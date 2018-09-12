Log in
AEW UK REIT PLC
  Report  
09/12 01:10:03 pm
94.7 GBp   --.--%
05:08pAEW UK REIT : Result of General Meeting
PU
04:48pAEW UK REIT : Result of Annual General Meeting
PU
08/24AEW UK REIT : Publication of Circular
PU
Aew UK Reit : Result of Annual General Meeting

09/12/2018 | 04:48pm CEST

12September 2018

AEW UK REIT plc

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Board of AEW UK REIT plc (the 'Company') is pleased to announce that at an annual general meeting of the Company held earlier today (the 'AGM') all resolutions put to the meeting were duly passed. Each of the resolutions put to the AGM were voted on by way of a poll. Resolutions 1 to 7, inclusive, were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 8 to 10, inclusive, were passed as special resolutions. The results of the polls are as follows.

Resolution

Votes for

%

Voted against

%

Total votes validly cast

% of issued share capital voted

Votes withheld*

  1. To receive the report and accountsfor the year ended 31 March 2018.

18,804,640

99.97

5,696

0.03

18,810,336

12.41

0

  1. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report.

18,782,438

99.86

26,406

0.14

18,808,844

12.41

1,492

  1. To re-appoint KPMG LLP as auditors.

18,783,535

99.91

17,801

0.09

18,801,336

12.41

9.000

  1. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of the Auditors.

18,798,670

99.94

11,666

0.06

18,810,336

12.41

0

  1. To re-elect James Hyslop.

18,800,640

99.95

9,696

0.05

18,810,336

12.41

0

  1. To re-elect Mark Burton.

18,800,640

99.95

9,696

0.05

18,810,336

12.41

0

  1. To renew the Directors' authority to allot shares

18,789,695

99.89

20,641

0.11

18,810,336

12.41

0

  1. To renew the Directors' authority for the disapplication of the pre-emption rights.

18,769,851

99.85

27,871

0.15

18,797,722

12.40

12,614

  1. To renew the Directors' authority to make market purchases of its own shares.

18,800,351

99.95

9,985

0.05

18,810,336

12.41

0

  1. To authorise the calling of general meetings (excluding annual general meetings) by notice of at least 14 clear days.

18,798,796

99.96

7,926

0.04

18,806,722

12.41

3,614

*Please note a vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes or against a resolution.

The number of ordinary shares in issue on 10 September 2018 at 12.00pm was 151,558,251and, at the time, the company did not hold any shares in treasury.

A copy of the resolutions passed as Special Business at the AGM will be submitted to NSM and will be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

AEW UK Investment Management LLP

Alex Short

Laura Elkin

020 7016 4880

Liberum Capital

Gillian Martin

Christopher Britton

020 3100 2000

Company Secretary

LinkCompany Matters

01392477500

aewu-cosec@capita.co.uk

Disclaimer

AEW UK REIT plc published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 14:47:11 UTC
