Aesthetic Medical International : AIH 4Q and Fiscal Year 2019 Unaudited Earnings Presentation

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited Nasdaq: AIH 4Q and Fiscal Year 2019 Unaudited Earnings Presentation April 24, 2020 Disclaimer The following presentation has been prepared by Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited ("AIH" or the "Company") solely for informational purposes and should not be construed to be, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, an offer to buy or sell and/or an invitation and/or a recommendation and/or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any security or instrument or to participate in any investment or trading strategy, nor shall any part of it form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or investment decision in relation to any securities or otherwise. This presentation does not contain all relevant information relating to the Company or its securities, particularly with respect to the risks and special considerations involved with an investment in the securities of the Company. Nothing contained in this document shall be relied upon as a promise or representation as to the past or future performance of the Company. Past performance does not guarantee or predict future performance. You acknowledge that any assessment of the Company that may be made by you will be independent of this document and that you will be solely responsible for your own assessment of the market and the market position of the Company and that you will conduct your own analysis and be solely responsible for forming your own view of the potential future performance of the business of the Company. This document contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1953, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to the Company's future financial or business performance, strategies or expectations. These statements typically contain words such as "expects" and "anticipates" and words of similar import. Any statement in this document that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that the results and events contemplated by the forward-looking statements contained herein will in fact occur. None of the future projections, expectations, estimates or prospects in this document should be taken as forecasts or promises nor should they be taken as implying any indication, assurance or guarantee that the assumptions on which such future projections, expectations, estimates or prospects have been prepared are correct or exhaustive or, in the case of assumptions, fully stated in the document. The Company also cautions that forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time and which may be beyond the Company's control. The Company assumes no duty to and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in factors affecting these statements. This document also contains non-IFRS financial measures, the presentation of which is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. In addition, the Company's calculation of these non- IFRS financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited. Unless otherwise indicated, this document speaks as of December 31, 2019. Neither the delivery of this document nor any further discussions of the Company with any of the recipients shall, under any circumstances, create any implication that there has been no change in the affairs of the Company since that date. 2 4Q and Fiscal Year 2019 Unaudited Financial and Operational Highlights 3 FY2019 Unaudited Financial Performance Overview Revenue Gross Profit & Gross Margin (RMB mm) (RMB mm) 1,000 700 68.2% 70% 800 600 66.0% 500 600 400 65% 869.1 400 761.3 300 593.1 502.7 200 200 100 0 0 60% FY2018 FY2019 FY2018 FY2019 Revenue Gross Profit Gorss Margin Adj. EBITDA & Margin Adj. Profit & Margin (RMB mm) (RMB mm) 200 30% 70 8.0% 10% 150 14.9% 21.5% 65 7.6% 20% 100 187.1 60 69.1 10% 50 113.1 55 0 0% 50 57.9 0% FY2018 FY2019 FY2018 FY2019 Adj. EBITDA Adj. EBITDA Margin Adj. Profit Adj. Profit Margin Notes: The YoY growth rates and margins calculated assume no impact of FX rates and are based off RMB figures. We recognized net effect of RMB 9.2 million expenses, including depreciation expense of RMB45.1 million for right-of-use asset, finance cost for lease liabilities of RMB12.8 million deducted by rental expenses of RMB48.6 million payable according to the contract, due to adoption of IFRS 16. 