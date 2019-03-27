AF Poyry : ÅF Pöyry AB's Annual and Sustainability Report for 2018 is published

ÅF Pöyry AB's Annual and Sustainability Report 2018 in English and Swedish is available on the company website www.afconsult.com as of today. The company announces that the financial targets and dividend policy of ÅF Pöyry AB remain unchanged.

Published March 27, 2019

The printed version will be available from April 23, 2019 and can be ordered by emailing your name and address to info@afconsult.com.

Today the Board of Directors has resolved that the acquisition of Pöyry does not change the previous financial targets or dividend policy.

The financial targets apply over a business cycle:

- Annual growth of 10 percent. The target includes add-on acquisitions. Larger platform acquisitions will also be made.

- An EBITA margin of 10 percent (excluding items affecting comparability).

- Net debt in relation to EBITDA of 2.5.



The dividend should correspond to approximately 50 percent of consolidated profit after tax excluding capital gains.

Corporate Communication ÅF Pöyry AB (publ)

For more information, please contact:

Cathrine Sandegren

EVP and Head of Communications

+46 70 292 68 26

cathrine.sandegren@afconsult.com

This information is information that ÅF Pöyry AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 27 March 2019, at 11.00 am.

ÅF Pöyry is an international leader within engineering, design and advisory services. We create solutions to support our customers worldwide to act on sustainability as well as the global trends of urbanisation and digitalisation.

We are more than 16,000 devoted experts within the fields of infrastructure, industry and energy operating across the world to create sustainable solutions for the next generation.

Making Future.

