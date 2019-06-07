Log in
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: AEVIS VICTORIA SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
AEVIS VICTORIA SA: Five times more shares outstanding following the share split

07-Jun-2019 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release

Fribourg, 7 June 2019

AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Five times more shares outstanding following the share split

The ordinary and extraordinary distributions to be paid on July 1, 2019 will be of CHF 1.10 per share (ex-date on 29 May 2019, before the split) and CHF 0.76 per share (ex-date on 26 June 2019, after the split).

On 27 May 2019, the General Meeting of AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVIS) approved the split of one existing share into five new shares. Today, the conversion takes place on the SIX Swiss Exchange, whereby the number of outstanding shares increases to 78'591'035, each with a nominal value of CHF 1. The new Valor number is 47 863 410 and the new ISIN number is CH0478634105. The purpose of this split is to increase the liquidity and attractiveness of the share for retail investors. On 1 July 2019, AEVIS will pay a distribution from capital contribution reserves of CHF 1.10 per share held on 29 May 2019 (ex-date before the split) and an extraordinary distribution from capital contribution reserves of CHF 0.76 per share held on 26 June 2019 (ex-date after the split). These distributions are tax-exempt for private individuals domiciled in Switzerland.

For further information:
AEVIS VICTORIA SA Media and Investor Relations: c/o Dynamics Group, Zurich
Philippe R. Blangey, prb@dynamicsgroup.ch, +41 (0) 43 268 32 35 ou +41 (0) 79 785 46 32
Séverine Van der Schueren, svanderschueren@aevis.com, +41 (0) 79 635 04 10

AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Investing for a better life
AEVIS VICTORIA SA invests in healthcare, lifestyle and infrastructure. AEVIS VICTORIA?s main shareholdings are Swiss Medical Network SA, the second largest group of private hospitals in Switzerland, Victoria-Jungfrau Collection AG, a luxury hotel group managing four luxury hotels in Switzerland, Infracore SA (19%), a real estate company dedicated to healthcare-related infrastructure, a hospitality real estate division, Medgate (40%), the leading telemedicine provider in Switzerland, and NESCENS SA, a brand dedicated to better aging. AEVIS VICTORIA is listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange (AEVS.SW).
www.aevis.com.

 


End of ad hoc announcement

820881  07-Jun-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=820881&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
