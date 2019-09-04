04-Sep-2019 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Fribourg, 4 September 2019
AEVIS VICTORIA SA: Half-yearly results 2019 - the profit for the period amounts to CHF 202.1 million
Operating revenue up 10.3% to CHF 345.1 million
AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVIS) continued its transformation into an investment company and massively increased its net profit to CHF 202.1 million (30.06.2018: CHF -1.6m). The company drastically reduced its net financial debt to CHF 363.2 million (31.12.2018: CHF 1'048.5m) and increased its equity from CHF 445.0 million (equity ratio of 24.0%) to CHF 596.4 million (equity ratio of 48.3%), notably through the sale of a 61% stake in its subsidiary Infracore SA. Operating revenue rose from CHF 312.9 million to CHF 345.1 million, up 10.3%, driven in particular by the Hospital segment. On a like-for-like basis, organic revenue growth amounted to 5.8%. AEVIS will publish its half-yearly report as at 30 June 2019 on 13 September 2019.
For further information:
AEVIS VICTORIA SA Media and Investor Relations: c/o Dynamics Group, Zurich
Philippe R. Blangey, prb@dynamicsgroup.ch, +41 (0) 43 268 32 35 or +41 (0) 79 785 46 32
Séverine Van der Schueren, svanderschueren@aevis.com, +41 (0) 79 635 04 10
AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Investing for a better life
AEVIS VICTORIA SA invests in healthcare, lifestyle and infrastructure. AEVIS VICTORIA′s main shareholdings are Swiss Medical Network SA, the second largest group of private hospitals in Switzerland, Victoria-Jungfrau Collection AG, a luxury hotel group managing four luxury hotels in Switzerland, Infracore SA (19%), a real estate company dedicated to healthcare-related infrastructure, a hospitality real estate division, Medgate (40%), the leading telemedicine provider in Switzerland, and NESCENS SA, a brand dedicated to better aging. AEVIS VICTORIA is listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange (AEVS.SW).
www.aevis.com.
