AES Tiete SA

AES Tiete : Material Fact - Potential Acquisition

03/21/2019

AES TIETÊ ENERGIA S.A.

Public Corporation

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 04.128.563/0001-10

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.183.550

MATERIAL FACT

AES TIETÊ ENERGIA S.A. ("AES TIETÊ" or "Company") (B3: TIET11, TIET3, TIET4), in compliance with paragraph 4, article 157 of Federal Law 6,404/76 and CVM Instruction 358 of January 3, 2002 and other applicable provisions, hereby informs its shareholders and the market that it submitted to Renova Energia S.A. ("Renova") a new binding proposal for the acquisition, by AES TIETÊ, of the entire interest in the capital stock ("Transaction") of the special purpose companies that make up the Alto Sertão III Wind Complex. The Board of Directors of Renova decided, on this date, to accept the proposal for the sale of the Alto Sertão III Wind Complex to AES Tietê.

The Transaction is still subject to, among other factors, successful negotiation of the definitive documents between the parties involved, fulfillment of conditions precedent and the corporate approvals necessary for its conclusion.

The Company will keep the market and its shareholders duly informed of subsequent facts.

São Paulo, March 21, 2019

AES TIETÊ ENERGIA S.A.

Clarissa Della Nina Sadock Accorsi Executive Vice President and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

AES Tietê Energia SA published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 00:54:04 UTC
