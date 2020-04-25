Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited    AIH

AESTHETIC MEDICAL INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS

(AIH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aesthetic Medical International : AIH 4Q and Fiscal Year 2019 Unaudited Earnings Presentation

04/25/2020 | 02:28am EDT

Aesthetic Medical International

Holdings Group Limited

Nasdaq: AIH

4Q and Fiscal Year 2019 Unaudited Earnings Presentation

April 24, 2020

Disclaimer

The following presentation has been prepared by Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited ("AIH" or the "Company") solely for informational purposes and

should not be construed to be, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, an offer to buy or sell and/or an invitation and/or a recommendation and/or a solicitation of an offer to

buy or sell any security or instrument or to participate in any investment or trading strategy, nor shall any part of it form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or investment decision in relation to any securities or otherwise.

This presentation does not contain all relevant information relating to the Company or its securities, particularly with respect to the risks and special considerations involved

with an investment in the securities of the Company. Nothing contained in this document shall be relied upon as a promise or representation as to the past or future performance of the Company. Past performance does not guarantee or predict future performance.

You acknowledge that any assessment of the Company that may be made by you will be independent of this document and that you will be solely responsible for your own assessment of the market and the market position of the Company and that you will conduct your own analysis and be solely responsible for forming your own view of the potential future performance of the business of the Company.

This document contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1953, as amended, and

Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to the Company's future financial or business performance, strategies or expectations. These

statements typically contain words such as "expects" and "anticipates" and words of similar import. Any statement in this document that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that the results and events contemplated by the forward-looking statements contained herein will in fact occur. None of the future projections, expectations, estimates or prospects in this document should be taken as forecasts or promises nor should they be taken as implying any indication, assurance or guarantee that the assumptions on which such future projections, expectations, estimates or prospects have been prepared are correct or exhaustive or, in the case of assumptions, fully stated

in the document. The Company also cautions that forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time and

which may be beyond the Company's control. The Company assumes no duty to and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results,

changes in assumptions or changes in factors affecting these statements.

This document also contains non-IFRS financial measures, the presentation of which is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information

prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. In addition, the Company's calculation of these non- IFRS financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.

Unless otherwise indicated, this document speaks as of December 31, 2019. Neither the delivery of this document nor any further discussions of the Company with any of the

recipients shall, under any circumstances, create any implication that there has been no change in the affairs of the Company since that date.

2

4Q and Fiscal Year 2019 Unaudited Financial and Operational Highlights

3

FY2019 Unaudited Financial Performance Overview

Revenue

Gross Profit & Gross Margin

(RMB mm)

(RMB mm)

1,000

700

68.2%

70%

800

600

66.0%

500

600

400

65%

869.1

400

761.3

300

593.1

502.7

200

200

100

0

0

60%

FY2018

FY2019

FY2018

FY2019

Revenue

Gross Profit

Gorss Margin

Adj. EBITDA & Margin

Adj. Profit & Margin

(RMB mm)

(RMB mm)

200

30%

70

8.0%

10%

150

14.9%

21.5%

65

7.6%

20%

100

187.1

60

69.1

10%

50

113.1

55

0

0%

50

57.9

0%

FY2018

FY2019

FY2018

FY2019

Adj. EBITDA

Adj. EBITDA Margin

Adj. Profit

Adj. Profit Margin

Notes: The YoY growth rates and margins calculated assume no impact of FX rates and are based off RMB figures.

  1. We recognized net effect of RMB 9.2 million expenses, including depreciation expense of RMB45.1 million for right-of-use asset, finance cost for lease liabilities of RMB12.8 million deducted by rental expenses of RMB48.6 million payable according to the contract, due to adoption of IFRS 16.

