Cigna-Express Scripts deal gets U.S. antitrust approval

09/17/2018 | 11:31pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: David Cordani, president and CEO of CIGNA Corp., appears on CNBC at the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Health insurer Cigna Corp's $52 billion acquisition of pharmacy benefits manager Express Scripts Holding Co has passed U.S. antitrust scrutiny, the companies said on Monday, allowing them to proceed with a combination they say will lead to lower costs by better coordinating pharmacy and medical benefits.

The new company will marry Cigna's business of managing health plans for corporations and the government with Express Scripts' role handling pharmacy benefits for those same customers. Express Scripts also owns specialty pharmacies that distribute pricey drugs.

"We are pleased that the Department of Justice has cleared our transaction and that we are another step closer to completing our merger,” Cigna Chief Executive David Cordani said in a statement.

Wall Street analysts had expected the antitrust approval as the companies have little overlap in their businesses.

The decision may also bode well for the pending U.S. antitrust review of CVS Health Corp's proposed $69 billion acquisition of health insurer Aetna Inc.

“The Justice Department review of CVS’s planned purchase of Aetna is wrapping up and may conclude this month, but will take longer because of divestitures needed to resolve competitive concerns," a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The Justice Department in 2016 successfully blocked a pair of large health insurance mergers it believed would limit competition in the industry. Those were Aetna's plan to acquire smaller U.S. health insurer Humana Inc for $37 billion, and a planned $54 billion combination of insurers Anthem Inc and Cigna.

Aetna and Cigna, however, were determined to seek growth through deals while responding to a changing healthcare landscape, eventually targeting mergers with the nation's largest pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs).

Antitrust experts have described those deals as vertical combinations that present fewer issues than the failed insurer mergers. That view was bolstered after the Justice Department lost its case to stop AT&T's acquisition of media company Time Warner. It is appealing the decision.

Cigna and Express Scripts said they have already obtained clearances for the deal from departments of insurance in 16 states and are working with regulators in remaining jurisdictions to obtain clearance for the merger.

They continue to expect the deal to close by the end of the year, subject to the satisfaction of all closing conditions.

Cigna shares closed up 1.4 percent. Express Scripts shares closed up 3.7 percent.

(Reporting by Caroline Humer in New York, Diane Bartz in Washington and Aakash B in Bengaluru; Writing by Bill Bekrot; Editing by Bill Rigby)

By Caroline Humer
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AETNA 1.00% 204.77 Delayed Quote.12.40%
ANTHEM INC -0.42% 269.63 Delayed Quote.20.34%
AT&T 0.06% 33.62 Delayed Quote.-13.58%
CIGNA CORPORATION 1.40% 197.84 Delayed Quote.-3.93%
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION 1.55% 78.1 Delayed Quote.6.08%
EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO 3.71% 95.23 Delayed Quote.23.02%
HUMANA -0.95% 334.04 Delayed Quote.35.95%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 61 404 M
EBIT 2018 5 124 M
Net income 2018 3 735 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 0,97%
P/E ratio 2018 17,93
P/E ratio 2019 17,09
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,08x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,02x
Capitalization 66 380 M
Chart AETNA
Duration : Period :
Aetna Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AETNA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 202 $
Spread / Average Target -0,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark T. Bertolini Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Karen S. Lynch President
Margaret M. McCarthy Executive Vice President-Operations & Technology
Shawn M. Guertin CFO, Executive VP & Chief Enterprise Risk Officer
Harold L. Paz Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AETNA12.40%66 380
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP20.34%255 354
ANTHEM INC20.34%70 390
CIGNA CORPORATION-3.93%47 483
HUMANA35.95%46 459
CENTENE CORPORATION43.97%29 811
