Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc    GNMX

AEVI GENOMIC MEDICINE INC

(GNMX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aevi Genomic Medicine : to Present at the 2019 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2019 | 08:01am EDT

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMX, "the Company") today announced that Michael F. Cola, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 2019 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 1:20 p.m. EDT at the Parker New York Hotel in New York, NY.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed under "Presentations" in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.aevigenomics.com.

About Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. is dedicated to unlocking the potential of genomic medicine to translate genetic discoveries into novel therapies. Driven by a commitment to patients with pediatric onset life-altering diseases, the company's research and development efforts include working with the Center for Applied Genomics (CAG) at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) to leverage novel genetic discoveries to progress our genomic medicine strategy.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including (without limitation) those regarding the Company's financial position, its development and business strategy, its product candidates and the plans and objectives of management for future operations. The Company intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors created by such laws. Forward-looking statements are sometimes identified by their use of the terms and phrases such as "estimate," "project," "intend," "forecast," "anticipate," "plan," "planning, "expect," "believe," "will," "will likely," "should," "could," "would," "may" or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. All such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Should any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the Company's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those included within these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, no undue reliance should be placed on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based. As a result of these factors, the events described in the forward-looking statements contained in this release may not occur.

CONTACT:
Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc.
Mike Cola
Mike.cola@aevigenomics.com

Westwicke Partners
Chris Brinzey
+1-339-970-2843
Chris.brinzey@westwicke.com

MEDIA INQUIRIES:
FTI Consulting
Irma Gomez-Dib
+1-212-850-5761
+1-415-706-9155
irma.gomez-dib@fticonsulting.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aevi-genomic-medicine-to-present-at-the-2019-wedbush-pacgrow-healthcare-conference-300897117.html

SOURCE Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AEVI GENOMIC MEDICINE INC
08:01aAEVI GENOMIC MEDICINE : to Present at the 2019 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Confer..
PR
07/19AEVI GENOMIC MEDICINE, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8..
AQ
07/15AEVI GENOMIC MEDICINE, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financ..
AQ
07/15AEVI GENOMIC MEDICINE : Enters into Worldwide License Agreement with Astellas to..
PR
06/24AEVI GENOMIC MEDICINE, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holder..
AQ
05/21AEVI GENOMIC MEDICINE, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financi..
AQ
05/14AEVI GENOMIC MEDICINE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
04/08AEVI GENOMIC MEDICINE, INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Contin..
AQ
03/29AEVI GENOMIC MEDICINE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
01/02AEVI GENOMIC MEDICINE, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (f..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group