AEVIS VICTORIA SA: artnership with Siloah AG, Gümligen and entry into the Bernese hospital market

Fribourg, 7 September 2018

AEVIS VICTORIA SA: Partnership with Siloah AG, Gümligen and entry into the Bernese hospital market

AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVIS VICTORIA), through its subsidiaries Swiss Healthcare Properties and Swiss Medical Network, will acquire the surgical activities and the associated building with a total surface of 4'766 sqm from Siloah AG, as of 1 October 2018. Siloah will concentrate on its core geriatric business in the future. This partnership enables to unite the respective competencies of Siloah and Swiss Medical Network, who share a common vision of integrated care with the objective to meet the growing demands of patients. The surgical department of Siloah generates revenues of around CHF 26 million, offers 45 beds, has 38 affiliated physicians and performs approximately 2,400 interventions per year. Swiss Medical Network will invest CHF 5 to 10 million in the development of the infrastructure over the next three years. With Siloah, Swiss Medical Network now comprises of 17 private clinics, has around 2,000 affiliated physicians and employs more than 3,000 staff.

AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Investing for a better life

AEVIS VICTORIA SA invests in services to people, healthcare, hospitality, life sciences and lifestyle. AEVIS VICTORIA?s main shareholdings are Swiss Medical Network SA, the second largest group of private hospitals in Switzerland, Victoria-Jungfrau Collection AG, a luxury hotel group managing five luxury hotels in Switzerland, a hospitals and hospitality real estate division, Medgate, the leading telemedicine provider in Switzerland, and NESCENS SA, a brand dedicated to better aging. AEVIS is listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange (AEVS.SW). www.aevis.com.