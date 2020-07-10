AEVIS VICTORIA SA: Subsidiary Swiss Hotel Properties SA focuses on luxury hospitality real estate

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: AEVIS VICTORIA SA / Key word(s): Real Estate

10-Jul-2020 / 17:45 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR

Press release

Fribourg, 10 July 2020

At the end of 2019, AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVIS VICTORIA) announced the signing of acquisition agreements, through its real estate subsidiary dedicated to the hospitality segment Swiss Hotel Properties SA (Swiss Hotel Properties), of several hotel properties from Credit Suisse Real Estate Fund Hospitality (CS REF Hospitality), a real estate fund of Credit Suisse Funds. These included the Mont Cervin and Petit Cervin buildings in Zermatt, the InterContinental in Davos and the Swiss Holiday Park in Morschach.

In order to ensure optimum long-term cooperation between its different hotels, AEVIS VICTORIA will only focus on operating and owning four and five-star hotels. The parties have therefore agreed that the Swiss Holiday Park will remain in the CS REF Hospitality portfolio. The transfer of ownership of the remaining properties in Zermatt and Davos has taken place.

AEVIS VICTORIA, through its subsidiaries Victoria-Jungfrau SA and Seiler Hotels SA, is now operating eight luxury hotels under the brand« Michel Reybier Hospitality »: the Victoria-Jungfrau Grand Hotel & Spa in Interlaken, La Réserve Eden au Lac in Zurich, the Crans Ambassador Luxury Sport Resort in Crans Montana, the Mont Cervin Palace, Le Petit Cervin and the Monte Rosa Hotel in Zermatt, the Bellevue Palace in Bern and the InterContinental in Davos. The real estate subsidiary Swiss Hotel Properties holds 17 properties in its portfolio located on six sites and totalling 93'052 sqm and 663 rooms. The total value of the portfolio amounts to more than CHF 450 million with rental income between CHF 15 and 20 million.

