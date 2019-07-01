EQS Group-Ad-hoc: AEVIS VICTORIA SA / Key word(s): Investment

AEVIS VICTORIA: Medical Properties Trust acquires a 4.9% shareholding in AEVIS VICTORIA SA



01-Jul-2019 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Press release

Fribourg, 1 July 2019

Medical Properties Trust (MPT) has acquired a 4.9% shareholding in AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVIS), corresponding to 3'850'961 registered shares. MPT is now the second largest shareholder of AEVIS after the Group Hubert/Reybier/M.R.S.I. Medical Research Services and Investments SA.

MPT is a strategic investor listed on the New York Stock Exchange and exclusively specialised in hospital buildings for nearly 20 years. A month ago, MPT became the largest shareholder of Infracore SA, the formerly 100% subsidiary of AEVIS VICTORIA dedicated to healthcare-related infrastructure, with a participation of 46%.

For further information:

AEVIS VICTORIA SA Media and Investor Relations: c/o Dynamics Group, Zurich

Philippe R. Blangey, prb@dynamicsgroup.ch, +41 (0) 43 268 32 35 or +41 (0) 79 785 46 32

Séverine Van der Schueren, svanderschueren@aevis.com, +41 (0) 79 635 04 10



