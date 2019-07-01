Log in
AEVIS VICTORIA: Medical Properties Trust acquires a 4.9% shareholding in AEVIS VICTORIA SA

07/01/2019 | 01:15am EDT

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: AEVIS VICTORIA SA / Key word(s): Investment
AEVIS VICTORIA: Medical Properties Trust acquires a 4.9% shareholding in AEVIS VICTORIA SA

01-Jul-2019 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release

Fribourg, 1 July 2019

AEVIS VICTORIA: Medical Properties Trust acquires a 4.9% shareholding in AEVIS VICTORIA SA

Medical Properties Trust (MPT) has acquired a 4.9% shareholding in AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVIS), corresponding to 3'850'961 registered shares. MPT is now the second largest shareholder of AEVIS after the Group Hubert/Reybier/M.R.S.I. Medical Research Services and Investments SA.

MPT is a strategic investor listed on the New York Stock Exchange and exclusively specialised in hospital buildings for nearly 20 years. A month ago, MPT became the largest shareholder of Infracore SA, the formerly 100% subsidiary of AEVIS VICTORIA dedicated to healthcare-related infrastructure, with a participation of 46%.

For further information:
AEVIS VICTORIA SA Media and Investor Relations: c/o Dynamics Group, Zurich
Philippe R. Blangey, prb@dynamicsgroup.ch, +41 (0) 43 268 32 35 or +41 (0) 79 785 46 32
Séverine Van der Schueren, svanderschueren@aevis.com, +41 (0) 79 635 04 10

AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Investing for a better life
AEVIS VICTORIA SA invests in healthcare, lifestyle and infrastructure. AEVIS VICTORIA?s main shareholdings are Swiss Medical Network SA, the second largest group of private hospitals in Switzerland, Victoria-Jungfrau Collection AG, a luxury hotel group managing four luxury hotels in Switzerland, Infracore SA (19%), a real estate company dedicated to healthcare-related infrastructure, a hospitality real estate division, Medgate (40%), the leading telemedicine provider in Switzerland, and NESCENS SA, a brand dedicated to better aging. AEVIS VICTORIA is listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange (AEVS.SW).
www.aevis.com.

 


End of ad hoc announcement

833381  01-Jul-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=833381&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