4

FY2019 Company Segment Performance

Segment Revenue Contribution Trend

9.8%7.0%

41.2%

36.7%

56.3%

49.0%

FY2018FY2019

General healthcare services and other aesthetic medical services

Surgical Aesthetic Medical Services

Non-surgical Aesthetic Medical Services

Segment Gross Margin

71.5%

66.4%66.1%

67.4%

57.7%

52.6%

FY2018FY2019

Non-surgical Aesthetic Medical Services

Surgical Aesthetic Medical Services

General healthcare services and other aesthetic medical services

5

FY2019 Unaudited Revenue Breakdown

General Healthcare Services and

Non-surgical aesthetic Medical Services

Other Aesthetic Medical Services

(RMB mm)

(RMB mm)

7.0%

74.1

36.7%

56.3%

373.3

489.6

60.3

FY2018

FY2019

FY2018

FY2019

Surgical Aesthetic

Medical Services

Energy-based Treatments

Minimally Invasive

(RMB mm)

Aesthetic Treatments

(RMB mm)

(RMB mm)

319.2

174.2

265.4

199.1

224.2

313.9

FY2018

FY2019

FY2018

FY2019

FY2018

FY2019

6

4Q2019 Unaudited Financial Performance Overview

Revenue

Gross Profit & Gross Margin

(RMB mm)

(RMB mm)

300

200

75%

250

150

70.6%

200

150

238.1

100

150.7

162.2

70%

100

213.5

50

50

68.1%

0

0

65%

4Q2018

4Q2019

4Q2018

4Q2019

Revenue

Gross Profit

Gorss Margin

Adj. EBITDA & Margin

Adj. Profit & Margin

(RMB mm)

(RMB mm)

34

20%

20

7.9%

10%

33

15

15.5%

33

13.4%

10

16.9

32

33.0

2.9%

32

31.8

5

7.0

31

10%

0

0%

4Q2018

4Q2019

4Q2018

4Q2019

Adj. EBITDA

Adj. EBITDA Margin

Adj. Profit

Profit Margin

Notes: The YoY growth rates and margins calculated assume no impact of FX rates and are based off RMB figures.

  1. We recognized net effect of RMB 2.4 million expenses, including depreciation expense of RMB11.1 million for right-of-use asset, finance cost for lease liabilities of RMB3.3 million deducted by rental expenses of RMB12.0 million payable according to the contract, due to adoption of IFRS 16.

7

Operation Performance Overview

Active Customers

Repeat Customers

New Customers

255,395

178,657

137,421

117,974

96,653

82,004

FY2018

FY2019

FY2018

FY2019

FY2018

FY2019

Active Customers

Repeat Customers

New Customers

83,845

49,897

45,131

38,714

26,958

22,939

4Q2018

4Q2019

4Q2018

4Q2019

4Q2018

4Q2019

8

Other Key Unaudited Financial and Operating Data

Selected Balance Sheet Items

(RMB mm)

Sep. 30, 2019

Dec.31,2019

Total assets

942.1

1,047.1

Total Liabilities

960.1

456.5

Non-current borrowings

8.5

12.9

Current borrowings

85.2

127.5

Non-current and current lease

196.7

201.9

Liabilities

Convertible Redeemable

339.5

0

Preferred Shares

Convertible Note

77.4

0

Exchangeable note liabilities

140.5

0

Total (Deficit) / Equity

18.0

590.6

Leverage Ratio (1)

(%)

60.0

54.2

50.0

40.0

30.0

20.0

13.4

10.0

-

3Q19

FY19

Note:

  1. Leverage ratio is defined as total interest-bearing debt divided by the total assets. Interest-bearing debt is the sum of borrowings, convertible redeemable preferred shares, convertible note and exchangeable note liabilities, which were outstanding as of December 31, 2019 on an actual basis and pro forma basis, respectively.

9

4Q2019 Company Segment Performance

Segment Revenue Contribution Trend

5.3%5.6%

42.2%

34.0%

60.4%

52.5%

4Q20184Q2019

General healthcare services and other aesthetic medical services

Surgical Aesthetic Medical Services

Non-surgical Aesthetic Medical Services

Segment Gross Margin

75.1%

74.8%

69.6%

66.7%

43.7%

33.6%

4Q20184Q2019

Non-surgical Aesthetic Medical Services

Surgical Aesthetic Medical Services

General healthcare services and other aesthetic medical services

10

4Q2019 Unaudited Revenue Breakdown

General Healthcare Services and

Non-surgical aesthetic Medical Services

Other Aesthetic Medical Services

(RMB mm)

