Aethlon Medical : XBRL Q1 2021

Quarterly report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)
Document and Entity Information
Document and Entity Information - shares
3 Months Ended
Document And Entity Information
Entity Registrant Name
AETHLON MEDICAL INC
|
Entity Central Index Key
0000882291
Document Type
10-Q
Document Period End Date
Jun. 30, 2020
Amendment Flag
false
Current Fiscal Year End Date
--03-31
Entity's Reporting Status Current
Yes
Entity Filer Category
Non-accelerated Filer
Entity Common Stock, Shares Outstanding
12,070,393
Document Fiscal Period Focus
Q1
Document Fiscal Year Focus
2021
Entity Shell Company
false
Entity Small Business
true
Entity Emerging growth
false
Entity Interactive Data Current
Yes
Entity Incorporation, State or Country Code
NV
Entity File Number
001-37487
Disclaimer
