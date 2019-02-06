AEW UK REIT plc (AEWU)

AEW UK REIT plc: Director/ PDMR shareholding

06-Feb-2019 / 17:25 GMT/BST

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AEW UK REIT PLC

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs') and Persons Closely Associated ('PCA') with them

1. Details of PDMR/PCA a) Name James Hyslop 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name AEW UK REIT plc b) LEI 21380073LDXHV2LP5K50 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each Identification Code ISIN: GB00BWD24154 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 91.25p 91.25p 50,000 50,000 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price 100,000 £91,250 e) Date of the transaction 06/02/2019 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

For further information, please contact: