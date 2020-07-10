Log in
AEVIS VICTORIA SA    AEVS   CH0478634105

AEVIS VICTORIA SA

(AEVS)
AEVIS VICTORIA SA: Subsidiary Swiss Hotel Properties SA focuses on luxury hospitality real estate

07/10/2020 | 11:50am EDT

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: AEVIS VICTORIA SA / Key word(s): Real Estate
AEVIS VICTORIA SA: Subsidiary Swiss Hotel Properties SA focuses on luxury hospitality real estate

10-Jul-2020 / 17:45 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release

Fribourg, 10 July 2020

AEVIS VICTORIA SA: Subsidiary Swiss Hotel Properties SA focuses on luxury hospitality real estate

At the end of 2019, AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVIS VICTORIA) announced the signing of acquisition agreements, through its real estate subsidiary dedicated to the hospitality segment Swiss Hotel Properties SA (Swiss Hotel Properties), of several hotel properties from Credit Suisse Real Estate Fund Hospitality (CS REF Hospitality), a real estate fund of Credit Suisse Funds. These included the Mont Cervin and Petit Cervin buildings in Zermatt, the InterContinental in Davos and the Swiss Holiday Park in Morschach.

In order to ensure optimum long-term cooperation between its different hotels, AEVIS VICTORIA will only focus on operating and owning four and five-star hotels. The parties have therefore agreed that the Swiss Holiday Park will remain in the CS REF Hospitality portfolio. The transfer of ownership of the remaining properties in Zermatt and Davos has taken place.

AEVIS VICTORIA, through its subsidiaries Victoria-Jungfrau SA and Seiler Hotels SA, is now operating eight luxury hotels under the brand« Michel Reybier Hospitality »: the Victoria-Jungfrau Grand Hotel & Spa in Interlaken, La Réserve Eden au Lac in Zurich, the Crans Ambassador Luxury Sport Resort in Crans Montana, the Mont Cervin Palace, Le Petit Cervin and the Monte Rosa Hotel in Zermatt, the Bellevue Palace in Bern and the InterContinental in Davos. The real estate subsidiary Swiss Hotel Properties holds 17 properties in its portfolio located on six sites and totalling 93'052 sqm and 663 rooms. The total value of the portfolio amounts to more than CHF 450 million with rental income between CHF 15 and 20 million.

For further information:
AEVIS VICTORIA SA Media and Investor Relations: c/o Dynamics Group, Zurich
Philippe R. Blangey, prb@dynamicsgroup.ch, +41 (0) 43 268 32 35 or +41 (0) 79 785 46 32
Séverine Van der Schueren, svanderschueren@aevis.com, +41 (0) 79 635 04 10

AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Investing for a better life
AEVIS VICTORIA SA invests in healthcare, hospitality & lifestyle and infrastructure. AEVIS?s main shareholdings are Swiss Medical Network SA, the only Swiss private network of hospitals present in the country's three main language regions, Victoria-Jungfrau AG, a luxury hotel group managing luxury hotels in Switzerland, Infracore SA (30%, directly and indirectly), a real estate company dedicated to healthcare-related infrastructure, a hospitality real estate division, Medgate (40%), the leading telemedicine provider in Switzerland, and NESCENS SA, a brand dedicated to better aging. AEVIS is listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange (AEVS.SW). www.aevis.com.


End of ad hoc announcement

1090303  10-Jul-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1090303&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
Financials
Sales 2019 624 M 663 M 663 M
Net income 2019 163 M 173 M 173 M
Net Debt 2019 454 M 483 M 483 M
P/E ratio 2019 6,70x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 892 M 949 M 947 M
EV / Sales 2018 3,46x
EV / Sales 2019 2,53x
Nbr of Employees 3 429
Free-Float 12,7%
