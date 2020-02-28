EQS Group-Ad-hoc: AEVIS VICTORIA SA / Key word(s): Sales Result

AEVIS VICTORIA SA: total turnover jumps by 41.1% to CHF 927.5 million in 2019



Fribourg, 28 February 2020

Organic growth of 4% at Swiss Medical Network



The investment company AEVIS VICTORIA SA realised total revenues of CHF 927.5 million in the financial year 2019, including CHF 193.8 million for the sale of its stake in Infracore and CHF 21.7 million on the sale of Générale-Beaulieu Immobilière SA. Turnover growth in the reporting period amounted to 41.1% (2018: CHF 657.2 million). Net revenues (medical fees excluded) amounted to CHF 839.5 million, up by 45.5% compared to 2018 (CHF 577.0 million).

The main segments, hospitals and hospitality, contributed to the better results, despite the shift to outpatient care, a reduction in TARMED tariffs and the renovation works at the Eden au Lac in Zurich (completed in early 2020). Acquisitions excluded, organic growth reached 3.7% at group level, 4.0% for the hospital segment and 3.3% for the hotels respectively. In the real estate segment, consisting of the hotel properties and the facilities of Clinique Générale-Beaulieu (until December 2019), organic growth reached 2.9%.

AEVIS VICTORIA will publish its full-year results on 27 March 2020.



For further information:

AEVIS VICTORIA SA Media and Investor Relations: c/o Dynamics Group, Zurich

Philippe R. Blangey, prb@dynamicsgroup.ch, +41 (0) 79 785 46 32

Séverine Van der Schueren, svanderschueren@aevis.com, +41 (0) 79 635 04 10



AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Investing for a better life

AEVIS VICTORIA SA invests in healthcare, hospitality & lifestyle and infrastructure. AEVIS?s main shareholdings are Swiss Medical Network SA, the only Swiss private network of hospitals present in the country's three main language regions, Victoria-Jungfrau AG, a luxury hotel group managing luxury hotels in Switzerland, Infracore SA (30%, directly and indirectly), a real estate company dedicated to healthcare-related infrastructure, a hospitality real estate division, Medgate (40%), the leading telemedicine provider in Switzerland, and NESCENS SA, a brand dedicated to better aging. AEVIS is listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange (AEVS.SW). www.aevis.com.



