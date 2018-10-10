Aetna : Offers Assistance Ahead of Hurricane Michael

Aetna (NYSE: AET)
is offering resources to members who may be impacted by Hurricane
Michael in Alabama, Florida and Georgia.
Aetna members can refill their prescriptions early, if needed. Those
members who use Aetna’s mail-order pharmacy can either get a
prescription at an alternate delivery location or refill a prescription
that may have been lost, damaged or destroyed.
Aetna professionals who have experience dealing with traumatic events
are also available to help. The company has opened its Resources for
Living services to those affected by Hurricane Michael, regardless of
whether they are Aetna members or not. Individuals can call 1-833-327-AETNA
(1-833-327-2386) for assistance with finding available shelters,
accessing government resources and seeking referrals or help coping with
the emotional impact of Hurricane Michael.
Aetna members affected by Hurricane Michael can also seek emergency care
anywhere, as needed. The company will monitor the impact Hurricane
Michael has on its network doctors, hospitals and other health care
providers, and make further modifications to its policies as necessary
to ensure members have access to care.
If any additional local, state or federal disaster executive orders or
regulations are issued related to this catastrophic event, Aetna will
adjust its policies to comply.
In addition, the Aetna Foundation will be making a $100,000 disaster
relief contribution to the Florida
Disaster Fund to support those who are impacted by Hurricane Michael.
Aetna members and health care providers affected by the hurricane who
need care or other assistance can reach the company at the following
toll-free numbers:
-
Aetna Member Services: Call the number printed on your ID
card*. If ID card is unavailable, call 1-800-443-AETNA
(1-800-443-2386).
-
Rx Member Services and Aetna Rx Home Delivery Customer Service: 1-888-RX
AETNA (1-888-792-3862)
-
Aetna Specialty Pharmacy Customer Service: 1-866-782-ASRX
(1-866-782-2779)
-
Aetna Student Assistance Program: 1-877-351-7889
-
Aetna Dental: 1-877-238-6200
Health care providers should contact the Provider Service Centers:
-
Indemnity and PPO-based benefit plans: 1-888-MD-AETNA
(1-888-632-3862)
-
HMO benefit plans: 1-800-624-0756
For information on Coventry Health Plans:
-
Commercial HMO and PPO Plans: 1-866-847-8235
-
Medicare Advantage Plans: 1-800-847-3995
-
Coventry National and First Health Plans: 1-800-937-6824
Medicaid members in Florida can use the following numbers:
-
Medicaid Managed Medical Assistance (MMA): 1-800-441-5501
-
Florida Healthy Kids: 1-844-528-5815
-
Florida Long Term Services and Support (LTSS): 1-844-645-7371
* Members can find replacement ID cards and access to a
Personal Health Record on Aetna’s secure member site Aetna Navigator™.
Log in on Aetna’s home page.