(RMB mm)

5.6%

34.0%

13.5

60.4%

112.0

143.7

11.3

4Q2018

4Q2019

4Q2018

4Q2019

Surgical Aesthetic

Medical Services

Energy-based Treatments

Minimally Invasive

Aesthetic Treatments

(RMB mm)

(RMB mm)

(RMB mm)

90.2

53.2

74.8

58.8

68.9

80.9

4Q2018

4Q2019

4Q2018

4Q2019

4Q2018

4Q2019

11

Business Updates & Recent Developments

12

Business Updates-Summary

During the shopping festival period from November 1 to November 11, the Company's total cash

sales on various e-commerce platforms amounted to approximately RMB28 million.

On November 14, 2019, the

Company redeemed the

Cooperate with service

convertible note dated as of

providers to customize

December 8, 2016, issued by it to

aesthetic medical products

Peak Asia Investment Holdings V

Limited ("ADV").

Opened two new satellite

Strategic partnership with Yujia

clinics Fenghua + Deqing

Entertainment + So-Young

Continuous integration of Jinan Pengai + SZ Yueji + SZ Yuexin

13

Business Updates-Grand Opening of two New Clinics

Setup Deqing Clinic

Setup Fenghua Clinic

Name

Address

Floorspace

Business

Ownership

Registration date

Deqing Pengai Aesthetic Medica Clinic Co., Ltd.

Deqing County, Huzhou City, Zhejiang

129m²

Oct. 18, 2019

51%

Province

Ningbo Fenghua Pengai Aesthetic Medica Clinic Co.,

Fenghua District, Ningbo City, Zhejiang

138m²

Oct. 15, 2019

51%

Ltd.

Province

14

Recent Developments-Acquisition of Treatment Centers

Shanghai Mingyue Aesthetic Medical

Clinic

Late March, AIH announced that Company plans to acquire 80% equity interest in Shanghai Mingyue Aesthetic Medical Co., Ltd., a high-end aesthetic

medical service provider in Shanghai, and acquire,

through several tranches of payments. Shanghai Mingyue has a floorspace of 1097m²

Xi'an New Pengai Yueji Aesthetic

Medical Clinic

Late March, AIH announced that Company plans to acquire 70% equity interest in Xi'an New Pengai Yueji Aesthetic Medical Clinic Co., Ltd., an aesthetic medical

service provider in Xi'an, Shaanxi.

Xi'an New Pengai Yueji has a floorspace of 837 m²

15

Recent Developments-The Effects of COVID-19

Impact of COVID-19 on the Company's Business

  • In January 2020, COVID-19 epidemic broke out globally, and a series of domestic measures were taken to prevent death and prevent the spread of the epidemic. Many offline operating agencies, including plastic surgery hospitals, responded to the call and closed for business
  • As of the end of March 2020, all treatment centers of the group have resumed business, and the epidemic has limited impact on the company's business

January 23rd, 2020,

January 24th, 2020,

On February 28th,

On March 16th,

On March 18th,

2020, Shenzhen

2020, most

2020, all treatment

the Spring Festival

Wuhan was closed

Pengai resumed

treatment centers

centers resumed

holiday began

business

resumed business

business

  • As a result of the coronavirus pandemic outbreak, we have lowered our expectations for growth in the first quarter of 2020. W hile the duration of the current COVID-19 and its negative impact to market demand and our business cannot be reasonably estimated at this time, we currently expect our revenue for the first quarter of 2020 to decrease year-over-year by approximately 50%, which, subject to change, reflects current and preliminary view based on best information available at the time. We will continue to monitor and evaluate the financial impacts to us.