4 FY2019 Company Segment Performance Segment Revenue Contribution Trend 9.8%7.0% 41.2% 36.7% 56.3% 49.0% FY2018FY2019 General healthcare services and other aesthetic medical services Surgical Aesthetic Medical Services Non-surgical Aesthetic Medical Services Segment Gross Margin 71.5% 66.4%66.1% 67.4% 57.7% 52.6% FY2018FY2019 Non-surgical Aesthetic Medical Services Surgical Aesthetic Medical Services General healthcare services and other aesthetic medical services 5 FY2019 Unaudited Revenue Breakdown General Healthcare Services and Non-surgical aesthetic Medical Services Other Aesthetic Medical Services (RMB mm) (RMB mm) 7.0% 74.1 36.7% 56.3% 373.3 489.6 60.3 FY2018 FY2019 FY2018 FY2019 Surgical Aesthetic Medical Services Energy-based Treatments Minimally Invasive (RMB mm) Aesthetic Treatments (RMB mm) (RMB mm) 319.2 174.2 265.4 199.1 224.2 313.9 FY2018 FY2019 FY2018 FY2019 FY2018 FY2019 6 4Q2019 Unaudited Financial Performance Overview Revenue Gross Profit & Gross Margin (RMB mm) (RMB mm) 300 200 75% 250 150 70.6% 200 150 238.1 100 150.7 162.2 70% 100 213.5 50 50 68.1% 0 0 65% 4Q2018 4Q2019 4Q2018 4Q2019 Revenue Gross Profit Gorss Margin Adj. EBITDA & Margin Adj. Profit & Margin (RMB mm) (RMB mm) 34 20% 20 7.9% 10% 33 15 15.5% 33 13.4% 10 16.9 32 33.0 2.9% 32 31.8 5 7.0 31 10% 0 0% 4Q2018 4Q2019 4Q2018 4Q2019 Adj. EBITDA Adj. EBITDA Margin Adj. Profit Profit Margin Notes: The YoY growth rates and margins calculated assume no impact of FX rates and are based off RMB figures. We recognized net effect of RMB 2.4 million expenses, including depreciation expense of RMB11.1 million for right-of-use asset, finance cost for lease liabilities of RMB3.3 million deducted by rental expenses of RMB12.0 million payable according to the contract, due to adoption of IFRS 16. 7 Operation Performance Overview Active Customers Repeat Customers New Customers 255,395 178,657 137,421 117,974 96,653 82,004 FY2018 FY2019 FY2018 FY2019 FY2018 FY2019 Active Customers Repeat Customers New Customers 83,845 49,897 45,131 38,714 26,958 22,939 4Q2018 4Q2019 4Q2018 4Q2019 4Q2018 4Q2019 8 Other Key Unaudited Financial and Operating Data Selected Balance Sheet Items (RMB mm) Sep. 30, 2019 Dec.31,2019 Total assets 942.1 1,047.1 Total Liabilities 960.1 456.5 Non-current borrowings 8.5 12.9 Current borrowings 85.2 127.5 Non-current and current lease 196.7 201.9 Liabilities Convertible Redeemable 339.5 0 Preferred Shares Convertible Note 77.4 0 Exchangeable note liabilities 140.5 0 Total (Deficit) / Equity （18.0） 590.6 Leverage Ratio (1) (%) 60.0 54.2 50.0 40.0 30.0 20.0 13.4 10.0 - 3Q19 FY19 Note: Leverage ratio is defined as total interest-bearing debt divided by the total assets. Interest-bearing debt is the sum of borrowings, convertible redeemable preferred shares, convertible note and exchangeable note liabilities, which were outstanding as of December 31, 2019 on an actual basis and pro forma basis, respectively. 9 4Q2019 Company Segment Performance Segment Revenue Contribution Trend 5.3%5.6% 42.2% 34.0% 60.4% 52.5% 4Q20184Q2019 General healthcare services and other aesthetic medical services Surgical Aesthetic Medical Services Non-surgical Aesthetic Medical Services Segment Gross Margin 75.1% 74.8% 69.6% 66.7% 43.7% 33.6% 4Q20184Q2019 Non-surgical Aesthetic Medical Services Surgical Aesthetic Medical Services General healthcare services and other aesthetic medical services 10 4Q2019 Unaudited Revenue Breakdown General Healthcare Services and Non-surgical aesthetic Medical Services Other Aesthetic Medical Services (RMB mm) (RMB mm) 5.6% 34.0% 13.5 60.4% 112.0 143.7 11.3 4Q2018 4Q2019 4Q2018 4Q2019 Surgical Aesthetic Medical Services Energy-based Treatments Minimally Invasive Aesthetic Treatments (RMB mm) (RMB mm) (RMB mm) 90.2 53.2 74.8 58.8 68.9 80.9 4Q2018 4Q2019 4Q2018 4Q2019 4Q2018 4Q2019 11 Business Updates & Recent Developments 12 Business Updates-Summary During the shopping festival period from November 1 to November 11, the Company's total cash sales on various e-commerce platforms amounted to approximately RMB28 million. On November 14, 2019, the Company redeemed the Cooperate with service convertible note dated as of providers to customize December 8, 2016, issued by it to aesthetic medical products Peak Asia Investment Holdings V Limited ("ADV"). Opened two new satellite Strategic partnership with Yujia clinics Fenghua + Deqing Entertainment + So-Young Continuous integration of Jinan Pengai + SZ Yueji + SZ Yuexin 13 Business Updates-Grand Opening of two New Clinics Setup Deqing Clinic