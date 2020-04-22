Log in
AF Gruppen : Expansion of nursing home agreed

04/22/2020 | 04:58am EDT

Strøm Gundersen has signed a contract with Lier Eiendomsselskap KF to build phase 2 of the Fosshagen Resource Centre in the municipality of Lier. The Fosshagen Resource Centre is a nursing home in the municipality of Lier offering 32 nursing home places, 16 homes, and 13 rehabilitation places. The first stage of construction on the centre was completed in 2016.

The contract includes an expansion of the centre by 40 nursing home places and encompasses residential space totalling 3,600 m2 GFA. The building will be constructed as a separate unit, but will be integrated into the existing building. The contract is a turnkey contract valued at NOK 135 million, excl. VAT.

Construction will start in May 2020 and is scheduled for completion in January 2022.

Disclaimer

AF Gruppen ASA published this content on 22 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2020 08:57:04 UTC
