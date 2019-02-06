Log in
AEW UK REIT PLC (AEWU)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/06 11:35:06 am
91.2 GBp   +0.11%
AEW UK REIT plc: Director/ PDMR shareholding

02/06/2019 | 12:35pm EST

AEW UK REIT plc (AEWU)
AEW UK REIT plc: Director/ PDMR shareholding

06-Feb-2019 / 17:25 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AEW UK REIT PLC

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs') and Persons Closely Associated ('PCA') with them

1.

Details of PDMR/PCA

a)

Name

James Hyslop

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

AEW UK REIT plc

b)

LEI

21380073LDXHV2LP5K50

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each

Identification Code

ISIN: GB00BWD24154

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

91.25p

91.25p

50,000

50,000

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price

100,000

£91,250

e)

Date of the transaction

06/02/2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

For further information, please contact:

Link Company Matters Limited

01392 477500

Company Secretary


Disclaimer

AEW UK REIT plc published this content on 06 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2019 17:34:05 UTC
