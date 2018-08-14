AEW UK REIT : lets Orion House, Oxford

PRESS RELEASE

13thAugust, 2018

AEW UK REIT plc lets Orion House, Oxford, on a 25 year lease

12,842 sq ft Orion House, on the popular East Point Business Park, has let to Genesis Care on a 25 year lease.

AEW UK REIT plc("the Company"), which directly owns a diversified portfolio of regional UK commercialproperty assets, has let Orion House, East Point Business Park to Genesis Care on a new 25 year lease. Genesis Care is a specialist cancer treatment company with a portfolio of clinics across the UK. They already occupy 14,500 sq ft at East Point Business Park; following the successful application to D1 use they have acquired the recently refurbished 12,842 sq ft Orion House to cater for their expansion plans for their Oxford clinic.

East Point Business Park was purchased by AEW in 2015 and comprises five self-contained office buildings. Michael Shears, Director at AEW, comments"We aredelighted with this 25 year lease to Genesis Care; it is good to have such commitment from a tenant and helps demonstrate the quality of the business park and its proximity to Oxford. The letting typifies the active management style of the AEW UK REIT which buys assets in strong locations often with elements of shorter income or vacancy so that long term value can be created for its investors."

Charlotte Reaney, Senior Surveyor for property agents, Lambert Smith Hampton comments"Genesis Care'sexpansion into Orion House has helped to create a Healthcare hub at East Point, which we hope will attract more medical occupiers to site in the future. This will complement the already strong Medical, Science and

Research centre that Oxford has become in the last few years."

Lambert Smith Hampton and VSL are the joint property agents for East Point Business Park.

About AEW UK REIT

AEW UK REIT plc (LSE: AEWU) aims to deliver an attractive total return to shareholders by investing predominantly in smaller commercial properties (typically less than £10 million), on shorter occupational leases in strong commercial locations across the United Kingdom. The Company was listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 12 May 2015, raising £100.5m. Since IPO it has raised a further £51m.

The Company is currently invested in office, retail, industrial and leisure assets, with a focus on active asset management, repositioning the properties and improving the quality of the income stream.

AEWU is currently paying an annualised dividend of 8p per share.

www.aewukreit.com

About AEW UK Investment Management LLP

AEW UK Investment Management LLP employs a well-resourced team comprising 25 individuals covering investment, asset management, operations and strategy. It is part of AEW Group, one of the world'slargest real estate managers, with almost €60bn of assets under management as at 31 March 2018. AEW Group comprises AEW SA and AEW Capital Management L.P., a U.S. registered investment manager and their respective subsidiaries. In Europe, as at 31 March 2018, AEW Group managed almost 30bn in value in properties of all types located in 105 countries, with close to 400 staff. The Investment Manager is a 50:50 joint venture between the principals of the Investment Manager and AEW.

www.aewuk.co.uk

About AEW

AEW is one of the world's largest real estate asset managers, with nearly €60bn of assets undermanagement as at 31 March 2018. AEW has over 600 employees, with its main offices located in Boston, London, Paris and Hong Kong and offers a wide range of real estate investment products including comingled funds, separate accounts and securities mandates across the full spectrum of investment strategies. AEW represents the real estate asset management platform of Natixis Investment Managers, one of the largest asset managers in the world.

As at 31 March 2018, AEW managed nearly €30bn of real estate assets in Europe on behalf of a numberof funds and separate accounts. AEW has close to 400 employees based in 10 offices across Europe and has a long track record of successfully implementing Core, Value-Add and Opportunistic investment strategies on behalf of its clients. In the last five years, AEW has invested and divested a total volume ofover €17.5bn of real estate across European markets.

www.aeweurope.com