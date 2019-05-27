EQS Group-Ad-hoc: AEVIS VICTORIA SA / Key word(s): AGMEGM

AEVIS VICTORIA SA: General Meeting of Shareholders: all proposals approved



27-May-2019 / 17:35 CET/CEST

Press release



Fribourg, 27 May 2019

AEVIS VICTORIA SA - General Meeting of Shareholders: all proposals approved



AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVIS) has presented its annual report 2018 to the Shareholders convened at today's General Meeting. All agenda points have been approved. The annual accounts for 2018 were approved. Discharge was granted to the Board Members and to the management. The Board of Directors, composed of Christian Wenger, Raymond Loretan, Antoine Hubert, Michel Reybier, Antoine Kohler and Dr Cédric George, was re-elected. Christian Wenger remains Chairman, Raymond Loretan Vice-Chairman and Antoine Hubert Delegate of the Board. Cédric George and Antoine Kohler were appointed respectively as Chairman and Member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

The General Meeting has approved the split of one share into five and the related nominal value reduction from CHF 5 to CHF 1. The conversion on the stock market should take place on 7 June 2019.

The shareholders of AEVIS accepted the distribution from capital contribution reserves of CHF 1.10 per share (CHF 0.22 per share after the sharesplit) at the date of 29 May 2019 (ex-date), payable on 1 July 2019. The additional distribution from capital contribution reserves of CHF 3.80 per share (CHF 0.76 per share after the sharesplit), subject to the condition that the company has realised the private placement and the deconsolidation of Infracore, was also approved. At its meeting following the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors decided that the conditions for the payment of the additional distribution have been fulfilled. The additional distribution, at the date of 26 June 2019 (ex-date), will also be paid on 1 July 2019.

Finally, the shareholders validated the authorised and conditional capital increase. The Board is therefore authorised, until 26 May 2021, to increase the share capital by a maximum nominal amount of CHF 39.3 million. The conditional capital dedicated to the exercise of conversion rights by creditors of convertible bonds is increased to a maximum of CHF 34.2 million.



