Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AES Corporation (The)    AES

AES CORPORATION (THE)

(AES)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

DPL Inc. : Announces Extension of its Registered Exchange Offer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 05:52pm EDT

DPL Inc. (“DPL”) announced today that its pending offer to exchange (the “Exchange Offer”) any and all of its outstanding existing 4.35% Senior Notes due 2029 (the “Old Notes”), which were issued in a private placement, for its new 4.35% Senior Notes due 2029 (the “New Notes”), which have been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Act”), originally set to expire at 4:59 p.m., New York City time, on April 9, 2020, has been extended and is now set to expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Monday, April 13, 2020.

The terms of the New Notes are identical in all material respects to the terms of the Old Notes, except that the New Notes have been registered under the Act, pursuant to an effective registration statement on Form S-4 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), and the transfer restrictions and registration rights relating to the Old Notes do not apply to the New Notes. DPL has been advised that no tenders of the Old Notes have been received to date.

The terms of the Exchange Offer are set forth in a prospectus dated March 13, 2020 (the “Prospectus”). Documents related to the Exchange Offer, including the Prospectus, have been filed with the SEC and may be obtained from the exchange agent, U.S. Bank National Association, Corporate Trust-Specialized Finance, 111 Fillmore Avenue E, St. Paul, Minnesota 55107.

This press release is not an offer to exchange or buy, or a solicitation of an offer to exchange, buy or sell, any of DPL’s securities. The Exchange Offer is being made only pursuant to the Prospectus. The Exchange Offer, as extended hereby, remains subject to the terms and conditions stated therein.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Matters discussed in this press release that relate to events or developments that are expected to occur in the future, including management’s expectations, strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated economic performance, financial position and other similar matters constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions and expectations of future economic performance, taking into account the information currently available to management. These statements are not statements of historical fact and are typically identified by terms and phrases such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “continue,” “should,” “could,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “predict,” “will” and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and investors are cautioned that outcomes and results may vary materially from those projected due to various factors beyond DPL’s control, including but not limited to the risks and other factors discussed in the Prospectus and in DPL’s filings with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are made. DPL disclaims any obligation or undertaking to provide any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which the forward-looking statement is based. If DPL does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that DPL will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

All such factors are difficult to predict, contain uncertainties that may materially affect actual results, and many are beyond DPL’s control. See “Risk Factors” in the Prospectus for a more detailed discussion of the foregoing and certain other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such forward- looking statements and that should be considered in evaluating DPL’s outlook and results may vary materially from those projected due to various factors beyond DPL’s control, including but not limited to the risks and other factors discussed in the Prospectus and in DPL’s filings with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are made. DPL disclaims any obligation or undertaking to provide any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which the forward-looking statement is based. If DPL does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that DPL will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

All such factors are difficult to predict, contain uncertainties that may materially affect actual results, and many are beyond DPL’s control. See “Risk Factors” in the Prospectus for a more detailed discussion of the foregoing and certain other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such forward- looking statements and that should be considered in evaluating DPL’s outlook.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AES CORPORATION (THE)
05:52pDPL INC. : Announces Extension of its Registered Exchange Offer
BU
03/02AES : Achieves 2019 Strategic and Financial Goals by Accelerating a Greener Ener..
AQ
02/28AES : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/28AES CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosu..
AQ
02/28AES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF..
AQ
02/28AES : Achieves 2019 Strategic and Financial Goals by Accelerating a Greener Ener..
BU
02/28AES CORPORATION (THE) : Slide show results
CO
02/28AES CORPORATION (THE) : SEC Filing 8K
CO
02/28AES CORPORATION (THE) : Annual results
CO
02/25AES CORPORATION (THE) : annual earnings release
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 10 706 M
EBIT 2020 2 309 M
Net income 2020 896 M
Debt 2020 19 209 M
Yield 2020 5,09%
P/E ratio 2020 8,65x
P/E ratio 2021 7,95x
EV / Sales2020 2,48x
EV / Sales2021 2,39x
Capitalization 7 306 M
Chart AES CORPORATION (THE)
Duration : Period :
AES Corporation (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AES CORPORATION (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 19,60  $
Last Close Price 11,56  $
Spread / Highest target 108%
Spread / Average Target 69,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 29,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrés Ricardo Gluski Weilert President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John B. Morse Chairman
Bernerd Raymond da Santos Ávila Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Gustavo Pimenta Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sanjeev Addala Chief Information Digital Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AES CORPORATION (THE)-34.67%7 306
NEXTERA ENERGY-16.84%98 463
ENEL S.P.A.-22.43%62 232
IBERDROLA-10.33%59 062
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-5.47%57 529
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-16.04%56 158
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group