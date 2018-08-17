AEW UK REIT plc (AEWU)
AEW UK REIT plc: Holdings in Company
17-Aug-2018 / 16:54 GMT/BST
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
|
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS
|
|
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:
|
AEW UK REIT PLC
|
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X'if appropriate)
|
Non-UK issuer
|
|
2.Reason for the notification (please markthe appropriate box or boxeswith an 'X')
|
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|
X
|
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
|
|
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|
|
Other (please specify)iii:
|
|
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
|
Name
|
Seneca IM Limited
|
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|
Liverpool, UK
|
4. Full name of shareholder(s)(if different from 3.)v
|
Name
|
See section 9 below
|
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|
|
5. Date on which the threshold wascrossed or reachedvi:
|
27/07/18
|
6. Date on which issuer notified(DD/MM/YYYY):
|
17/08/18
|
7. Total positionsof person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|
|
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
|
% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|
Total number of voting rights of issuervii
|
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|
5.01
|
N/A
|
5.01
|
151,558,251
|
Position of previous notification(if
applicable)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8. Notified detailsof the resulting situation onthe date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
|
A: Voting rights attached to shares
|
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)
|
Number of voting rightsix
|
% ofvoting rights
|
Direct
(Art 9of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
|
Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC)(DTR5.2.1)
|
Direct
(Art 9of Directive 2004/109/EC)(DTR5.1)
|
Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC)(DTR5.2.1)
|
GB00BWD24154
|
N/A
|
7,602,200
|
N/A
|
5.01
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUBTOTAL 8. A
|
7,602,200
|
5.01
|
|
B1: Financial Instrumentsaccording to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC(DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
|
Type of financial instrument
|
Expiration
datex
|
Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi
|
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.
|
% of voting rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUBTOTAL 8.B 1
|
|
|
|
B 2: Financial Instrumentswith similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC(DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
|
Type of financial instrument
|
Expiration
datex
|
Exercise/
Conversion Period xi
|
Physical or cash
settlementxii
|
Number of voting rights
|
% of voting rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable boxwith an 'X')
|
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
|
|
Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)
|
X
|
Namexv
|
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|
LF Seneca Diversified Income Fund
|
1.06
|
N/A
|
1.06
|
Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust
|
0.82
|
N/A
|
0.82
|
LF Seneca Diversified Growth Fund
|
1.12
|
N/A
|
1.12
|
Sequel Growth Target Return
|
0.47
|
N/A
|
0.47
|
Sequel Balanced Target Return
|
0.60
|
N/A
|
0.60
|
Sequel Cautious Target Return
|
0.86
|
N/A
|
0.86
|
Sequel Global Target Return
|
0.04
|
N/A
|
0.04
|
Sequel Cautious Income
|
0.04
|
N/A
|
0.04
|
|
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
|
Name of the proxy holder
|
|
The number and % of voting rights held
|
|
The date until which the voting rights will be held
|
|
|
11. Additional informationxvi
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Place of completion
|
Seneca IM Limited, 10thFloor Horton House, Exchange Flags, Liverpool, L2 3YL
|
Date of completion
|
17/08/18
