Aesthetic Medical International : AIH 4Q and Fiscal Year 2019 Unaudited Earnings Presentation
04/25/2020 | 02:28am EDT
Aesthetic Medical International
Holdings Group Limited
Nasdaq: AIH
4Q and Fiscal Year 2019 Unaudited Earnings Presentation
April 24, 2020
4Q and Fiscal Year 2019 Unaudited Financial and Operational Highlights
FY2019 Unaudited Financial Performance Overview
Revenue
Gross Profit & Gross Margin
(RMB mm)
(RMB mm)
1,000
700
68.2%
70%
800
600
66.0%
500
600
400
65%
869.1
400
761.3
300
593.1
502.7
200
200
100
0
0
60%
FY2018
FY2019
FY2018
FY2019
Revenue
Gross Profit
Gorss Margin
Adj. EBITDA & Margin
Adj. Profit & Margin
(RMB mm)
(RMB mm)
200
30%
70
8.0%
10%
150
14.9%
21.5%
65
7.6%
20%
100
187.1
60
69.1
10%
50
113.1
55
0
0%
50
57.9
0%
FY2018
FY2019
FY2018
FY2019
Adj. EBITDA
Adj. EBITDA Margin
Adj. Profit
Adj. Profit Margin
Notes: The YoY growth rates and margins calculated assume no impact of FX rates and are based off RMB figures.
We recognized net effect of RMB 9.2 million expenses, including depreciation expense of RMB45.1 million for right-of-use asset, finance cost for lease liabilities of RMB12.8 million deducted by rental expenses of RMB48.6 million payable according to the contract, due to adoption of IFRS 16.
FY2019 Company Segment Performance
Segment Revenue Contribution Trend
9.8%7.0%
41.2%
36.7%
56.3%
49.0%
FY2018FY2019
General healthcare services and other aesthetic medical services
Surgical Aesthetic Medical Services
Non-surgical Aesthetic Medical Services
Segment Gross Margin
71.5%
66.4%66.1%
67.4%
57.7%
52.6%
FY2018FY2019
Non-surgical Aesthetic Medical Services
Surgical Aesthetic Medical Services
General healthcare services and other aesthetic medical services
FY2019 Unaudited Revenue Breakdown
General Healthcare Services and
Non-surgical aesthetic Medical Services
Other Aesthetic Medical Services
(RMB mm)
(RMB mm)
7.0%
74.1
36.7%
56.3%
373.3
489.6
60.3
FY2018
FY2019
FY2018
FY2019
Surgical Aesthetic
Medical Services
Energy-based Treatments
Minimally Invasive
(RMB mm)
Aesthetic Treatments
(RMB mm)
(RMB mm)
319.2
174.2
265.4
199.1
224.2
313.9
FY2018
FY2019
FY2018
FY2019
FY2018
FY2019
4Q2019 Unaudited Financial Performance Overview
Revenue
Gross Profit & Gross Margin
(RMB mm)
(RMB mm)
300
200
75%
250
150
70.6%
200
150
238.1
100
150.7
162.2
70%
100
213.5
50
50
68.1%
0
0
65%
4Q2018
4Q2019
4Q2018
4Q2019
Revenue
Gross Profit
Gorss Margin
Adj. EBITDA & Margin
Adj. Profit & Margin
(RMB mm)
(RMB mm)
34
20%
20
7.9%
10%
33
15
15.5%
33
13.4%
10
16.9
32
33.0
2.9%
32
31.8
5
7.0
31
10%
0
0%
4Q2018
4Q2019
4Q2018
4Q2019
Adj. EBITDA
Adj. EBITDA Margin
Adj. Profit
Profit Margin
Notes: The YoY growth rates and margins calculated assume no impact of FX rates and are based off RMB figures.
We recognized net effect of RMB 2.4 million expenses, including depreciation expense of RMB11.1 million for right-of-use asset, finance cost for lease liabilities of RMB3.3 million deducted by rental expenses of RMB12.0 million payable according to the contract, due to adoption of IFRS 16.
