AEW UK REIT PLC

(AEWU)
10/09 11:35:09 am
92.2 GBp   +1.32%
AEW UK REIT PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
12:26pAEW UK REIT plc
PU
02:12aAEW UK REIT PLC : Debt Facility Amendment
PU
AEW UK REIT plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

10/09/2019 | 12:51pm EDT

AEW UK REIT plc (AEWU)
AEW UK REIT plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

09-Oct-2019 / 17:25 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AEW UK REIT PLC

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs') and Persons Closely Associated ('PCA')with them

1.

Details of PDMR/PCA

a)

Name

Bim Sandhu

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

AEW UK REIT plc

b)

LEI

21380073LDXHV2LP5K50

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each

Identification Code

ISIN: GB00BWD24154

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares through the SantonPension Fund

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

91.0000p

91.0000p

91.1000p

20,000

30,000

25,000

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price

Aggregated price

Aggregated volume

91.033p

75,000

e)

Date of the transaction

9 October 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

For further information, please contact:

Link Company Matters Limited

01392 477500

Company Secretary


Disclaimer

AEW UK REIT plc published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 16:50:09 UTC
