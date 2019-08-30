AEVIS VICTORIA SA: Hirslanden and Swiss Medical Network reach an agreement about the sale of Klinik Belair

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: AEVIS VICTORIA SA / Key word(s): Agreement

August 30, 2019

HIRSLANDEN AND SWISS MEDICAL NETWORK REACH AN AGREEMENT ABOUT THE SALE OF KLINIK BELAIR

Good news for the employees of Klinik Belair and the people living in the Schaffhausen region: Hirslanden and Swiss Medical Network, the two largest private hospital groups in Switzerland, have come to an agreement about the takeover of Klinik Belair in Schaffhausen. Klinik Belair will thus be integrated into Swiss Medical Network on 1 October 2019.

The takeover will guarantee the sustained development of the hospital with its strong local and regional roots and secure valuable jobs. With its employees and doctors, Klinik Belair will continue operating on a stable basis for the inhabitants of Schaffhausen.

One of the reasons for the sale of the Klinik Belair for Hirslanden was its lack of direct connection to another acute hospital, which can be made possible by Swiss Medical Network in close cooperation with doctors. Hirslanden and Swiss Medical Network are delighted to have been able to find a perfect solution for the continued operation of Klinik Belair in Schaffhausen.

Information for media professionals:

You are invited to a press conference at Klinik Belair, Rietstrasse 30, 8200 Schaffhausen on Wednesday, 4 September at 10:30. Daniel Liedtke, CEO of the Hirslanden Private Hospital Group and Antoine Hubert, Delegate of the Board of Directors of Swiss Medical Network will provide details about the takeover and will be available for questions and interviews.

About Hirslanden

As of 31 March 2019, the Hirslanden Private Hospital Group consists of 18 hospitals in 11 cantons, many of which have an integrated outpatient surgery centre and emergency department. The Group also operates 3 outpatient clinics, 2 outpatient surgery units, 17 radiology institutes and 5 radiotherapy institutes. It has 2,303 affiliated doctors and 10,442 permanent employees, 510 of whom are doctors.

Hirslanden is the leading private hospital group and the largest medical network in Switzerland. In the 2018/19 financial year, it generated a turnover of 1,778 million Swiss francs. As of 31 March 2019, the Group had treated over 106,851 inpatients with a total of 479,631 inpatient days. In insurance terms, the patient mix consists of 48.7% with basic, 29.5% with semi-private and 21.8% with private insurance.

Hirslanden Private Hospital Group stands for first class medical quality, made possible with highly qualified, experienced doctors. In medical terms, Hirslanden stands out in the market as a system provider. Interdisciplinary medical competence centres and specialist institutes enable optimal and individual treatment of cases, whatever their level of medical complexity. The private hospital group was formed in 1990 out of the merger of a number of private hospitals, and became part of the international hospital group Mediclinic International plc in 2007, which is listed on the London Stock Exchange.

About Swiss Medical Network



Swiss Medical Network is one of the two private groups of clinics in Switzerland. It has a state-of-the-art medical infrastructure and offers patients first-class care, both outpatient and inpatient, in all specialties. Nearly 2,000 doctors and 3,000 employees work in the group's 17 clinics and six medical centers in 12 cantons and in the country's three linguistic regions. The institutions have a total of about a thousand beds and more than 51,000 surgical operations are performed each year.

The clinics of the cantons of Argovia, Basel, Bern, Fribourg, Neuchâtel, St. Gallen, Solothurn, Ticino and Valais are on the hospital lists and provide a public service mandate. The inpatient services of the clinics of the cantons of Geneva, Vaud and Zurich fall within the framework provided by the supplementary insurances, the outpatient services are accessible to all, regardless of the insurance coverage.

Swiss Medical Network is a wholly owned subsidiary of AEVIS VICTORIA SA, listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.