16

Recent Developments-Unique M & A Opportunities

Unique M & A opportunities at special times

  • In January 2020, COVID-19 broke out globally, and a series of domestic measures were taken to prevent death and prevent the spread of the epidemic. Many offline operating agencies, including plastic surgery centers, responded to the requirement and closed business

In a period of transition from low-frequencynon-standard market to

high-frequency standardization market, there are inevitably

opportunities for industry integration, which will inevitably produce

brand recognition

Fixed cash expense composed high percentage of revenue, cause newly opened hospitals problems;

while mature hospitals' cash expense constitute small

percentage of revenue, suffer a smaller impact

Taking the Company's new treatment centers as an example, due to its small size and small number of old customers, fixed costs accounted for a higher proportion of revenue.

Mature treatment centers have accumulated many customers for years, and the rent and labor costs only account for a relatively small amount.

Currently, the Company's centers have all been resumed

business given its past in compliance with regulatory

requirements.

Depressed demand after

Each branch strictly implements the

epidemic needs to be released

epidemic prevention requirements of the

17

National Health and Safety Commission

APPENDIX

18

About Us樊总意见

A leading provider of aesthetic medical treatment centers in China

3rd largest private aesthetic medical services

Network of 23 aesthetic medical treatment centers

provider in China, 2nd largest in southern China

(including 19 wholly or majority owned centers) located

and the largest in Shenzhen, based on revenue in

across 15 cities in mainland China, and Hong Kong

2018(1)

and Singapore

255,395 active customers for the 12 months

As of Dec. 31, 2019, 2 new medical institutions are under

ended Dec. 31, 2019, of which 53.8% are repeat

customers

  • 574 medical staff as of Dec. 31, 2019, including
    211 doctors
  • Doctors have an average experience of approximately 10 years

''The most prestigious aesthetic medical services beauty brand in 2016''

  • by the Tencent Network
  • Established in 1997
  • Founded and actively managed by a plastic surgeon and a personal image consultant

''The aesthetic medical services brand of technological innovation in 2016''

  • by Hong Kong WenWeiPo newspapers

Notes:

19

  1. Source: Frost & Sullivan report.

A Leading Provider of Aesthetic Medical Services in China

Xi'an

Shanghai Pengai Yueji

Deqing

Fenghua

Notes:

20

(1) Xi'an Pengai and Shanghai Pengai Yueji are acquired on March,2020

Outstanding and Experienced Management Team

Dr. Zhou Pengwu - Chairman and CEO

  • Co-Founder,Plastic Surgeon, Adjunct Professor
  • Over 30 years of experience in aesthetic medicine and over 20 years of experience managing aesthetic medical hospitals
  • Vice-chairmanof the Second Council of the Private Aesthetic Medical Treatment Institution of Chinese Cosmetic Surgery Association
  • Participated in the drafting seminar of the National Health and Family Planning Commission

Ms. Ding Wenting - Vice Chairwoman and Chief Marketing Officer

  • Co-founder,Image Consultant
  • Over 20 years of experience in leadership position in the Company
  • Received one-to-one training by Miki Takasaka in Japan, and obtained a certificate in make-up artistry from Christian Chauveau's Technical School of Artistic Make-up in Paris

Ms. Hu Qing - Director and Chief Operating Officer

  • Over 25 years of experience in the medical industry with 13 years in Japan
  • Joined AIH in 2002, previously served as the Director and the Secretary for the Beijing University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, Japanese Branch
  • Bachelor degree from South China University of Technolegy

Mr. Zhou Yitao - Director and Chief Medical Technique Officer

  • Over 15 years of experience in the medical industry
  • Practiced as doctor at several hospitals or clinics in China and South Korea
  • Bachelor degree from Hubei Medical University
  • Master degree from Australia La Trobe University

Mr. Fan Peng - Chief Strategy Officer

Mr. Wu Guanhua - Chief Financial Officer

Over 10 years of investment banking experience, mostly with

Over 10 years in international corporate accounting,

Deutsche Bank, including listing, cross-border mergers and

operations, financial and strategic management

acquisitions and corporate finance

Joined the company in 2012 and served as Chief Financial

Previously worked for Dali Foods Group Company Limited

Officer since 2018

(HK:3799), responsible for financing and mergers &

Chartered Certified Accountant Fellow

acquisitions

Bachelor degree from University of Oxford Brooks

Bachelor and master degrees from Tsinghua University

21

Investment Highlights

  • A long track record and leading market position in the high growth aesthetic medical services market in China with a strategic nationwide network and international footprint
    • Offering one-stop aesthetic driven solution through the combination of high-quality medical care with image consultant services
      • Rigorous clinical standards, high quality services and a well- established brand driving high customer satisfaction
      • Scalable business model, with highly standardized operating procedures across a centralized network
    • Significant experience in successfully identifying, acquiring and integrating treatment centers
  • A dedicated management team deeply rooted in the healthcare industry with international experience and a proven track record

