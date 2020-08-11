Log in
AETHLON MEDICAL, INC.

(AEMD)
Aethlon Medical : XBRL Q1 2021

08/11/2020

Quarterly report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

Document and Entity Information

Document and Entity Information - shares
3 Months Ended
Document And Entity Information
Entity Registrant Name AETHLON MEDICAL INC
Entity Central Index Key 0000882291
Document Type 10-Q
Document Period End Date Jun. 30, 2020
Amendment Flag false
Current Fiscal Year End Date --03-31
Entity's Reporting Status Current Yes
Entity Filer Category Non-accelerated Filer
Entity Common Stock, Shares Outstanding 12,070,393
Document Fiscal Period Focus Q1
Document Fiscal Year Focus 2021
Entity Shell Company false
Entity Small Business true
Entity Emerging growth false
Entity Interactive Data Current Yes
Entity Incorporation, State or Country Code NV
Entity File Number 001-37487

Disclaimer

Aethlon Medical Inc. published this content on 10 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2020 21:32:04 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1,13 M - -
Net income 2021 -5,53 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,92x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 24,1 M 24,1 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 21,5x
Capi. / Sales 2022 161x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 97,2%
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy C. Rodell Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles J. Fisher Non-Executive Chairman
James B. Frakes Chief Financial Officer, SVP-Finance & Secretary
Annette Marleau Research Director
Edward G. Broenniman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AETHLON MEDICAL, INC.107.68%24
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC26.25%162 255
DANAHER CORPORATION31.65%143 336
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.15.54%79 929
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.74.00%56 490
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-13.80%55 768
