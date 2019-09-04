Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Aevis Victoria SA       CH0478634105

AEVIS VICTORIA SA
SummaryChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

AEVIS VICTORIA SA: Half-yearly results 2019 - the profit for the period amounts to CHF 202.1 million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2019 | 01:12am EDT

04-Sep-2019 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release

Fribourg, 4 September 2019

AEVIS VICTORIA SA: Half-yearly results 2019 - the profit for the period amounts to CHF 202.1 million

Operating revenue up 10.3% to CHF 345.1 million

AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVIS) continued its transformation into an investment company and massively increased its net profit to CHF 202.1 million (30.06.2018: CHF -1.6m). The company drastically reduced its net financial debt to CHF 363.2 million (31.12.2018: CHF 1'048.5m) and increased its equity from CHF 445.0 million (equity ratio of 24.0%) to CHF 596.4 million (equity ratio of 48.3%), notably through the sale of a 61% stake in its subsidiary Infracore SA. Operating revenue rose from CHF 312.9 million to CHF 345.1 million, up 10.3%, driven in particular by the Hospital segment. On a like-for-like basis, organic revenue growth amounted to 5.8%. AEVIS will publish its half-yearly report as at 30 June 2019 on 13 September 2019.

For further information:
AEVIS VICTORIA SA Media and Investor Relations: c/o Dynamics Group, Zurich
Philippe R. Blangey, prb@dynamicsgroup.ch, +41 (0) 43 268 32 35 or +41 (0) 79 785 46 32
Séverine Van der Schueren, svanderschueren@aevis.com, +41 (0) 79 635 04 10

AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Investing for a better life
AEVIS VICTORIA SA invests in healthcare, lifestyle and infrastructure. AEVIS VICTORIA′s main shareholdings are Swiss Medical Network SA, the second largest group of private hospitals in Switzerland, Victoria-Jungfrau Collection AG, a luxury hotel group managing four luxury hotels in Switzerland, Infracore SA (19%), a real estate company dedicated to healthcare-related infrastructure, a hospitality real estate division, Medgate (40%), the leading telemedicine provider in Switzerland, and NESCENS SA, a brand dedicated to better aging. AEVIS VICTORIA is listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange (AEVS.SW).
www.aevis.com.

Disclaimer

AEVIS Victoria SA published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 05:11:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AEVIS VICTORIA SA
01:12aAEVIS VICTORIA SA : Half-yearly results 2019 - the profit for the period amounts..
PU
01:05aAEVIS VICTORIA SA : Half-yearly results 2019 - the profit for the period amounts..
EQ
08/30AEVIS VICTORIA SA : Hirslanden and Swiss Medical Network reach an agreement abou..
PU
08/30AEVIS VICTORIA SA : Hirslanden and Swiss Medical Network reach an agreement abou..
EQ
07/17AEVIS VICTORIA SA : Sale of the 15.5% stake in iKentoo SA to Lightspeed POS Inc.
EQ
07/17AEVIS VICTORIA SA : Sale of the 15.5% stake in iKentoo SA to Lightspeed POS Inc.
PU
07/01AEVIS VICTORIA : Medical Properties Trust acquires a 4.9% shareholding in AEVIS ..
EQ
More news
Chart AEVIS VICTORIA SA
Duration : Period :
Aevis Victoria SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Pierre-Olivier Haenni Managing Director
Christian C. Wenger Chairman
Daniel Jandric Chief Operating Officer
Gilles Frachon Chief Financial Officer
Cédric A. George Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AEVIS VICTORIA SA3.69%988
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA4.79%27 052
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO LTD--.--%14 762
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PCL--.--%12 092
IHH HEALTHCARE BHD--.--%12 046
HAPVIDA PARTICIPACOES E INVESTIMENTOS SA65.74%9 138
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group