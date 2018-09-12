Aew UK Reit : Result of Annual General Meeting

12September 2018

AEW UK REIT plc

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Board of AEW UK REIT plc (the 'Company') is pleased to announce that at an annual general meeting of the Company held earlier today (the 'AGM') all resolutions put to the meeting were duly passed. Each of the resolutions put to the AGM were voted on by way of a poll. Resolutions 1 to 7, inclusive, were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 8 to 10, inclusive, were passed as special resolutions. The results of the polls are as follows.

Resolution Votes for % Voted against % Total votes validly cast % of issued share capital voted Votes withheld* To receive the report and accounts for the year ended 31 March 2018. 18,804,640 99.97 5,696 0.03 18,810,336 12.41 0 To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report . 18,782,438 99.86 26,406 0.14 18,808,844 12.41 1,492 To re-appoint KPMG LLP as auditors. 18,783,535 99.91 17,801 0.09 18,801,336 12.41 9.000 To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of the Auditors. 18,798,670 99.94 11,666 0.06 18,810,336 12.41 0 To re-elect James Hyslop. 18,800,640 99.95 9,696 0.05 18,810,336 12.41 0 To re-elect Mark Burton. 18,800,640 99.95 9,696 0.05 18,810,336 12.41 0 To renew the Directors' authority to allot shares 18,789,695 99.89 20,641 0.11 18,810,336 12.41 0 To renew the Directors' authority for the disapplication of the pre-emption rights. 18,769,851 99.85 27,871 0.15 18,797,722 12.40 12,614 To renew the Directors' authority to make market purchases of its own shares. 18,800,351 99.95 9,985 0.05 18,810,336 12.41 0 To authorise the calling of general meetings (excluding annual general meetings) by notice of at least 14 clear days. 18,798,796 99.96 7,926 0.04 18,806,722 12.41 3,614

*Please note a vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes or against a resolution.

The number of ordinary shares in issue on 10 September 2018 at 12.00pm was 151,558,251and, at the time, the company did not hold any shares in treasury.

A copy of the resolutions passed as Special Business at the AGM will be submitted to NSM and will be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.