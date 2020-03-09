AFARAK GROUP: NOTIFICATION OF MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS
11:30 London, 13:30 Helsinki, 9 March 2020 - Afarak Group Plc ('Afarak' or 'the Company') (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR)
AFARAK GROUP: NOTIFICATION OF MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS
Stock Exchange Release
Afarak Group has received the following notification:
Person subject to the notification:
Name: Atkey Ltd
Position: Closely associated person
(x) Legal person
(1) Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer
Name: Djakov, Aida
Position: Other senior position
Issuer: Afarak Group Oyj
LEI: 743700KOUL1GQQQREP40
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700KOUL1GQQQREP40_20200309121650_3
Transaction date: 2020-03-04
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009800098
Nature of transaction: Disposal
Transaction Details:
(1): Volume: 20,000 Unit price: 0.39992 EUR
Aggregated transactions:
(1): Volume: 20,000 Volume weighted average price: 0.39992 EUR
Transaction date: 2020-03-05
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009800098
Nature of transaction: Disposal
Transaction Details:
(1): Volume: 20,000 Unit price: 0.38901 EUR
Aggregated transactions:
(1): Volume: 20,000 Volume weighted average price: 0.38901 EUR
Transaction date: 2020-03-06
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009800098
Nature of transaction: Disposal
Transaction Details:
(1): Volume: 20,000 Unit price: 0.37481 EUR
Aggregated transactions:
(1): Volume: 20,000 Volume weighted average price: 0.37481 EUR
Helsinki, March 9, 2020
AFARAK GROUP PLC
Board of Directors
For additional information, please contact:
Afarak Group Plc
Guy Konsbruck, CEO, +356 2122 1566, guy.konsbruck@afarak.com
Financial reports and other investor information are available on the Company's website: www.afarak.com.
Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The Company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (AFAGR) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (AFRK).
Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
Main media
www.afarak.com
Close
AFARAK GROUP: NOTIFICATION OF MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS - RNS
|
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
|
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved