CORRECTION: Exercise of employee share options in AF Gruppen ASA

Reference is made to announcement today regarding exercise of employee share options in AF Gruppen ASA. The correct number of share options exercised by primary insiders is 221,650, and not 219,850 as previously stated. The correction applies to EVP Geir Flåta who has exercised 17,720 share options, not 15,920 as previously stated. Please see updated enclosure for detailed summary of primary insiders' transactions and holdings after allocation of new shares. For further information: Executive Vice President / CFO, Sverre Hærem, tel. +47 952 45 167

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer AF Gruppen ASA published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 14:29:05 UTC