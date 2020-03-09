Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Afarak Group Oyj    AFAGR   FI0009800098

AFARAK GROUP OYJ

(AFAGR)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD. - 03/09 07:34:45 am
0.366 EUR   -3.56%
07:28aAFARAK GROUP : Notification of managers? transactions
PU
03/05AFARAK GROUP : Notification of managers? transactions
PU
03/05AFARAK GROUP : Notification of managers' transactions
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AFARAK GROUP: NOTIFICATION OF MANAGERS? TRANSACTIONS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/09/2020 | 07:28am EDT
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
AFARAK GROUP: NOTIFICATION OF MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS
Released 11:22 09-Mar-2020

AFARAK GROUP: NOTIFICATION OF MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS

﻿

11:30 London, 13:30 Helsinki, 9 March 2020 - Afarak Group Plc ('Afarak' or 'the Company') (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR)

AFARAK GROUP: NOTIFICATION OF MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS

Stock Exchange Release

Afarak Group has received the following notification:

Person subject to the notification:
Name: Atkey Ltd
Position: Closely associated person
(x) Legal person
(1) Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer
Name: Djakov, Aida
Position: Other senior position
Issuer: Afarak Group Oyj
LEI: 743700KOUL1GQQQREP40
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700KOUL1GQQQREP40_20200309121650_3

Transaction date: 2020-03-04
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009800098
Nature of transaction: Disposal

Transaction Details:
(1): Volume: 20,000 Unit price: 0.39992 EUR

Aggregated transactions:
(1): Volume: 20,000 Volume weighted average price: 0.39992 EUR

Transaction date: 2020-03-05
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009800098
Nature of transaction: Disposal

Transaction Details:
(1): Volume: 20,000 Unit price: 0.38901 EUR

Aggregated transactions:
(1): Volume: 20,000 Volume weighted average price: 0.38901 EUR

Transaction date: 2020-03-06
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009800098
Nature of transaction: Disposal

Transaction Details:
(1): Volume: 20,000 Unit price: 0.37481 EUR

Aggregated transactions:
(1): Volume: 20,000 Volume weighted average price: 0.37481 EUR

Helsinki, March 9, 2020

AFARAK GROUP PLC

Board of Directors

For additional information, please contact:

Afarak Group Plc

Guy Konsbruck, CEO, +356 2122 1566, guy.konsbruck@afarak.com

Financial reports and other investor information are available on the Company's website: www.afarak.com.

Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The Company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (AFAGR) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (AFRK).

Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
Main media

www.afarak.com


Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



AFARAK GROUP: NOTIFICATION OF MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS - RNS

Disclaimer

Afarak Group Oyj published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 11:27:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AFARAK GROUP OYJ
07:28aAFARAK GROUP : Notification of managers? transactions
PU
03/05AFARAK GROUP : Notification of managers? transactions
PU
03/05AFARAK GROUP : Notification of managers' transactions
AQ
02/28AFARAK GROUP PLC : Financial statements release 2019
AQ
02/26AFARAK GROUP : Q4 ebitda weaker than expected
AQ
01/30AFARAK GROUP : Ilmoitus johtohenkilöiden liiketoimista
PU
01/30AFARAK GROUP : Notification of managers? transactions
PU
01/30AFARAK GROUP : Notification of managers' transactions
AQ
01/28AFARAK OYJ : Changes regarding afarak group plc's treasury shares
AQ
2019AFARAK OYJ : Group plc´s 2020 financial reporting calendar
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 134 M
EBIT 2020 -13,5 M
Net income 2020 -17,5 M
Debt 2020 92,0 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,42x
P/E ratio 2021 -38,0x
EV / Sales2020 1,36x
EV / Sales2021 1,24x
Capitalization 90,5 M
Chart AFARAK GROUP OYJ
Duration : Period :
Afarak Group Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AFARAK GROUP OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,38  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guy Konsbruck Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thorstein Abrahamsen Chairman
Danko Koncar Chief Operating Officer
Melvin Grima Chief Financial Officer
Jelena Manojlovic Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AFARAK GROUP OYJ-28.53%102
ARCELORMITTAL-26.08%13 251
POSCO0.25%12 930
NUCOR-29.62%11 923
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION-1.55%9 537
MAGNITOGORSKIY MTALLURGCHSKY KMBNTPAO--.--%6 273
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group