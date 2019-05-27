Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Aevis Victoria SA    GSMN   CH0012488190

AEVIS VICTORIA SA

(GSMN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AEVIS VICTORIA SA: General Meeting of Shareholders: all proposals approved

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/27/2019 | 11:40am EDT

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: AEVIS VICTORIA SA / Key word(s): AGMEGM
AEVIS VICTORIA SA: General Meeting of Shareholders: all proposals approved

27-May-2019 / 17:35 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release

Fribourg, 27 May 2019

AEVIS VICTORIA SA - General Meeting of Shareholders: all proposals approved

AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVIS) has presented its annual report 2018 to the Shareholders convened at today's General Meeting. All agenda points have been approved. The annual accounts for 2018 were approved. Discharge was granted to the Board Members and to the management. The Board of Directors, composed of Christian Wenger, Raymond Loretan, Antoine Hubert, Michel Reybier, Antoine Kohler and Dr Cédric George, was re-elected. Christian Wenger remains Chairman, Raymond Loretan Vice-Chairman and Antoine Hubert Delegate of the Board. Cédric George and Antoine Kohler were appointed respectively as Chairman and Member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

The General Meeting has approved the split of one share into five and the related nominal value reduction from CHF 5 to CHF 1. The conversion on the stock market should take place on 7 June 2019.

The shareholders of AEVIS accepted the distribution from capital contribution reserves of CHF 1.10 per share (CHF 0.22 per share after the sharesplit) at the date of 29 May 2019 (ex-date), payable on 1 July 2019. The additional distribution from capital contribution reserves of CHF 3.80 per share (CHF 0.76 per share after the sharesplit), subject to the condition that the company has realised the private placement and the deconsolidation of Infracore, was also approved. At its meeting following the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors decided that the conditions for the payment of the additional distribution have been fulfilled. The additional distribution, at the date of 26 June 2019 (ex-date), will also be paid on 1 July 2019.

Finally, the shareholders validated the authorised and conditional capital increase. The Board is therefore authorised, until 26 May 2021, to increase the share capital by a maximum nominal amount of CHF 39.3 million. The conditional capital dedicated to the exercise of conversion rights by creditors of convertible bonds is increased to a maximum of CHF 34.2 million.

For further information:
AEVIS VICTORIA SA Media and Investor Relations: c/o Dynamics Group, Zurich
Philippe R. Blangey, prb@dynamicsgroup.ch, +41 (0) 43 268 32 35 ou +41 (0) 79 785 46 32
Séverine Van der Schueren, svanderschueren@aevis.com, +41 (0) 79 635 04 10

AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Investing for a better life
AEVIS VICTORIA SA invests in healthcare, lifestyle and infrastructure. AEVIS VICTORIA?s main shareholdings are Swiss Medical Network SA, the second largest group of private hospitals in Switzerland, Victoria-Jungfrau Collection AG, a luxury hotel group managing four luxury hotels in Switzerland, Infracore SA (80%), a real estate company dedicated to healthcare-related infrastructure, a hospitality real estate division, Medgate (40%), the leading telemedicine provider in Switzerland, and NESCENS SA, a brand dedicated to better aging. AEVIS VICTORIA is listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange (AEVS.SW).
www.aevis.com.

 


End of ad hoc announcement

816309  27-May-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=816309&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AEVIS VICTORIA SA
11:40aAEVIS VICTORIA SA : General Meeting of Shareholders: all proposals approved
EQ
01:05aAEVIS VICTORIA SA : new strategic partner for Infracore, alongside AEVIS and Bal..
EQ
05/06AEVIS VICTORIA : General Meeting of Shareholders of 27 May 2019
EQ
05/06AEVIS VICTORIA : General Meeting of Shareholders of 27 May 2019
PU
04/23AEVIS VICTORIA SA : Consolidated revenues up by 11.2% to CHF 177.3 million in fi..
EQ
04/23AEVIS VICTORIA SA : Consolidated revenues up by 11.2% to CHF 177.3 million in fi..
PU
03/29AEVIS VICTORIA : on the path to becoming an investment company
PU
03/29AEVIS VICTORIA : on the path to becoming an investment company
EQ
03/18AEVIS VICTORIA SA : Infracore SA publishes its first Annual Report based on Swis..
PU
03/18AEVIS VICTORIA SA : Infracore SA publishes its first Annual Report based on Swis..
EQ
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 619 M
EBIT 2019 35,0 M
Net income 2019 6,00 M
Debt 2019 1 082 M
Yield 2019 1,77%
P/E ratio 2019 151,71
P/E ratio 2020 74,94
EV / Sales 2019 3,33x
EV / Sales 2020 3,23x
Capitalization 978 M
Chart AEVIS VICTORIA SA
Duration : Period :
Aevis Victoria SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEVIS VICTORIA SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 58,0  CHF
Spread / Average Target -6,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pierre-Olivier Haenni Managing Director
Christian C. Wenger Chairman
Daniel Jandric Chief Operating Officer
Gilles Frachon Chief Financial Officer
Cédric A. George Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AEVIS VICTORIA SA1.97%976
FRESENIUS12.10%29 615
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PCL--.--%12 680
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO LTD--.--%12 228
IHH HEALTHCARE BHD--.--%11 125
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED21.69%9 828
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About