Operation Performance Overview
Active Customers
Repeat Customers
New Customers
255,395
178,657
137,421
117,974
96,653
82,004
FY2018
FY2019
FY2018
FY2019
FY2018
FY2019
Active Customers
Repeat Customers
New Customers
83,845
49,897
45,131
38,714
26,958
22,939
4Q2018
4Q2019
4Q2018
4Q2019
4Q2018
4Q2019
Other Key Unaudited Financial and Operating Data
Selected Balance Sheet Items
(RMB mm)
Sep. 30, 2019
Dec.31,2019
Total assets
942.1
1,047.1
Total Liabilities
960.1
456.5
Non-current borrowings
8.5
12.9
Current borrowings
85.2
127.5
Non-current and current lease
196.7
201.9
Liabilities
Convertible Redeemable
339.5
0
Preferred Shares
Convertible Note
77.4
0
Exchangeable note liabilities
140.5
0
Total (Deficit) / Equity
（18.0）
590.6
Leverage Ratio (1)
(%)
60.0
54.2
50.0
40.0
30.0
20.0
13.4
10.0
-
3Q19
FY19
Note:
Leverage ratio is defined as total interest-bearing debt divided by the total assets. Interest-bearing debt is the sum of borrowings, convertible redeemable preferred shares, convertible note and exchangeable note liabilities, which were outstanding as of December 31, 2019 on an actual basis and pro forma basis, respectively.
4Q2019 Company Segment Performance
Segment Revenue Contribution Trend
5.3%5.6%
42.2%
34.0%
60.4%
52.5%
4Q20184Q2019
General healthcare services and other aesthetic medical services
Surgical Aesthetic Medical Services
Non-surgical Aesthetic Medical Services
Segment Gross Margin
75.1%
74.8%
69.6%
66.7%
43.7%
33.6%
4Q20184Q2019
Non-surgical Aesthetic Medical Services
Surgical Aesthetic Medical Services
General healthcare services and other aesthetic medical services
4Q2019 Unaudited Revenue Breakdown
General Healthcare Services and
Non-surgical aesthetic Medical Services
Other Aesthetic Medical Services
(RMB mm)
(RMB mm)
5.6%
34.0%
13.5
60.4%
112.0
143.7
11.3
4Q2018
4Q2019
4Q2018
4Q2019
Surgical Aesthetic
Medical Services
Energy-based Treatments
Minimally Invasive
Aesthetic Treatments
(RMB mm)
(RMB mm)
(RMB mm)
90.2
53.2
74.8
58.8
68.9
80.9
4Q2018
4Q2019
4Q2018
4Q2019
4Q2018
4Q2019
Business Updates & Recent Developments
Business Updates-Summary
During the shopping festival period from November 1 to November 11, the Company's total cash
sales on various e-commerce platforms amounted to approximately RMB28 million.
Recent Developments-Acquisition of Treatment Centers
Shanghai Mingyue Aesthetic Medical
Clinic
Late March, AIH announced that Company plans to acquire 80% equity interest in Shanghai Mingyue Aesthetic Medical Co., Ltd., a high-end aesthetic
medical service provider in Shanghai, and acquire,
through several tranches of payments. Shanghai Mingyue has a floorspace of 1097m²。
Xi'an New Pengai Yueji Aesthetic
Medical Clinic
Late March, AIH announced that Company plans to acquire 70% equity interest in Xi'an New Pengai Yueji Aesthetic Medical Clinic Co., Ltd., an aesthetic medical
service provider in Xi'an, Shaanxi.
Xi'an New Pengai Yueji has a floorspace of 837 m²。
Recent Developments-The Effects of COVID-19
Impact of COVID-19 on the Company's Business
In January 2020, COVID-19 epidemic broke out globally, and a series of domestic measures were taken to prevent death and prevent the spread of the epidemic. Many offline operating agencies, including plastic surgery hospitals, responded to the call and closed for business
As of the end of March 2020, all treatment centers of the group have resumed business, and the epidemic has limited impact on the company's business
January 23rd, 2020,
January 24th, 2020,
On February 28th,
On March 16th,
On March 18th,
2020, Shenzhen
2020, most
2020, all treatment
the Spring Festival
Wuhan was closed
Pengai resumed
treatment centers
centers resumed
holiday began
business
resumed business
business
As a result of the coronavirus pandemic outbreak, we have lowered our expectations for growth in the first quarter of 2020. W hile the duration of the current COVID-19 and its negative impact to market demand and our business cannot be reasonably estimated at this time, we currently expect our revenue for the first quarter of 2020 to decrease year-over-year by approximately 50%, which, subject to change, reflects current and preliminary view based on best information available at the time. We will continue to monitor and evaluate the financial impacts to us.
Recent Developments-Unique M & A Opportunities
Unique M & A opportunities at special times
In January 2020, COVID-19 broke out globally, and a series of domestic measures were taken to prevent death and prevent the spread of the epidemic. Many offline operating agencies, including plastic surgery centers, responded to the requirement and closed business
In a period of transition from low-frequencynon-standard market to
high-frequency standardization market, there are inevitably
opportunities for industry integration, which will inevitably produce
brand recognition
Fixed cash expense composed high percentage of revenue, cause newly opened hospitals problems;
while mature hospitals' cash expense constitute small
percentage of revenue, suffer a smaller impact
Taking the Company's new treatment centers as an example, due to its small size and small number of old customers, fixed costs accounted for a higher proportion of revenue.
Mature treatment centers have accumulated many customers for years, and the rent and labor costs only account for a relatively small amount.
Currently, the Company's centers have all been resumed
business given its past in compliance with regulatory
requirements.
Depressed demand after
Each branch strictly implements the
epidemic needs to be released
epidemic prevention requirements of the
National Health and Safety Commission
APPENDIX
About Us樊总意见
A leading provider of aesthetic medical treatment centers in China
▪3rd largest private aesthetic medical services
▪ Network of 23 aesthetic medical treatment centers
provider in China, 2nd largest in southern China
(including 19 wholly or majority owned centers) located
and the largest in Shenzhen, based on revenue in
across 15 cities in mainland China, and Hong Kong
2018(1)
and Singapore
▪ 255,395 active customers for the 12 months
▪ As of Dec. 31, 2019, 2 new medical institutions are under
ended Dec. 31, 2019, of which 53.8% are repeat
customers
574 medical staff as of Dec. 31, 2019, including
211 doctors
Doctors have an average experience of approximately10 years
''The most prestigious aesthetic medical services beauty brand in 2016''
by the Tencent Network
Established in1997
Founded and actively managed bya plastic surgeon and a personal image consultant
''The aesthetic medical services brand of technological innovation in 2016''
by Hong Kong WenWeiPo newspapers
Notes:
Source: Frost & Sullivan report.
