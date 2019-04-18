AF Poyry : ÅF Pöyry's rights issue oversubscribed

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, HONG KONG, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, SINGAPORE, THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION OF THIS PRESS RELEASE WOULD BE SUBJECT TO LEGAL RESTRICTIONS

Published April 18, 2019

The outcome of ÅF Pöyry's rights issue shows that 27,746,792 shares,corresponding to approximately 98.9 per cent of the offered shares, have been subscribed for by exercise of subscription rights (primary preferential right). Additionally, application for subscription by exercise of subsidiary preferential right and without subscription rights, corresponding to 23,281,800 shares and 220,805 shares, respectively, have been received, which in aggregate corresponds to approximately 83.8 per cent of the offered shares. Accordingly, shares subscribed for by exercise of subscription rights, and applications for subscription without subscription rights correspond to approximately 182.7 per cent of the offered shares. Through the rights issue, ÅF Pöyry will raise proceeds amounting to approximately SEK 2,777 million before deduction of issue costs.

Allotment of shares of class B to those who have subscribed for shares without subscription rights will be made in accordance with the principles described in the prospectus. Distribution of notification to persons who have been allotted shares is expected to be initiated on or around 18 April 2019. Nominee-registered shareholders will receive notice of allotment in accordance with the procedures of the nominee. Only those who are allotted shares will be notified.

Through the rights issue, ÅF Pöyry's share capital increases by SEK 70,130,322.50, from SEK 210,390,967.50 to SEK 280,521,290, and the total number of shares increases by 28,052,129, whereof 1,072,584 shares of class A and 26,979,545 shares of class B. After the rights issue, the number of shares in ÅF Pöyry amounts to 112,208,516, of which 4,290,336 shares of class A and 107,918,180 shares of class B.

The new shares subscribed for by exercise of subscription rights are expected to be traded on Nasdaq Stockholm on or around 25 April 2019. The new shares subscribed for without subscription rights are expected to be traded on Nasdaq Stockholm on or around 3 May 2019.

Advisors

SEB and Handelsbanken are financial advisors and Mannheimer Swartling is legal advisor regarding the rights issue.

For further information, please contact:

Stefan Johansson, CFO

+46 10 505 10 40

About ÅF Pöyry

ÅF Pöyry is an international leader within engineering, design and advisory services. We create solutions to support our customers worldwide to act on sustainability as well as the global trends of urbanisation and digitalisation. We are more than 16,000 devoted experts within the fields of infrastructure, industry and energy operating across the world to create sustainable solutions for the next generation. Making Future.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

The information in this press release does not contain or constitute an offer to acquire, subscribe or otherwise trade in shares, subscription rights or other securities in ÅF Pöyry AB ('ÅF Pöyry') in any jurisdiction.

This press release may not be released, published or distributed, directly or indirectly, in or into Australia, Hong Kong, Canada, New Zealand, Singapore, the United States of America, including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States or the District of Columbia (the 'United States') or any other jurisdiction where such action is wholly or partially subject to legal restrictions or where such action would require additional prospectuses, registrations or other actions in addition to what follows from Swedish law. Nor may the information in this press release be forwarded, reproduced or disclosed in a manner that contravenes such restrictions or would entail such requirements. Failure to comply with this instruction may result in a violation of applicable securities laws.

The securities referred to in this press release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended ('Securities Act'), or under the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States and may not be offered, subscribed, used, pledged, sold, resold, allotted, delivered or transferred, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States absent exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in accordance with securities laws of the relevant state or other jurisdiction in the United States. All offers and sales of securities in connection with any rights offer by ÅF Pöyry will be made, subject to certain limited exceptions, outside of the United States and in reliance on, and in compliance with, Regulation S under the Securities Act. There will be no public offering in the United States.

Download/open as file: