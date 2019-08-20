Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  AEterna Zentaris Inc.    AEZS   CA0079754028

AETERNA ZENTARIS INC.

(AEZS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Aeterna Zentaris Announces Director Change

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2019 | 11:17pm EDT

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) (TSX: AEZS) today announced that Jonathan Pollack has resigned as a director of the Company for personal reasons, effective immediately. The board of directors of the Company has appointed Carolyn Egbert, existing director and Chairperson, to replace Mr. Pollack on the audit committee.

About Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is a specialty biopharmaceutical company engaged in commercializing novel pharmaceutical therapies, principally through out-licensing arrangements. Aeterna Zentaris is the licensor and party to a license and assignment agreement with Novo Nordisk A/S to carry out development, manufacturing, registration, regulatory, and supply chain for the commercialization of Macrilen™ (macimorelin), which is to be used in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency in the United States and Canada. In addition, we are actively pursuing business development opportunities for macimorelin in the rest of the world and to monetize the value of our non-strategic assets.

Contact:

Leslie Auld
Chief Financial Officer
Aeterna Zentaris Inc.
IR@aezsinc.com 
(843) 900-3211

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AETERNA ZENTARIS INC.
11:17pAeterna Zentaris Announces Director Change
GL
08/13Aeterna Zentaris Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results
GL
05/08Aeterna Zentaris Announces Results of Annual and Special Shareholders' Meetin..
GL
03/26Aeterna Zentaris Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial and Oper..
GL
03/13AETERNA ZENTARIS : IIROC Trade Resumption - AEZS
AQ
03/12Aeterna Zentaris Announces Strategic Review and Engagement of Financial Advis..
GL
03/12AETERNA ZENTARIS : IIROC Trading Halt - AEZS
AQ
01/16Aeterna Zentaris Receives European Marketing Clearance for Macimorelin
GL
2018Aeterna Zentaris Settles Dispute with David Dodd and Philip Theodore
GL
2018Aeterna Zentaris Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial and Operating Results
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 40,7 M
EBIT 2019 29,1 M
Net income 2019 29,8 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 1,19x
P/E ratio 2020 -2,88x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,86x
Capi. / Sales2020 infx
Capitalization 35,0 M
Chart AETERNA ZENTARIS INC.
Duration : Period :
AEterna Zentaris Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AETERNA ZENTARIS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 2,10  $
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael V. Ward President, CEO & Head-Media Relations
Carolyn Egbert Non-Executive Chairman
Leslie Auld Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Nicola Ammer Chief Medical Officer & VP-Clinical Development
Gérard Antoine Limoges Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AETERNA ZENTARIS INC.-30.30%35
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC33.27%30 701
LONZA GROUP34.43%26 363
INCYTE CORPORATION32.25%18 177
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%16 143
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION89.32%15 300
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group