A Leading Provider of Aesthetic Medical Services in China
Xi'an
⚫ Shanghai Pengai Yueji
⚫ Deqing
⚫ Fenghua
Notes:
20
(1) Xi'an Pengai and Shanghai Pengai Yueji are acquired on March,2020
Outstanding and Experienced Management Team
Dr. Zhou Pengwu - Chairman and CEO
Co-Founder,Plastic Surgeon, Adjunct Professor
Over 30 years of experience in aesthetic medicine and over 20 years of experience managing aesthetic medical hospitals
Vice-chairmanof the Second Council of the Private Aesthetic Medical Treatment Institution of Chinese Cosmetic Surgery Association
Participated in the drafting seminar of the National Health and Family Planning Commission
Ms. Ding Wenting - Vice Chairwoman and Chief Marketing Officer
Co-founder,Image Consultant
Over 20 years of experience in leadership position in the Company
Received one-to-one training by Miki Takasaka in Japan, and obtained a certificate in make-up artistry from Christian Chauveau's Technical School of Artistic Make-up in Paris
Ms. Hu Qing - Director and Chief Operating Officer
Over 25 years of experience in the medical industry with 13 years in Japan
Joined AIH in 2002, previously served as the Director and the Secretary for the Beijing University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, Japanese Branch
Bachelor degree from South China University of Technolegy
Mr. Zhou Yitao - Director and Chief Medical Technique Officer
Over 15 years of experience in the medical industry
Practiced as doctor at several hospitals or clinics in China and South Korea
Bachelor degree from Hubei Medical University
Master degree from Australia La Trobe University
Mr. Fan Peng - Chief Strategy Officer
Mr. Wu Guanhua - Chief Financial Officer
▪
Over 10 years of investment banking experience, mostly with
▪ Over 10 years in international corporate accounting,
Deutsche Bank, including listing, cross-border mergers and
operations, financial and strategic management
acquisitions and corporate finance
▪ Joined the company in 2012 and served as Chief Financial
▪
Previously worked for Dali Foods Group Company Limited
Officer since 2018
(HK:3799), responsible for financing and mergers &
▪
Chartered Certified Accountant Fellow
acquisitions
▪
Bachelor degree from University of Oxford Brooks
▪
Bachelor and master degrees from Tsinghua University
Investment Highlights
A long track record and leading market position in the high growth aesthetic medical services market in China with a strategic nationwide network and international footprint
Offering one-stop aesthetic driven solution through the combination of high-quality medical care with image consultant services
Rigorous clinical standards, high quality services and a well- established brand driving high customer satisfaction
Scalable business model, with highly standardized operating procedures across a centralized network
Significant experience in successfully identifying, acquiring and integrating treatment centers
A dedicated management team deeply rooted in the healthcare industry with international experience and a proven track record
Medical Institutions Summary
Treatment Center
Date of Establishment / Acquisition / Investment
1
Pengcheng Hospital
Dec-03
2
Shenzhen Pengai
Nov-05
3
Haikou Pengai
Mar-11
4
Huizhou Pengai
Jun-11
5
Nanchang Pengai
Sep-11
6
Changsha Pengai
Jun-13
7
Shanghai Pengai
Jan-14
8
Hangzhou Pengai
Jul-14
9
Hong Kong Newa
Oct-15
10
Chongqing Pengai
Nov-15
11
Guangzhou Pengai
May-17
12
Shenzhen Pengai Xiuqi
May-17
13
Shenzhen Pengai Yueji
Jul-17
14
Singapore Mendis
Nov-17
15
Baotou Pengai
Dec-17
16
Yinchuan Pengai
Dec-17
17
Chengdu Pengai
Dec-17
18
Shenzhen Pengai Yuexin
Apr-18
19
Yantai Pengai Jiayan
Jun-18
20
Jinan Pengai
Jan-19
21
Ninghai Pengai
Apr-19
22
Xi'an Pengai
Apr-20
23
Shanghai Pengai Yueji
Apr-20
24
Fenghua Pengai
Dec-19
25
Deqing Pengai
Dec-19
Note: Classification is in accordance with Chinese regulation.
Classification1
Hospital
Hospital
Hospital
Hospital
General outpatient
clinic
Hospital
General outpatient
clinic
General outpatient
clinic N/A
Hospital
Hospital
Hospital
Hospital
N/A
General outpatient
clinic
General outpatient
clinic
General outpatient
clinic
Hospital
Hospital
Hospital
General outpatient
clinic
Hospital
Hospital
General outpatient
clinic
General outpatient
clinic
Floor Area (sqm)
Beneficial Interest
8,391
100%
5,650
100%
3,041
87%
1,670
66%
990
51%
2,459
79%
1,048
80%
1,446
100%
127
100%
7,070
100%
2,600
91%
1,902
89%
1,806
60%
125
44%
732
46%
419
51%
3,250
70%
4,474
60%
1,983
89%
2,200
95%
670
51%
847
70%
1,500
80%
263
51%
130
51%
23
