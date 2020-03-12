Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited to Present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference on March 18, 2020

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors, to attend interactive, real-time virtual event

Shenzhen, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (the “Company” or Nasdaq: AIH), a leading provider of aesthetic medical services in China, today announced that the Company will present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank American Depositary Receipt (ADR) Virtual Investor Conference on March 18, 2020. This virtual investor conference is aimed exclusively at introducing global companies with ADR programs to investors.

DATE: March 18, 2020

TIME: 9:30 AM EST (9:30 PM Beijing Time)

LINK(International): https://tinyurl.com/March2020dbVIC

LINK(Mainland China): https://onlinexperiences.com/scripts/Server.nxp?LASCmd=AI%3A4%3BF%3AAPIUTILS!51004&PageID=41FD63B1-2CF7-42A0-9EE2-9A3B72307647&utm_source=Participating%20Company&utm_medium=Press%20Release&utm_campaign=031820dbvic

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time - both in the presentation hall as well as the organization’s “virtual trade booth.” If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Participation is free of charge.

Recent Company Highlights

As at November 14, 2019, there were no outstanding preferred shares and exchangeable notes, and the convertible note dated as of December 8, 2016 was redeemed at a price of US$11.0 million.

In November 2019, the Company established strategic partnership with Guangzhou Delun, a dentistry medical service provider, to explore opportunities in client base expansion and joint investment in dentistry medical institutions.

The Company built a new treatment center in Nanchang, Jiangxi Province, and set up three new satellite clinics in Fenghua, Beilun and Deqing, Zhejiang Province.

About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited

AIH, known as “Peng’ai” in China, is a leading provider of aesthetic medical services in China. AIH operates through treatment centers that spread across 17 cities in mainland China, and also has presence in Hong Kong and Singapore. Leveraging over 20 years of clinical experience, AIH provides one-stop aesthetic service offerings, including surgical aesthetic treatments, non-surgical aesthetic treatments, and general medical services and other aesthetic services. According to certain third party industry consultant, AIH was the third-largest private aesthetic medical services provider in China in terms of revenue in 2018. For more information regarding the Company, please visit: https://ir.aihgroup.net .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties and others that relate to the Company’s business and financial condition are detailed from time to time in the Company’s SEC filings, and could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date indicated, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in any forward-looking statements, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited

Email: ir@pengai.com.cn