Fribourg, 4 September 2019

AEVIS VICTORIA SA: Half-yearly results 2019 - the profit for the period amounts to CHF 202.1 million

Operating revenue up 10.3% to CHF 345.1 million

AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVIS) continued its transformation into an investment company and massively increased its net profit to CHF 202.1 million (30.06.2018: CHF -1.6m). The company drastically reduced its net financial debt to CHF 363.2 million (31.12.2018: CHF 1'048.5m) and increased its equity from CHF 445.0 million (equity ratio of 24.0%) to CHF 596.4 million (equity ratio of 48.3%), notably through the sale of a 61% stake in its subsidiary Infracore SA. Operating revenue rose from CHF 312.9 million to CHF 345.1 million, up 10.3%, driven in particular by the Hospital segment. On a like-for-like basis, organic revenue growth amounted to 5.8%. AEVIS will publish its half-yearly report as at 30 June 2019 on 13 September 2019.

