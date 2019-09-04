Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Aevis Victoria SA       CH0478634105

AEVIS VICTORIA SA
SummaryChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

AEVIS VICTORIA SA: Half-yearly results 2019 - the profit for the period amounts to CHF 202.1 million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2019 | 01:05am EDT

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: AEVIS VICTORIA SA / Key word(s): Half Year Results
AEVIS VICTORIA SA: Half-yearly results 2019 - the profit for the period amounts to CHF 202.1 million

04-Sep-2019 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release

Fribourg, 4 September 2019

AEVIS VICTORIA SA: Half-yearly results 2019 - the profit for the period amounts to CHF 202.1 million

Operating revenue up 10.3% to CHF 345.1 million

AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVIS) continued its transformation into an investment company and massively increased its net profit to CHF 202.1 million (30.06.2018: CHF -1.6m). The company drastically reduced its net financial debt to CHF 363.2 million (31.12.2018: CHF 1'048.5m) and increased its equity from CHF 445.0 million (equity ratio of 24.0%) to CHF 596.4 million (equity ratio of 48.3%), notably through the sale of a 61% stake in its subsidiary Infracore SA. Operating revenue rose from CHF 312.9 million to CHF 345.1 million, up 10.3%, driven in particular by the Hospital segment. On a like-for-like basis, organic revenue growth amounted to 5.8%. AEVIS will publish its half-yearly report as at 30 June 2019 on 13 September 2019.

For further information:
AEVIS VICTORIA SA Media and Investor Relations: c/o Dynamics Group, Zurich
Philippe R. Blangey, prb@dynamicsgroup.ch, +41 (0) 43 268 32 35 or +41 (0) 79 785 46 32
Séverine Van der Schueren, svanderschueren@aevis.com, +41 (0) 79 635 04 10

AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Investing for a better life
AEVIS VICTORIA SA invests in healthcare, lifestyle and infrastructure. AEVIS VICTORIA?s main shareholdings are Swiss Medical Network SA, the second largest group of private hospitals in Switzerland, Victoria-Jungfrau Collection AG, a luxury hotel group managing four luxury hotels in Switzerland, Infracore SA (19%), a real estate company dedicated to healthcare-related infrastructure, a hospitality real estate division, Medgate (40%), the leading telemedicine provider in Switzerland, and NESCENS SA, a brand dedicated to better aging. AEVIS VICTORIA is listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange (AEVS.SW).
www.aevis.com.

 


End of ad hoc announcement

868043  04-Sep-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=868043&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AEVIS VICTORIA SA
01:12aAEVIS VICTORIA SA : Half-yearly results 2019 - the profit for the period amounts..
PU
01:05aAEVIS VICTORIA SA : Half-yearly results 2019 - the profit for the period amounts..
EQ
08/30AEVIS VICTORIA SA : Hirslanden and Swiss Medical Network reach an agreement abou..
PU
08/30AEVIS VICTORIA SA : Hirslanden and Swiss Medical Network reach an agreement abou..
EQ
07/17AEVIS VICTORIA SA : Sale of the 15.5% stake in iKentoo SA to Lightspeed POS Inc.
EQ
07/17AEVIS VICTORIA SA : Sale of the 15.5% stake in iKentoo SA to Lightspeed POS Inc.
PU
07/01AEVIS VICTORIA : Medical Properties Trust acquires a 4.9% shareholding in AEVIS ..
EQ
More news
Chart AEVIS VICTORIA SA
Duration : Period :
Aevis Victoria SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Pierre-Olivier Haenni Managing Director
Christian C. Wenger Chairman
Daniel Jandric Chief Operating Officer
Gilles Frachon Chief Financial Officer
Cédric A. George Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AEVIS VICTORIA SA3.69%988
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA4.79%27 052
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO LTD--.--%14 762
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PCL--.--%12 092
IHH HEALTHCARE BHD--.--%12 046
HAPVIDA PARTICIPACOES E INVESTIMENTOS SA65.74%9 138
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group