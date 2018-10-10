Log in
AETNA (AET)
Aetna : Offers Assistance Ahead of Hurricane Michael

10/10/2018

Aetna (NYSE: AET) is offering resources to members who may be impacted by Hurricane Michael in Alabama, Florida and Georgia.

Aetna members can refill their prescriptions early, if needed. Those members who use Aetna’s mail-order pharmacy can either get a prescription at an alternate delivery location or refill a prescription that may have been lost, damaged or destroyed.

Aetna professionals who have experience dealing with traumatic events are also available to help. The company has opened its Resources for Living services to those affected by Hurricane Michael, regardless of whether they are Aetna members or not. Individuals can call 1-833-327-AETNA (1-833-327-2386) for assistance with finding available shelters, accessing government resources and seeking referrals or help coping with the emotional impact of Hurricane Michael.

Aetna members affected by Hurricane Michael can also seek emergency care anywhere, as needed. The company will monitor the impact Hurricane Michael has on its network doctors, hospitals and other health care providers, and make further modifications to its policies as necessary to ensure members have access to care.

If any additional local, state or federal disaster executive orders or regulations are issued related to this catastrophic event, Aetna will adjust its policies to comply.

In addition, the Aetna Foundation will be making a $100,000 disaster relief contribution to the Florida Disaster Fund to support those who are impacted by Hurricane Michael.

Aetna members and health care providers affected by the hurricane who need care or other assistance can reach the company at the following toll-free numbers:

  • Aetna Member Services: Call the number printed on your ID card*. If ID card is unavailable, call 1-800-443-AETNA (1-800-443-2386).
  • Rx Member Services and Aetna Rx Home Delivery Customer Service: 1-888-RX AETNA (1-888-792-3862)
  • Aetna Specialty Pharmacy Customer Service: 1-866-782-ASRX (1-866-782-2779)
  • Aetna Student Assistance Program: 1-877-351-7889
  • Aetna Dental: 1-877-238-6200

Health care providers should contact the Provider Service Centers:

  • Indemnity and PPO-based benefit plans: 1-888-MD-AETNA (1-888-632-3862)
  • HMO benefit plans: 1-800-624-0756

For information on Coventry Health Plans:

  • Commercial HMO and PPO Plans: 1-866-847-8235
  • Medicare Advantage Plans: 1-800-847-3995
  • Coventry National and First Health Plans: 1-800-937-6824

Medicaid members in Florida can use the following numbers:

  • Medicaid Managed Medical Assistance (MMA): 1-800-441-5501
  • Florida Healthy Kids: 1-844-528-5815
  • Florida Long Term Services and Support (LTSS): 1-844-645-7371

Members can find replacement ID cards and access to a Personal Health Record on Aetna’s secure member site Aetna Navigator™. Log in on Aetna’s home page.

About Aetna

Aetna is one of the nation’s leading diversified health care benefits companies, serving an estimated 38.8 million people with information and resources to help them make better informed decisions about their health care. Aetna offers a broad range of traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, dental and behavioral health plans, and medical management capabilities, Medicaid health care management services, workers’ compensation administrative services and health information technology products and services. Aetna’s customers include employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups and expatriates. For more information, see www.aetna.com and learn about how Aetna is helping to build a healthier world. @AetnaNews


© Business Wire 2018
