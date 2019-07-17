17-Jul-2019 / 17:35 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release

Fribourg, 17 July 2019

AEVIS VICTORIA SA: Sale of the 15.5% stake in iKentoo SA to Lightspeed POS Inc.

AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVIS) has sold its 15.5% participation in iKentoo SA to the Canadian company Lightspeed POS Inc., one of the world's leading POS and e-commerce software providers. With this sale, AEVIS realises a gain of approximately CHF 1.3 million, representing a return on investment of approximately 30%. AEVIS bought this stake in the Swiss company iKentoo SA, specialised in developing iPad-based POS and business management systems for the hospitality industry, back in June 2017.

For further information:

AEVIS VICTORIA SA Media and Investor Relations: c/o Dynamics Group, Zurich

Philippe R. Blangey, prb@dynamicsgroup.ch, +41 (0) 43 268 32 35 or +41 (0) 79 785 46 32

Séverine Van der Schueren, svanderschueren@aevis.com, +41 (0) 79 635 04 10

AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Investing for a better life

AEVIS VICTORIA SA invests in healthcare, lifestyle and infrastructure. AEVIS VICTORIA′s main shareholdings are Swiss Medical Network SA, the second largest group of private hospitals in Switzerland, Victoria-Jungfrau Collection AG, a luxury hotel group managing four luxury hotels in Switzerland, Infracore SA (19%), a real estate company dedicated to healthcare-related infrastructure, a hospitality real estate division, Medgate (40%), the leading telemedicine provider in Switzerland, and NESCENS SA, a brand dedicated to better aging. AEVIS VICTORIA is listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange (AEVS.SW).

www.aevis.com.