Setup Fenghua Clinic Name Address Floorspace Business Ownership Registration date Deqing Pengai Aesthetic Medica Clinic Co., Ltd. Deqing County, Huzhou City, Zhejiang 129m² Oct. 18, 2019 51% Province Ningbo Fenghua Pengai Aesthetic Medica Clinic Co., Fenghua District, Ningbo City, Zhejiang 138m² Oct. 15, 2019 51% Ltd. Province 14 Recent Developments-Acquisition of Treatment Centers Shanghai Mingyue Aesthetic Medical Clinic Late March, AIH announced that Company plans to acquire 80% equity interest in Shanghai Mingyue Aesthetic Medical Co., Ltd., a high-end aesthetic medical service provider in Shanghai, and acquire, through several tranches of payments. Shanghai Mingyue has a floorspace of 1097m²。 Xi'an New Pengai Yueji Aesthetic Medical Clinic Late March, AIH announced that Company plans to acquire 70% equity interest in Xi'an New Pengai Yueji Aesthetic Medical Clinic Co., Ltd., an aesthetic medical service provider in Xi'an, Shaanxi. Xi'an New Pengai Yueji has a floorspace of 837 m²。 15 Recent Developments-The Effects of COVID-19 Impact of COVID-19 on the Company's Business In January 2020, COVID-19 epidemic broke out globally, and a series of domestic measures were taken to prevent death and prevent the spread of the epidemic. COVID-19 epidemic broke out globally, and a series of domestic measures were taken to prevent death and prevent the spread of the epidemic. Many offline operating agencies, including plastic surgery hospitals, responded to the call and closed for business As of the end of March 2020, all treatment centers of the group have resumed business, and the epidemic has limited impact on the company's business January 23rd, 2020, January 24th, 2020, On February 28th, On March 16th, On March 18th, 2020, Shenzhen 2020, most 2020, all treatment the Spring Festival Wuhan was closed Pengai resumed treatment centers centers resumed holiday began business resumed business business As a result of the coronavirus pandemic outbreak, we have lowered our expectations for growth in the first quarter of 2020. W hile the duration of the current COVID-19 and its negative impact to market demand and our business cannot be reasonably estimated at this time, we currently expect our revenue for the first quarter of 2020 to decrease year-over-year by approximately 50%, which, subject to change, reflects current and preliminary view based on best information available at the time. We will continue to monitor and evaluate the financial impacts to us. 16 Recent Developments-Unique M & A Opportunities Unique M & A opportunities at special times In January 2020, COVID-19 broke out globally, and a series of domestic measures were taken to prevent death and prevent the spread of the epidemic. Many offline operating agencies, including plastic surgery centers, responded to the requirement and closed business In a period of transition from low-frequencynon-standard market to high-frequency standardization market, there are inevitably opportunities for industry integration, which will inevitably produce brand recognition Fixed cash expense composed high percentage of revenue, cause newly opened hospitals problems; while mature hospitals' cash expense constitute small percentage of revenue, suffer a smaller impact Taking the Company's new treatment centers as an example, due to its small size and small number of old customers, fixed costs accounted for a higher proportion of revenue. Mature treatment centers have accumulated many customers for years, and the rent and labor costs only account for a relatively small amount. Currently, the Company's centers have all been resumed business given its past in compliance with regulatory requirements. Depressed demand after Each branch strictly implements the epidemic needs to be released epidemic prevention requirements of the 17 National Health and Safety Commission APPENDIX 18 About Us樊总意见 A leading provider of aesthetic medical treatment centers in China ▪ 3rd largest private aesthetic medical services ▪ Network of 23 aesthetic medical treatment centers provider in China, 2nd largest in southern China (including 19 wholly or majority owned centers) located and the largest in Shenzhen, based on revenue in across 15 cities in mainland China, and Hong Kong 2018(1) and Singapore ▪ 255,395 active customers for the 12 months ▪ As of Dec. 31, 2019, 2 new medical institutions are under ended Dec. 31, 2019, of which 53.8% are repeat customers 574 medical staff as of Dec. 31, 2019, including

211 doctors

as of Dec. 31, 2019, including 211 doctors Doctors have an average experience of approximately 10 years ''The most prestigious aesthetic medical services beauty brand in 2016'' by the Tencent Network Established in 1997

Founded and actively managed by a plastic surgeon and a personal image consultant ''The aesthetic medical services brand of technological innovation in 2016'' by Hong Kong WenWeiPo newspapers Notes: 19 Source: Frost & Sullivan report. A Leading Provider of Aesthetic Medical Services in China Xi'an ⚫ Shanghai Pengai Yueji ⚫ Deqing ⚫ Fenghua Notes: 20 (1) Xi'an Pengai and Shanghai Pengai Yueji are acquired on March,2020 Outstanding and Experienced Management Team Dr. Zhou Pengwu - Chairman and CEO Co-Founder, Plastic Surgeon, Adjunct Professor

Plastic Surgeon, Adjunct Professor Over 30 years of experience in aesthetic medicine and over 20 years of experience managing aesthetic medical hospitals

Vice-chairman of the Second Council of the Private Aesthetic Medical Treatment Institution of Chinese Cosmetic Surgery Association

of the Second Council of the Private Aesthetic Medical Treatment Institution of Chinese Cosmetic Surgery Association Participated in the drafting seminar of the National Health and Family Planning Commission Ms. Ding Wenting - Vice Chairwoman and Chief Marketing Officer Co-founder, Image Consultant

Image Consultant Over 20 years of experience in leadership position in the Company

Received one-to-one training by Miki Takasaka in Japan, and obtained a certificate in make-up artistry from Christian Chauveau's Technical School of Artistic Make-up in Paris Ms. Hu Qing - Director and Chief Operating Officer Over 25 years of experience in the medical industry with 13 years in Japan

Joined AIH in 2002, previously served as the Director and the Secretary for the Beijing University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, Japanese Branch

Bachelor degree from South China University of Technolegy Mr. Zhou Yitao - Director and Chief Medical Technique Officer Over 15 years of experience in the medical industry

Practiced as doctor at several hospitals or clinics in China and South Korea

Bachelor degree from Hubei Medical University

Master degree from Australia La Trobe University Mr. Fan Peng - Chief Strategy Officer Mr. Wu Guanhua - Chief Financial Officer ▪ Over 10 years of investment banking experience, mostly with ▪ Over 10 years in international corporate accounting, Deutsche Bank, including listing, cross-border mergers and operations, financial and strategic management acquisitions and corporate finance ▪ Joined the company in 2012 and served as Chief Financial ▪ Previously worked for Dali Foods Group Company Limited Officer since 2018 (HK:3799), responsible for financing and mergers & ▪ Chartered Certified Accountant Fellow acquisitions ▪ Bachelor degree from University of Oxford Brooks ▪ Bachelor and master degrees from Tsinghua University 21 Investment Highlights A long track record and leading market position in the high growth aesthetic medical services market in China with a strategic nationwide network and international footprint

Offering one-stop aesthetic driven solution through the combination of high-quality medical care with image consultant services Rigorous clinical standards, high quality services and a well- established brand driving high customer satisfaction Scalable business model, with highly standardized operating procedures across a centralized network Significant experience in successfully identifying, acquiring and integrating treatment centers

A dedicated management team deeply rooted in the healthcare industry with international experience and a proven track record 22 Medical Institutions Summary Treatment Center Date of Establishment / Acquisition / Investment 1 Pengcheng Hospital Dec-03 2 Shenzhen Pengai Nov-05 3 Haikou Pengai Mar-11 4 Huizhou Pengai Jun-11 5 Nanchang Pengai Sep-11 6 Changsha Pengai Jun-13 7 Shanghai Pengai Jan-14 8 Hangzhou Pengai Jul-14 9 Hong Kong Newa Oct-15 10 Chongqing Pengai Nov-15 11 Guangzhou Pengai May-17 12 Shenzhen Pengai Xiuqi May-17 13 Shenzhen Pengai Yueji Jul-17 14 Singapore Mendis Nov-17 15 Baotou Pengai Dec-17 16 Yinchuan Pengai Dec-17 17 Chengdu Pengai Dec-17 18 Shenzhen Pengai Yuexin Apr-18 19 Yantai Pengai Jiayan Jun-18 20 Jinan Pengai Jan-19 21 Ninghai Pengai Apr-19 22 Xi'an Pengai Apr-20 23 Shanghai Pengai Yueji Apr-20 24 Fenghua Pengai Dec-19 25 Deqing Pengai Dec-19 Note: Classification is in accordance with Chinese regulation. Classification1 Hospital Hospital Hospital Hospital General outpatient clinic Hospital General outpatient clinic General outpatient clinic N/A Hospital Hospital Hospital Hospital N/A General outpatient clinic General outpatient clinic General outpatient clinic Hospital Hospital Hospital General outpatient clinic Hospital Hospital General outpatient clinic General outpatient clinic Floor Area (sqm) Beneficial Interest 8,391 100% 5,650 100% 3,041 87% 1,670 66% 990 51% 2,459 79% 1,048 80% 1,446 100% 127 100% 7,070 100% 2,600 91% 1,902 89% 1,806 60% 125 44% 732 46% 419 51% 3,250 70% 4,474 60% 1,983 89% 2,200 95% 670 51% 847 70% 1,500 80% 263 51% 130 51% 23 Contact Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited Email: ir@pengai.com.cn Address: 1122 Nanshan Boulevard, Nanshan District, Shenzhen 518052, China Ascent Investor Relations LLC Ms. Tina Xiao Email: tina.xiao@ascent-ir.com Tel: +1-917-609-0333 Address: 733 3rd Avenue 16th Floor, New York, NY 10017, USA 24 Attachments Original document

