AF GRUPPEN ASA    AFG   NO0003078107

AF GRUPPEN ASA (AFG)
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS EUROPE - 01/09 11:30:58 am
137.0000 NOK   +0.37%
AF Gruppen : to extend Helsfyr Hotel

01/09/2019 | 05:59am EST

AF Gruppen (AFG) has signed an agreement with Eiendomsspar to build a new wing and undertake refurbishment at Scandic Helsfyr Hotel.

The hotel is to be extended by adding a new 9-storey wing and basement car park. In addition to this, several floors of the existing hotel will be refurbished. When this work has been completed the hotel will have 450 hotel rooms, including 197 new rooms, an extended conference centre, a new dining room and a new main entrance.

This will be a turnkey contract valued at NOK 234 million, excl. VAT. Construction will commence during the first quarter of 2019 and is scheduled for completion during the summer of 2020.

AF Gruppen was involved in extending Helsfyr Hotel when it was refurbished around ten years ago. It is consequently a great pleasure to once again be selected by Eiendomsspar. The hotel is located in Helsfyr where AF Gruppen has its head office, and the extended capacity will contribute towards further development of the area.

'We look forward to working closely with Eiendomsspar', says CEO Morten Grongstad at AF Gruppen.

Disclaimer

AF Gruppen ASA published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2019 10:58:06 UTC
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2018 17 931 M
EBIT 2018 1 057 M
Net income 2018 678 M
Finance 2018 727 M
Yield 2018 6,35%
P/E ratio 2018 19,75
P/E ratio 2019 16,26
EV / Sales 2018 0,70x
EV / Sales 2019 0,65x
Capitalization 13 290 M
Chart AF GRUPPEN ASA
Duration : Period :
AF Gruppen ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AF GRUPPEN ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 134  NOK
Spread / Average Target -1,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Morten Grongstad President & Chief Executive Officer
Pål Egil Rønn Chairman
Sverre Alf Hærem Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Arne Che Sveen Director
Kenneth Svendsen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AF GRUPPEN ASA3.41%1 559
VINCI1.56%49 451
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION0.35%35 119
LARSEN & TOUBRO-3.85%27 514
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD2.71%23 834
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD0.86%23 114
