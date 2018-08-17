Log in
AEW UK REIT PLC (AEWU)
06:01pAEW UK REIT PLC : Holdings in Company
PU
08/14AEW UK REIT : lets Orion House, Oxford
PU
08/03AEW UK REIT PLC : Publication of a Supplementary Prospectus
PU
AEW UK REIT plc: Holdings in Company

08/17/2018 | 06:01pm CEST

AEW UK REIT plc (AEWU)
AEW UK REIT plc: Holdings in Company

17-Aug-2018 / 16:54 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

AEW UK REIT PLC

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X'if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2.Reason for the notification (please markthe appropriate box or boxeswith an 'X')

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

Seneca IM Limited

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Liverpool, UK

4. Full name of shareholder(s)(if different from 3.)v

Name

See section 9 below

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold wascrossed or reachedvi:

27/07/18

6. Date on which issuer notified(DD/MM/YYYY):

17/08/18

7. Total positionsof person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

5.01

N/A

5.01

151,558,251

Position of previous notification(if

applicable)

N/A

N/A

N/A

8. Notified detailsof the resulting situation onthe date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% ofvoting rights

Direct

(Art 9of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC)(DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9of Directive 2004/109/EC)(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC)(DTR5.2.1)

GB00BWD24154

N/A

7,602,200

N/A

5.01

SUBTOTAL 8. A

7,602,200

5.01

B1: Financial Instrumentsaccording to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC(DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8.B 1

B 2: Financial Instrumentswith similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC(DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash

settlementxii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable boxwith an 'X')

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

X

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

LF Seneca Diversified Income Fund

1.06

N/A

1.06

Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust

0.82

N/A

0.82

LF Seneca Diversified Growth Fund

1.12

N/A

1.12

Sequel Growth Target Return

0.47

N/A

0.47

Sequel Balanced Target Return

0.60

N/A

0.60

Sequel Cautious Target Return

0.86

N/A

0.86

Sequel Global Target Return

0.04

N/A

0.04

Sequel Cautious Income

0.04

N/A

0.04

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional informationxvi

Place of completion

Seneca IM Limited, 10thFloor Horton House, Exchange Flags, Liverpool, L2 3YL

Date of completion

17/08/18


Disclaimer

AEW UK REIT plc published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 16:00:05 UTC
