YTG 2019 is forecasted to have a change in EPS of approximately ($0.015) 10% appreciation of USD against following Year-to-Go 2019 currencies is forecasted to have the Average Rate Sensitivity following EPS impacts: Argentine Peso (ARS) 49.95 Less than ($0.005) Brazilian Real (BRL) 3.96 Less than ($0.005) Currencies Chilean Peso (CLP) 680 Less than $0.005 Colombian Peso (COP) 3,211 ($0.005) Euro (EUR) 1.13 Less than ($0.005) Indian Rupee (INR) 70.59 Less than ($0.005) Mexican Peso (MXN) 19.85 $0.01 10% increase in commodity prices is Year-to-Go 2019 forecasted to have the following EPS Average Rate Sensitivity impacts: Commodity IPE Brent Crude Oil $67.13/bbl ($0.005) NYMEX Henry Hub Natural Gas $2.8/mmbtu ($0.005) Rotterdam Coal (API 2) $67.44/ton ($0.005) US Power - SP15 $43.02/MWh $0.005 Note: Guidance reaffirmed on May 7, 2019. Sensitivities are provided on a standalone basis, assuming no change in the other factors, to illustrate the magnitude and direction of changing key market factors on AES' results. Estimates show the impact on year-to-go 2019 Adjusted EPS. Actual results may differ from the sensitivities provided due to execution of risk management strategies, local market dynamics and operational factors. Reaffirmed 019 guidance is based on currency and commodity forward curves and forecasts as of March 31, 2019. There are inherent uncertainties in the forecasting process and actual results may differ from projections. The Company undertakes no obligation to update the guidance presented. Please see Item 3 of the Form 10-Q for a more complete discussion of this topic. AES has exposure to multiple coal, oil, natural gas and power indices; forward curves are provided for representative liquid markets. Sensitivities are rounded to the nearest $0.005 per share. 1.The move is applied to the floating interest rate portfolio balances as of March 31, 2019. Contains Forward-Looking Statements 23 Foreign Exchange (FX) Risk Before Hedges Cents Per Share, Exposures Before Hedges Full Year 2020 Adjusted EPS1FX Sensitivity2 1.5 0.5 (0.5)(0.5) (1.0) (1.5) Argentine Peso Brazilian Real Chilean Peso Colombian Peso Euro Indian Rupee 2020 FX risk before hedges for 10% US dollar appreciation against foreign currency

