Press release
Fribourg, 17 July 2019
AEVIS VICTORIA SA: Sale of the 15.5% stake in iKentoo SA to Lightspeed POS Inc.
AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVIS) has sold its 15.5% participation in iKentoo SA to the Canadian company Lightspeed POS Inc., one of the world's leading POS and e-commerce software providers. With this sale, AEVIS realises a gain of approximately CHF 1.3 million, representing a return on investment of approximately 30%. AEVIS bought this stake in the Swiss company iKentoo SA, specialised in developing iPad-based POS and business management systems for the hospitality industry, back in June 2017.
AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Investing for a better life
AEVIS VICTORIA SA invests in healthcare, lifestyle and infrastructure. AEVIS VICTORIA?s main shareholdings are Swiss Medical Network SA, the second largest group of private hospitals in Switzerland, Victoria-Jungfrau Collection AG, a luxury hotel group managing four luxury hotels in Switzerland, Infracore SA (19%), a real estate company dedicated to healthcare-related infrastructure, a hospitality real estate division, Medgate (40%), the leading telemedicine provider in Switzerland, and NESCENS SA, a brand dedicated to better aging. AEVIS VICTORIA is listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange (AEVS.SW).
