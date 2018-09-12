Aew UK Reit : Result of Annual General Meeting

The Board of AEW UK REIT plc (the 'Company') is pleased to announce that at an annual general meeting of the Company held earlier today (the 'AGM') all resolutions put to the meeting were duly passed.Each of the resolutions put to the AGM were voted on by way of a poll.Resolutions 1 to 7, inclusive, were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 8 to 10, inclusive, were passed as special resolutions.The results of the polls are as follows.
Resolution
Votes for
%
Voted against
%
Total votes validly cast
% of issued share capital voted
Votes withheld*
To receive the report and accountsfor the year ended 31 March 2018.
18,804,640
99.97
5,696
0.03
18,810,336
12.41
0
Toapprove the Directors' Remuneration Report.
18,782,438
99.86
26,406
0.14
18,808,844
12.41
1,492
To re-appoint KPMG LLP as auditors.
18,783,535
99.91
17,801
0.09
18,801,336
12.41
9.000
To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of the Auditors.
18,798,670
99.94
11,666
0.06
18,810,336
12.41
0
To re-elect James Hyslop.
18,800,640
99.95
9,696
0.05
18,810,336
12.41
0
To re-elect Mark Burton.
18,800,640
99.95
9,696
0.05
18,810,336
12.41
0
To renew the Directors' authority to allot shares
18,789,695
99.89
20,641
0.11
18,810,336
12.41
0
To renew the Directors' authority for the disapplication of the pre-emption rights.
18,769,851
99.85
27,871
0.15
18,797,722
12.40
12,614
To renew the Directors' authority to make market purchases of its own shares.
18,800,351
99.95
9,985
0.05
18,810,336
12.41
0
To authorise the calling of general meetings (excluding annual general meetings) by notice of at least 14 clear days.
18,798,796
99.96
7,926
0.04
18,806,722
12.41
3,614
*Please note a vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes or against a resolution.
The number of ordinary shares in issue on 10 September 2018 at12.00pm was151,558,251and, at the time, the company did not hold any shares in treasury.
A copy of the resolutions passed as Special Business at the AGM will be submitted to NSM and will be available for inspection atwww.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.
AEW UK REIT plc published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 14:47:11 UTC