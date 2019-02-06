AEW UK REIT plc (AEWU)
AEW UK REIT plc: Director/ PDMR shareholding
06-Feb-2019 / 17:25 GMT/BST
AEW UK REIT PLC
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs') and Persons Closely Associated ('PCA') with them
|
1.
|
Details of PDMR/PCA
|
a)
|
Name
|
James Hyslop
|
2.
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position / status
|
Non-Executive Director
|
b)
|
Initial notification / amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
3.
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
AEW UK REIT plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
21380073LDXHV2LP5K50
|
4.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument
|
Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
|
Identification Code
|
ISIN: GB00BWD24154
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Purchase of shares
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
91.25p
91.25p
|
50,000
50,000
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
|
100,000
£91,250
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
06/02/2019
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
For further information, please contact:
|
Link Company Matters Limited
|
01392 477500
|
Company Secretary
|