22

Medical Institutions Summary

Treatment Center

Date of Establishment / Acquisition / Investment

1

Pengcheng Hospital

Dec-03

2

Shenzhen Pengai

Nov-05

3

Haikou Pengai

Mar-11

4

Huizhou Pengai

Jun-11

5

Nanchang Pengai

Sep-11

6

Changsha Pengai

Jun-13

7

Shanghai Pengai

Jan-14

8

Hangzhou Pengai

Jul-14

9

Hong Kong Newa

Oct-15

10

Chongqing Pengai

Nov-15

11

Guangzhou Pengai

May-17

12

Shenzhen Pengai Xiuqi

May-17

13

Shenzhen Pengai Yueji

Jul-17

14

Singapore Mendis

Nov-17

15

Baotou Pengai

Dec-17

16

Yinchuan Pengai

Dec-17

17

Chengdu Pengai

Dec-17

18

Shenzhen Pengai Yuexin

Apr-18

19

Yantai Pengai Jiayan

Jun-18

20

Jinan Pengai

Jan-19

21

Ninghai Pengai

Apr-19

22

Xi'an Pengai

Apr-20

23

Shanghai Pengai Yueji

Apr-20

24

Fenghua Pengai

Dec-19

25

Deqing Pengai

Dec-19

Note: Classification is in accordance with Chinese regulation.

Classification1

Hospital

Hospital

Hospital

Hospital

General outpatient

clinic

Hospital

General outpatient

clinic

General outpatient

clinic N/A

Hospital

Hospital

Hospital

Hospital

N/A

General outpatient

clinic

General outpatient

clinic

General outpatient

clinic

Hospital

Hospital

Hospital

General outpatient

clinic

Hospital

Hospital

General outpatient

clinic

General outpatient

clinic

Floor Area (sqm)

Beneficial Interest

8,391

100%

5,650

100%

3,041

87%

1,670

66%

990

51%

2,459

79%

1,048

80%

1,446

100%

127

100%

7,070

100%

2,600

91%

1,902

89%

1,806

60%

125

44%

732

46%

419

51%

3,250

70%

4,474

60%

1,983

89%

2,200

95%

670

51%

847

70%

1,500

80%

263

51%

130

51%

23

Contact

Aesthetic Medical International

Holdings Group Limited

Email: ir@pengai.com.cn

Address: 1122 Nanshan Boulevard,

Nanshan District, Shenzhen 518052, China

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Ms. Tina Xiao

Email: tina.xiao@ascent-ir.com

Tel: +1-917-609-0333

Address: 733 3rd Avenue 16th Floor, New York, NY 10017, USA

24

Disclaimer

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Ltd. published this content on 25 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2020 06:27:02 UTC
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 976 M
EBIT 2019 90,9 M
Net income 2019 227 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 16,2x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,63x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,77x
Capitalization 1 590 M
Chart AESTHETIC MEDICAL INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AESTHETIC MEDICAL INTERNAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 11,00  $
Last Close Price 8,60  $
Spread / Highest target 27,9%
Spread / Average Target 27,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 27,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peng Wu Zhou Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Qing Hu Chief Operating Officer & Director
Guan Hua Wu Chief Financial Officer
Yi Tao Zhou Director & Chief Medical Technique Officer
Wen Ting Ding Vice Chairman & Chief Marketing Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AESTHETIC MEDICAL INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED33.96%225
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-24.95%23 081
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.0.05%19 302
IHH HEALTHCARE-0.39%10 472
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES0.00%10 230
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED2.69%8 605
