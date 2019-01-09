AF Gruppen : to extend Helsfyr Hotel

AF Gruppen (AFG) has signed an agreement with Eiendomsspar to build a new wing and undertake refurbishment at Scandic Helsfyr Hotel.

The hotel is to be extended by adding a new 9-storey wing and basement car park. In addition to this, several floors of the existing hotel will be refurbished. When this work has been completed the hotel will have 450 hotel rooms, including 197 new rooms, an extended conference centre, a new dining room and a new main entrance.

This will be a turnkey contract valued at NOK 234 million, excl. VAT. Construction will commence during the first quarter of 2019 and is scheduled for completion during the summer of 2020.

AF Gruppen was involved in extending Helsfyr Hotel when it was refurbished around ten years ago. It is consequently a great pleasure to once again be selected by Eiendomsspar. The hotel is located in Helsfyr where AF Gruppen has its head office, and the extended capacity will contribute towards further development of the area.

'We look forward to working closely with Eiendomsspar', says CEO Morten Grongstad at AF Gruppen.