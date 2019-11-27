Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Aevis Victoria SA    AEVS   CH0478634105

AEVIS VICTORIA SA

(AEVS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AEVIS VICTORIA SA: Development of the hotel segment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 01:05am EST

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: AEVIS VICTORIA SA / Key word(s): Acquisition
AEVIS VICTORIA SA: Development of the hotel segment

27-Nov-2019 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release

Fribourg, 27 November 2019

AEVIS VICTORIA SA: Development of the hotel segment

The subsidiary Swiss Hotel Properties increases its hotel properties portfolio to nearly CHF 500 million

AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVIS VICTORIA) acquires several hotel properties from Credit Suisse Real Estate Fund Hospitality (CS REF Hospitality). The Mont Cervin and Petit Cervin buildings in Zermatt, the InterContinental building in Davos and other hotel properties will add to the existing portfolio of its subsidiary Swiss Hotel Properties SA on 1 January 2020, bringing its value to nearly CHF 500 million. AEVIS VICTORIA thus controls the operations and the real estate of the Seiler hotels in Zermatt, reuniting those assets which had been separated in 2011 and allowing for a better planning of long-term development and investments. The group also takes over the rights on the trademarks « Seiler Hotels », « Mont Cervin » and « Petit Cervin », which were transferred to CS REF Hospitality when the buildings were sold. The purchase price was set at a slight discount from the market value as at 31 December 2018. As part of this transaction, AEVIS VICTORIA is also acquiring the operating company Weriwald AG, which manages the InterContinental Hotel in Davos.

AEVIS VICTORIA has entered into an agreement with CS REF Hospitality to acquire eight hotel properties, totalling 640 rooms and 70'957 sqm of surface area, including the Seiler Mont Cervin and Petit Cervin hotels in Zermatt, whose operations were recently acquired by AEVIS VICTORIA. These properties will be included in the portfolio of Swiss Hotel Properties SA, its subsidiary dedicated to hotel infrastructures. After integrating these assets on 1 January 2020, the buildings in the portfolio, located on seven sites, will total 111'127 sqm and count 896 rooms. The total valuation will approach CHF 500 million with rental income of more than CHF 20 million. Real estate management is essential for AEVIS VICTORIA, in order to allow for coherent investment planning, particularly in the hotel segment.

AEVIS VICTORIA also acquired Weriwald AG, which operates the InterContinental Hotel in Davos. This company will be integrated into Victoria-Jungfrau AG, the operating company of the AEVIS VICTORIA hotel segment. With this acquisition and the integration of the Seiler hotels, Victoria-Jungfrau AG increases its number of hotels to seven. With this scope, it will achieve annual revenues of more than CHF 135 million in 2020. All Victoria-Jungfrau AG hotels have been managed by Michel Reybier Hospitality under a management contract since 2016. This contract has been extended for the use of the « La Réserve » brand in Zurich.

For further information:
AEVIS VICTORIA SA Media and Investor Relations: c/o Dynamics Group, Zurich
Philippe R. Blangey, prb@dynamicsgroup.ch, +41 (0) 43 268 32 35 or +41 (0) 79 785 46 32
Séverine Van der Schueren, svanderschueren@aevis.com, +41 (0) 79 635 04 10

AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Investing for a better life
AEVIS VICTORIA SA invests in healthcare, hospitality & lifestyle and infrastructure. AEVIS?s main shareholdings are Swiss Medical Network SA, the second largest group of private hospitals in Switzerland, Victoria-Jungfrau AG, a luxury hotel group managing luxury hotels in Switzerland, Infracore SA (19%), a real estate company dedicated to healthcare-related infrastructure, a hospitality real estate division, Medgate (40%), the leading telemedicine provider in Switzerland, and NESCENS SA, a brand dedicated to better aging. AEVIS is listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange (AEVS.SW). www.aevis.com.


 


End of ad hoc announcement

922399  27-Nov-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=922399&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AEVIS VICTORIA SA
01:05aAEVIS VICTORIA SA : Development of the hotel segment
EQ
10/30AEVIS VICTORIA SA : Acquisition of the building of Clinique Nescens Paris Sponti..
PU
10/30AEVIS VICTORIA SA : Acquisition of the building of Clinique Nescens Paris Sponti..
EQ
10/29AEVIS VICTORIA SA : Strong revenue growth in the third quarter; Swiss Medical Ne..
EQ
10/17AEVIS VICTORIA SA : Integration of Seiler Hotels in Zermatt
PU
10/17AEVIS VICTORIA SA : Integration of Seiler Hotels in Zermatt
EQ
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 1 139 M
Chart AEVIS VICTORIA SA
Duration : Period :
Aevis Victoria SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEVIS VICTORIA SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 14,50  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pierre-Olivier Haenni Managing Director
Christian C. Wenger Chairman
Daniel Jandric Chief Operating Officer
Gilles Frachon Chief Financial Officer
Zeynep Ersan Berdoz Chief People & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AEVIS VICTORIA SA20.49%1 142
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA17.24%30 492
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO LTD--.--%18 404
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PCL--.--%12 721
IHH HEALTHCARE BHD--.--%11 444
HAPVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES E INVESTIMENTOS S.A.84.65%9 975
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group