FX risk mitigated on a rolling basis by active FX hedging A non-GAAP financial measure. See "definitions". Sensitivity represents full year 2020 exposure as of December 31, 2018. Contains Forward-Looking Statements 24 Commodity Risk Cents Per Share Full Year 2020 Adjusted EPS1Commodity Sensitivity2 1.00 (0.5) (1.0) Coal Gas Oil Power A non-GAAP financial measure. See "definitions". Sensitivities assumes fuel moves 10% relative to commodities as of December 31, 2018. Adjusted EPS is negatively correlated to coal and gas price movement, and positively correlated oil and power price movements. Contains Forward-Looking Statements 25 AES Modeling Disclosures $ in Millions 2019 Subsidiary Distributions (a) $1,115-$1,165 Cash Interest (b) ($200) Corporate Overhead ($150) Parent-Funded SBU Overhead ($55) Business Development/Taxes ($10) Cash for Development, General & Administrative and Tax (c) ($215) Parent Free Cash Flow1(a - b - c) $700-$750 1.A non-GAAP financial measure. The Company is not able to provide a corresponding GAAP equivalent or reconciliation for its Parent Free Cash Flow expectation without unreasonable effort. See "definitions". Contains Forward-Looking Statements 26 Projects Under Construction: Expected to Earn Double Digit After-Tax Returns $ in Millions, Unless Otherwise Stated AES Gross Expected Total Total Project Country Fuel/Technology AES Ownership MW COD Capex Equity Construction Projects Coming On-Line2019-2021 Global Renewables Various 24%-100% Solar/Wind/ 1,327 1H 2019- $1,942 $269 Energy Storage 1H 2021 OPGC 2 India 49% Coal 1,320 1H 2019 $1,585 $227 Southland Repowering US-CA 100% Gas 1,284 1H 2020 $2,287 $329 Alto Maipo Chile 62% Hydro 531 2H 2020 $3,439 $683 Total 4,462 $9,253 $1,508 Contains Forward-Looking Statements 27 PPAs Signed in YTD 2019 Gross AES Expected PPA Project Location Technology Equity Length MW COD1 Interest (Years) Keydet (sPower) US-VA Solar 175 50% 2H 2021 15 APS US-AZ Energy 100 100% 1H 2021 20 Storage HECO - West Oahu Solar (AES DE) US-HI Solar 13 100% 2H 2021 25 Energy 13 Storage HECO - Waikoloa (AES DE) US-HI Solar 30 100% 2H 2021 25 Energy 30 Storage HECO - Kuihelni (AES DE) US-HI Solar 60 100% 1H 2022 25 Energy 60 Storage NY Community Solar (AES DE) US-NY Solar 10 100% 1H 2020 20 Energy 4 Storage Total 494 1.Commercial Operations Date. Contains Forward-Looking Statements 28 Summary of 15.7 GW Expected to Come On-Line Through 2024 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 Total (a) COD of Construction 1,596 2,149 100 - - - 3,845 (Legacy) (b) COD of Construction 398 219 - - - - 617 (PPAs Signed in 2018) Construction (a + b) 1,994 2,368 100 - - - 4,462 (c) COD of PPAs Signed in 2018-2019 185 577 611 390 - - 1,763 (Not Yet Under Construction) Total PPAs Signed in 2018-2019 (b + c) 583 796 611 390 - - 2,380 Backlog (a + b + c) 2,179 2,945 711 390 - - 6,225 (d) COD of Projected PPAs1 - 1,003 2,253 2,500 2,500 1,250 9,506 Total (a + b + c + d) 2,179 3,948 2,964 2,890 2,500 1,250 15,731 1.For each year, half the projected amount is expected to come on-line in the following year and the remaining half in the second year. Thus, the projected amount through 2022 is expected to be on-line by 2024. Contains Forward-Looking Statements 29 Reconciliation of Q1 Adjusted PTC1and Adjusted EPS1 Q1 2019 Q1 2018 Net of NCI2 Per Share Net of NCI2 Per Share $ in Millions, Except Per Share Amounts (Diluted) Net of (Diluted) Net of NCI2 NCI2 Income from Continuing Operations, Net of Tax, Attributable to AES and $154 $0.23 $685 $1.03 Diluted EPS Add: Income Tax Expense from Continuing Operations Attributable to AES $85 $198 Pre-Tax Contribution $239 $883 Adjustments Unrealized Derivative and Equity Securities Losses $3 $0.01 $12 $0.02 Unrealized Foreign Currency Losses (Gains) $11 $0.02 ($3) - Disposition/Acquisition Losses (Gains) $9 $0.01 ($778) ($1.17)3 Impairment Expense $2 - - - Loss on Extinguishment of Debt $8 $0.01 $171 $0.264 Restructuring Costs - - $3 - U.S. Tax Law Reform Impact - $0.01 - - Less: Net Income Tax Expense (Benefit) - ($0.01) - $0.145 Adjusted PTC1& Adjusted EPS1 $272 $0.28 $288 $0.28 Non-GAAP financial measures. See "definitions". NCI is defined as Noncontrolling Interests. Amount primarily relates to gain on sale of Masinloc of $777 million, or $1.17 per share. Amount primarily relates to loss on early retirement of debt at the Parent Company of $169 million, or $0.26 per share. Amount primarily relates to the income tax expense under the GILTI provision associated with gain on sale of Masinloc of $155 million, or $0.23 per share, partially offset by income tax benefits associated with the loss on early retirement of debt at the Parent Company of $53 million, or $0.08 per share. Contains Forward-Looking Statements 30 Assumptions Forecasted financial information is based on certain material assumptions. Such assumptions include, but are not limited to: (a) no unforeseen external events such as wars, depressions, or economic or political disruptions occur; (b) businesses continue to operate in a manner consistent with or better than prior operating performance, including achievement of planned productivity improvements including benefits of global sourcing, and in accordance with the provisions of their relevant contracts or concessions; (c) new business opportunities are available to AES in sufficient quantity to achieve its growth objectives; (d) no material disruptions or discontinuities occur in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), foreign exchange rates, inflation or interest rates during the forecast period; and (e) material business-specific risks as described in the Company's SEC filings do not occur individually or cumulatively. In addition, benefits from global sourcing include avoided costs, reduction in capital project costs versus budgetary estimates, and projected savings based on assumed spend volume which may or may not actually be achieved. Also, improvement in certain Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) such as equivalent forced outage rate and commercial availability may not improve financial performance at all facilities based on commercial terms and conditions. These benefits will not be fully reflected in the Companys consolidated financial results. The cash held at qualified holding companies (QHCs) represents cash sent to subsidiaries of the Company domiciled outside of the U.S. Such subsidiaries had no contractual restrictions on their ability to send cash to AES, the Parent Company; however, cash held at qualified holding companies does not reflect the impact of any tax liabilities that may result from any such cash being repatriated to the Parent Company in the U.S. Cash at those subsidiaries was used for investment and related activities outside of the U.S. These investments included equity investments and loans to other foreign subsidiaries as well as development and general costs and expenses incurred outside the U.S. Since the cash held by these QHCs is available to the Parent, AES uses the combined measure of subsidiary distributions to Parent and QHCs as a useful measure of cash available to the Parent to meet its international liquidity needs. AES believes that unconsolidated parent company liquidity is important to the liquidity position of AES as a parent company because of the non-recourse nature of most of AES' indebtedness. Contains Forward-Looking Statements 31 Definitions Adjusted Earnings Per Share , a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as diluted earnings per share from continuing operations excluding gains or losses of both consolidated entities and entities accounted for under the equity method due to (a) unrealized gains or losses related to derivative transactions and equity securities; (b) unrealized foreign currency gains or losses; (c) gains, losses, benefits and costs associated with dispositions and acquisitions of business interests, including early plant closures, and the tax impact from the repatriation of sales proceeds; (d) losses due to impairments; (e) gains, losses and costs due to the early retirement of debt; (f) costs directly associated with a major restructuring program, including, but not limited to, workforce reduction efforts, relocations, and office consolidation; and (g) tax benefit or expense related to the enactment effects of 2017 U.S. tax law reform and related regulations and any subsequent period adjustments related to enactment effects.

, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as diluted earnings per share from continuing operations excluding gains or losses of both consolidated entities and entities accounted for under the equity method due to (a) unrealized gains or losses related to derivative transactions and equity securities; (b) unrealized foreign currency gains or losses; (c) gains, losses, benefits and costs associated with dispositions and acquisitions of business interests, including early plant closures, and the tax impact from the repatriation of sales proceeds; (d) losses due to impairments; (e) gains, losses and costs due to the early retirement of debt; (f) costs directly associated with a major restructuring program, including, but not limited to, workforce reduction efforts, relocations, and office consolidation; and (g) tax benefit or expense related to the enactment effects of 2017 U.S. tax law reform and related regulations and any subsequent period adjustments related to enactment effects. Adjusted Pre-Tax Contribution , a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as pre-tax income from continuing operations attributable to The AES Corporation excluding gains or losses of the consolidated entity due to (a) unrealized gains or losses related to derivative transactions and equity securities;

(b) unrealized foreign currency gains or losses; (c) gains, losses, benefits and costs associated with dispositions and acquisitions of business interests, including early plant closures; (d) losses due to impairments; (e) gains, losses and costs due to the early retirement of debt; and (f) costs directly associated with a major restructuring program, including, but not limited to, workforce reduction efforts, relocations, and office consolidation. Adjusted PTC also includes net equity in earnings of affiliates on an after-tax basis adjusted for the same gains or losses excluded from consolidated entities. Adjusted PTC reflects the impact of NCI and excludes the items specified in the definition above. In addition to the revenue and cost of sales reflected in Operating Margin, Adjusted PTC includes the other components of our Consolidated Statement of Operations, such as general and administrative expenses in the corporate segment, as well as business development costs, interest expense and interest income, other expense and other income, realized foreign currency transaction gains and losses, and net equity in earnings of affiliates. NCI is defined as noncontrolling interests.

is defined as noncontrolling interests. Parent Company Liquidity (a non-GAAP financial measure) is defined as as cash available to the Parent Company plus available borrowings under existing credit facility plus cash at qualified holding companies ("QHCs"). The cash held at qualified holding companies represents cash sent to subsidiaries of the Company domiciled outside of the U.S. Such subsidiaries have no contractual restrictions on their ability to send cash to the Parent Company.

(a non-GAAP financial measure) is defined as as cash available to the Parent Company plus available borrowings under existing credit facility plus cash at qualified holding companies ("QHCs"). The cash held at qualified holding companies represents cash sent to subsidiaries of the Company domiciled outside of the U.S. Such subsidiaries have no contractual restrictions on their ability to send cash to the Parent Company. Parent Free Cash Flow (a non-GAAP financial measure) should not be construed as an alternative to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities which is determined in accordance with GAAP. Parent Free Cash Flow is equal to Subsidiary Distributions less cash used for interest costs, development, general and administrative activities, and tax payments by the Parent Company. Parent Free Cash Flow is used for dividends, share repurchases, growth investments, recourse debt repayments, and other uses by the Parent Company.

(a non-GAAP financial measure) should not be construed as an alternative to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities which is determined in accordance with GAAP. Parent Free Cash Flow is equal to Subsidiary Distributions less cash used for interest costs, development, general and administrative activities, and tax payments by the Parent Company. Parent Free Cash Flow is used for dividends, share repurchases, growth investments, recourse debt repayments, and other uses by the Parent Company. Subsidiary Liquidity (a non-GAAP financial measure) is defined as cash and cash equivalents and bank lines of credit at various subsidiaries.

