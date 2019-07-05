Log in
AES TIETE SA

(TIET4)
AES Tiete : Call Notice - Extraordinary General Meeting 08/07/2019

07/05/2019 | 05:28pm EDT

AES TIETÊ ENERGIA S.A.

Publicly-held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 04.128.563/0001-10

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.183.550

CALL NOTICE

EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS MEETING

The shareholders of AES TIETÊ ENERGIA S.A. are hereby called to convene an extraordinary shareholders meeting ("Shareholders' Meeting") to be held at 2:00 p.m. on August 7, 2019, at the Company's headquarters, located in the City of São Paulo, State of São Paulo, at Avenida das Nações Unidas, 12,495, 12th floor, Brooklin Paulista, São Paulo - SP, Zip Code: 04578-000, to resolve upon the following agenda: (i) Increase in the Company's share capital through a private subscription in the amount of R$57,961,750.58, as a result of the partial capitalization, to the benefit of AES Holdings Brasil Ltda., pursuant to article 7, title, of CVM Instruction 319/1999, of the Special Goodwill Reserve recorded by the Company, through the issuance of 11,090,552 new common shares and 17,057,152 new preferred shares, identical to the shares of such existing species, pursuant to the proposal approved by the Company's Board of Directors in a meeting held on July 5, 2019 ("Capital Increase");

  1. Approve of the Capital Increase, with the consequent amendment of the provisions of article 5, title, of the Bylaws, in order to reflect the new value of the Company's share capital and the number of shares in which it will be divided; and (iii) Consolidation of the Company's Bylaws, reflecting the amendments in the provisions of article 5, title.

To participate in the Shareholders' Meeting, the shareholders shall provide original or certified copies of the following documents: (i) document to properly identify the shareholder or the respective representative; (ii) proof issued by the depositary financial institution of the book-entry shares held by them or in custody, pursuant to article 126 of Law No. 6.404/1976; (iii) documents proving the powers of the corporate shareholder's representative or manager or administrator in case of investment funds; and (iv) power of attorney, duly regularized pursuant to the law, in event of shareholder's representation. In order to better organize the Shareholders' Meeting, we recommend the provision of a simple copy of the above mentioned documents at least 72 (seventy-two) hours in advance of the Shareholders' Meeting.

The documents related to the matters to be discussed at the Shareholders' Meeting, including the "Shareholders' Manual", listing the management proposals for the Shareholders' Meeting are available for the shareholders for consultation at the Company's headquarters and website (http://ri.aestiete.com.br), B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa Balcão's website (http://www.b3.com.br) and Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission's - CVM website (http://www.cvm.gov.br), according to the provisions set forth in Law 6.404/76 and the CVM's regulation.

São Paulo, July 05, 2019.*

Julian Jose Nebreda Marquez

Chairman of the Board of Directors

  • The call notice for the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting will be published in the editions of July 06, 07,08, 09 and 10, 2019 of Valor Econômico newspaper and of July 06, 11 and 12, 2019 in the Official Gazette of the State of São Paulo.

Disclaimer

AES Tietê Energia SA published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2019 21:27:11 UTC
